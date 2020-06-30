Notice of Forfeiture of Real Estate Contract — Everett J. Wilcox

Notice of Forfeiture of

Real Estate Contract

TO: Everett J. Wilcox, or successors in interest

You and each of you are hereby notified:

1. The written contract dated December 4, 1975, and executed by Francis B. Meyer and Carolyn F. Meyer as Vendors, and Everett J. Wilcox as vendees, recorded on May 21, 1976, in the office of the Woodbury County Recorder, recorded as document reference number Roll 49, Image 1944, for the sale of the following described real estate:

Lot numbered One (1) in DAY’S SECOND ADDITION to the Town of Oto, County of Woodbury and State of Iowa.

has not been complied with in the following particulars:

(a) Failure to pay real estate taxes

(b) Failure to provide insurance

Total $0.00

2. The contract shall stand forfeited unless the parties in default, within 30 days after the completed service of this notice, shall perform the terms and conditions in default, and in addition pay the reasonable costs of serving this notice.

3. The amount of attorney fees claimed by the Vendors pursuant to Section 656.7 of the Code of Iowa is $0.00 (not to exceed $50.00). Payment of the attorney fees is not required to comply with this notice in order to prevent forfeiture.

________________________

Masako McLarty, Executor James McLarty Jr. Estate, Vendor (or Successors in Interest)

Jay P. Phipps, Attorney

ICIS PIN No: AT0008864

240 Main St.

Moville, Iowa 51039

Chapter 656. The Iowa Code

NOTE: If the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, 15 U.S.C. §§ 1692 et seq., applies to this communication, attach Form No. 172, Notice of Validation of Debt.

Published in The Record

Thursday, July 2, 2020

and Thursday, July 9, 2020