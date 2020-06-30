Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto Minutes — June 22, 2020

MAPLE VALLEY – ANTHON OTO COMMUNITY SCHOOL

SPECIAL BOARD MEETING

MONDAY, JUNE 22 — 7:00 PM

Board Room, Mapleton with Zoom

Present: Wimmer, Kennedy, Streck, Schram, and Mead via Zoom.

Absent: None

I. President Wimmer called the meeting to order and declared quorum at 7:03 PM.

II. Mead moved and Kennedy seconded to approve the teaching contract of Jenna Terry. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

III. President Wimmer adjourned the meeting at 7:14 PM

MVAO Board President – Wimmer

MVAO Board Secretary — Klingensmith

Published in The Record

Thursday, July 2, 2020