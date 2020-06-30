Plymouth County Supervisors Minutes & Claims — June 2, 2020

Plymouth County Board of Supervisors
June 2, 2020 — Le Mars, Iowa

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met in the Courthouse Annex basement on June 2, 2020 at 9:30 a.m.  All members were present.  All votes following are aye unless otherwise indicated.  Board Chairman Don Kass called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Horton, to approve the June 2, 2020 agenda.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve the minutes of the May 19, 2020 meeting.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Loutsch, to approve the May 31, 2020 payroll and claims paid on June 2, 2020.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve rescinding the soil loss complaint against Jerry Seuentjens.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Horton, to approve
the FY 2020-21 Transfer Resolution 060220-1.  
Loutsch-aye; Horton-aye; Kass-aye; Meis-aye; Anderson-aye.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve
the FY 2020-21 Budget Appropriation Resolution 060220-2.
Loutsch-aye; Horton-aye; Kass-aye; Meis-aye; Anderson-aye.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Loutsch, to approve
the FY 2020-21 Deputy Salaries Resolution 060220-3.  
Loutsch-aye; Horton-aye; Kass-aye; Meis-aye; Anderson-aye.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Horton, to approve an agreement for mental health advocate services provided to Sioux Rivers Regional MHDS.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Anderson, to approve
Resolution 060220-4 for an extension to file Konopasek Addition until August 31, 2020.
Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Loutsch, to enter closed session 21.5 (c) to discuss pending litigation at 10:10 a.m.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Loutsch, to end closed session at 10:26 am.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve a minor subdivision for Granite Road Pork in Section 21 of Liberty Township subject to driveway approval by Tom Rohe.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Loutsch, to approve a permit to Premier Communications for a Fiber Cable in Section 22/23 of America Township.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Meis, to approve micro-surfacing contracts to Astech Surface Technologies — MS-120 and MS-220.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Anderson, to approve
Resolution #060220-5 for the acceptance of Project BROS-SWAP-CO75(162)—SE-75.  
Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, for a permit to REC in Sec 5/8 Elkhorn Township on C-60.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Loutsch, to approve the purchase of 4 tailgate sanders for $18,672 for Steffen Truck Equipment Inc.  Motion Carried.

The Board of Supervisors adjourned the meeting at 11:40 a.m.

Stacey Feldman, Plymouth County Auditor
Don Kass, Chairman

Plymouth County – Claims paid on 6-2-2020
A & M Laundry  SUNDRY    58.00
City of Akron  SUNDRY    78.85
Akron Hometowner  publications    824.67
Allied Oil & Supply  oil    2155.25
American Stamp & Marking  floor signs/decals    233.64
Anthony Plbg & Htg  parts    147.00
Cole Beitelspacher  cell phone allowance    60.00
Bentson Pest Control  services    100.00
Bomgaars  supplies and flowers    713.23
Misty Bubke  transcripts    26.50
Bugman Pest & Rodent  pest control    50.00
C & R Supply  sprayer parts    151.36
Casey’s  fuel    4041.96
Century Link  data services    540.04
Charm-Tex  jail supplies    318.84
Christensen Bros.  BRIDGES    18,930.64
Culligan Water  DL/JV water cooler    23.54
Dean Foods  kitchen supplies    204.60
Dell  server    1973.50
Document Depot shredding    90.00
Eakes Inc.  supplies    666.35
Floyd Valley Hospital Comm.  ER services    175.00
Frank Dunn Co.  ASPHALT CONCRETE    630.00
Frontier  phone services    23.76
LeMars Truck Stop  fuel    5.01
GCC Alliance Concrete  PIPE CULVERTS    3306.00
Get Branded 360  uniform    293.50
Jolynn Goodchild  cell phone allowance    60.00
Gordon Flesch Company  copier maint agreement    66.33
GovConnection  office equipment    456.98
Government Forms and Supplies  germ shields    1898.30
Hamilton-Smith Construction  DITCH CLEANING    62.50
Henry M. Adkins & Son  ballots/programing    6469.14
High Point Networks  911 sys maintenance    11,333.00
Hinton Times  publication    124.99
Brent Hobson  GROUNDS  665.00
ICIT  membership dues    100.00
IMWCA  ‘20-’21 work comp premium    15,424.00
Insight Direct  email services    4739.14
Interstate Battery System  BATTERIES    120.95
Iowa County Attorney’s Case  Prolaw    3360.00
Iowa Co. Recorder’s Assoc.  ILR maintenance    1761.21
Iowa County Attorney’s Assoc.  spring conference    800.00
Iowa Law Enforcement Academy  in-service    500.00
Iowa Prison Industries  sign blade replacement    180.40
Jack’s Uniforms  uniform    541.30
Jensen Motors  PARTS    1172.13
Jim Jones  office supplies    281.87
City of Kingsley  SUNDRY    29.62
Trish Kunkel  cleaning services    1710.00
City of Le Mars  water    34.93
Le Mars Truck and Trailer  PARTS    13.91
L.G. Everist Inc.  GRANULAR    6343.59
Mail Services  MV renewal notices    905.39
MCI  911 line transfers    13.14
Menards  SUNDRY    111.14
MidAmerican Energy  utilities    646.96
Midwest Wheel  PARTS    57.26
Neal Chase Lumber  LUMBER    5.20
O.C. Sanitation  spot-a-pot rent    105.00
Shawn Olson  annual maint. for password    336.03
One Office Solutions  election supplies    127.62
Plains Area Mental Health  inmate services    200.00
Ply. Co. Board of Health  pass thru grant    9500.20
Plymouth County EMS  rural grant    5822.22
Plymouth Co. Employees  health insurance reimb.    14,528.42
Ply. Co. Sheriff  crim/sheriffs fees    949.85
Ply. Co. Treasurer  flex benefits reimb    1587.42
Premier Communications  box rental    962.73
Primebank  water    14.00
Indira Probst  certified mail    28.40
R & R Industries  SAFETY    1429.02
Northwest REC  electric    358.50
Rockmount Research & Alloys  WELDING SUPPLIES    557.33
Safe Fleet  parts/labor    153.00
Shield Technology Corp.  shieldware RMS software    225.00
Sioux City Journal  renewal subscription    430.00
Siouxland Medical Education  SAFETY    119.00
Southern Sioux County RWS  Hillview water    170.00
Luke Steeg  SUNDRY    74.00
Steffen Truck Equipment  PARTS    18,969.65
Storey Kenworthy  election supplies    261.14
The Record  publications    687.33
Thomson West Group  court library    1303.50
Thrifty White Pharmacy  inmate meds    319.05
TNT Sales & Service  disinfectant mister, misc.    1595.00
Total Motors  pickup repairs    927.86
Total Truck Care  PARTS    42.52
Van Diest Supply  herbicides    2537.40
Verizon Newark  phone-gen relief    774.68
VISA Prime Bank  Sheriff’s misc. expenses    255.24
Wagner Auto Supply  PARTS    295.57
Wal-Mart  supplies    879.92
Walworth County Clerk  copies    68.75
Wex Bank  fuel    2530.17
Ziegler Inc.  PARTS    5537.42

Published in The Record
Thursday, July 2, 2020

Posted in Public Notices

