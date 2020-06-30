Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto Minutes — June 22, 2020

MAPLE VALLEY – ANTHON OTO COMMUNITY SCHOOL
SPECIAL BOARD MEETING
MONDAY, JUNE 22 — 7:00 PM
Board Room, Mapleton with Zoom

Present:  Wimmer, Kennedy, Streck, Schram, and Mead via Zoom.
Absent:   None

I.  President Wimmer called the meeting to order and declared quorum at 7:03 PM.

II.  Mead moved and Kennedy seconded to approve the teaching contract of Jenna Terry.  5 ayes.  Motion carried.

III.  President Wimmer adjourned the meeting at 7:14 PM

MVAO Board President – Wimmer
MVAO Board Secretary — Klingensmith

Published in The Record
Thursday, July 2, 2020

