Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto Minutes — June 22, 2020
MAPLE VALLEY – ANTHON OTO COMMUNITY SCHOOL
SPECIAL BOARD MEETING
MONDAY, JUNE 22 — 7:00 PM
Board Room, Mapleton with Zoom
Present: Wimmer, Kennedy, Streck, Schram, and Mead via Zoom.
Absent: None
I. President Wimmer called the meeting to order and declared quorum at 7:03 PM.
II. Mead moved and Kennedy seconded to approve the teaching contract of Jenna Terry. 5 ayes. Motion carried.
III. President Wimmer adjourned the meeting at 7:14 PM
MVAO Board President – Wimmer
MVAO Board Secretary — Klingensmith
Published in The Record
Thursday, July 2, 2020