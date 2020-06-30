Correctionville City Council Minutes — June 22, 2020

Correctionville City Council

Special City Council Meeting

June 22, 2020

CALL TO ORDER: The Correctionville City Council met in Special session on June 22, 2020, at the Correctionville City Hall. The meeting was called to order at 7:00 PM by Mayor Nathan Heilman.

ROLL CALL: Ron Sanderson, Sonya Kostan, Adam Petty, Bob Beazley and Dan Volkert. Absent: None.

APPROVE AGENDA: Motion by Volkert, seconded by Beazley to approve the agenda. Passed 5/0.

BUSINESS

Tom Grafft and Amanda Goodenow, ISG representatives, discussed options for repair and funding for the sewer force main repairs. Motion by Volkert, 2nd by Sanderson authorizing ISG to move forward with funding application (CDBG) and design replacement for sewer force main. Roll Call. Passed 5/0.

Council agreed to fill maintenance position as a full time position, wage to be determined, applicants must have CDL within 60 days of hiring and be able to obtain water, sewer and spraying certifications needed. Applications must be returned to the clerk’s office by end of business day July 31, 2020. Interviews are to be scheduled for the first week in August, 2020.

Swimming pool lifeguard staffing was discussed. If needed the pool hours will be shortened to meet requirements.

With no further business, meeting was adjourned at 8:25 PM.

NATHAN HEILMAN, Mayor

CARLA MATHERS, City Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, July 2, 2020