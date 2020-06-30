Plymouth County Supervisors Minutes & Claims — June 2, 2020

Plymouth County Board of Supervisors

June 2, 2020 — Le Mars, Iowa

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met in the Courthouse Annex basement on June 2, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. All members were present. All votes following are aye unless otherwise indicated. Board Chairman Don Kass called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Horton, to approve the June 2, 2020 agenda. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve the minutes of the May 19, 2020 meeting. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Loutsch, to approve the May 31, 2020 payroll and claims paid on June 2, 2020. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve rescinding the soil loss complaint against Jerry Seuentjens. Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Horton, to approve

the FY 2020-21 Transfer Resolution 060220-1.

Loutsch-aye; Horton-aye; Kass-aye; Meis-aye; Anderson-aye. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve

the FY 2020-21 Budget Appropriation Resolution 060220-2.

Loutsch-aye; Horton-aye; Kass-aye; Meis-aye; Anderson-aye. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Loutsch, to approve

the FY 2020-21 Deputy Salaries Resolution 060220-3.

Loutsch-aye; Horton-aye; Kass-aye; Meis-aye; Anderson-aye. Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Horton, to approve an agreement for mental health advocate services provided to Sioux Rivers Regional MHDS. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Anderson, to approve

Resolution 060220-4 for an extension to file Konopasek Addition until August 31, 2020.

Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Loutsch, to enter closed session 21.5 (c) to discuss pending litigation at 10:10 a.m. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Loutsch, to end closed session at 10:26 am. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve a minor subdivision for Granite Road Pork in Section 21 of Liberty Township subject to driveway approval by Tom Rohe. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Loutsch, to approve a permit to Premier Communications for a Fiber Cable in Section 22/23 of America Township. Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Meis, to approve micro-surfacing contracts to Astech Surface Technologies — MS-120 and MS-220. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Anderson, to approve

Resolution #060220-5 for the acceptance of Project BROS-SWAP-CO75(162)—SE-75.

Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, for a permit to REC in Sec 5/8 Elkhorn Township on C-60. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Loutsch, to approve the purchase of 4 tailgate sanders for $18,672 for Steffen Truck Equipment Inc. Motion Carried.

The Board of Supervisors adjourned the meeting at 11:40 a.m.

Stacey Feldman, Plymouth County Auditor

Don Kass, Chairman

Plymouth County – Claims paid on 6-2-2020

A & M Laundry SUNDRY 58.00

City of Akron SUNDRY 78.85

Akron Hometowner publications 824.67

Allied Oil & Supply oil 2155.25

American Stamp & Marking floor signs/decals 233.64

Anthony Plbg & Htg parts 147.00

Cole Beitelspacher cell phone allowance 60.00

Bentson Pest Control services 100.00

Bomgaars supplies and flowers 713.23

Misty Bubke transcripts 26.50

Bugman Pest & Rodent pest control 50.00

C & R Supply sprayer parts 151.36

Casey’s fuel 4041.96

Century Link data services 540.04

Charm-Tex jail supplies 318.84

Christensen Bros. BRIDGES 18,930.64

Culligan Water DL/JV water cooler 23.54

Dean Foods kitchen supplies 204.60

Dell server 1973.50

Document Depot shredding 90.00

Eakes Inc. supplies 666.35

Floyd Valley Hospital Comm. ER services 175.00

Frank Dunn Co. ASPHALT CONCRETE 630.00

Frontier phone services 23.76

LeMars Truck Stop fuel 5.01

GCC Alliance Concrete PIPE CULVERTS 3306.00

Get Branded 360 uniform 293.50

Jolynn Goodchild cell phone allowance 60.00

Gordon Flesch Company copier maint agreement 66.33

GovConnection office equipment 456.98

Government Forms and Supplies germ shields 1898.30

Hamilton-Smith Construction DITCH CLEANING 62.50

Henry M. Adkins & Son ballots/programing 6469.14

High Point Networks 911 sys maintenance 11,333.00

Hinton Times publication 124.99

Brent Hobson GROUNDS 665.00

ICIT membership dues 100.00

IMWCA ‘20-’21 work comp premium 15,424.00

Insight Direct email services 4739.14

Interstate Battery System BATTERIES 120.95

Iowa County Attorney’s Case Prolaw 3360.00

Iowa Co. Recorder’s Assoc. ILR maintenance 1761.21

Iowa County Attorney’s Assoc. spring conference 800.00

Iowa Law Enforcement Academy in-service 500.00

Iowa Prison Industries sign blade replacement 180.40

Jack’s Uniforms uniform 541.30

Jensen Motors PARTS 1172.13

Jim Jones office supplies 281.87

City of Kingsley SUNDRY 29.62

Trish Kunkel cleaning services 1710.00

City of Le Mars water 34.93

Le Mars Truck and Trailer PARTS 13.91

L.G. Everist Inc. GRANULAR 6343.59

Mail Services MV renewal notices 905.39

MCI 911 line transfers 13.14

Menards SUNDRY 111.14

MidAmerican Energy utilities 646.96

Midwest Wheel PARTS 57.26

Neal Chase Lumber LUMBER 5.20

O.C. Sanitation spot-a-pot rent 105.00

Shawn Olson annual maint. for password 336.03

One Office Solutions election supplies 127.62

Plains Area Mental Health inmate services 200.00

Ply. Co. Board of Health pass thru grant 9500.20

Plymouth County EMS rural grant 5822.22

Plymouth Co. Employees health insurance reimb. 14,528.42

Ply. Co. Sheriff crim/sheriffs fees 949.85

Ply. Co. Treasurer flex benefits reimb 1587.42

Premier Communications box rental 962.73

Primebank water 14.00

Indira Probst certified mail 28.40

R & R Industries SAFETY 1429.02

Northwest REC electric 358.50

Rockmount Research & Alloys WELDING SUPPLIES 557.33

Safe Fleet parts/labor 153.00

Shield Technology Corp. shieldware RMS software 225.00

Sioux City Journal renewal subscription 430.00

Siouxland Medical Education SAFETY 119.00

Southern Sioux County RWS Hillview water 170.00

Luke Steeg SUNDRY 74.00

Steffen Truck Equipment PARTS 18,969.65

Storey Kenworthy election supplies 261.14

The Record publications 687.33

Thomson West Group court library 1303.50

Thrifty White Pharmacy inmate meds 319.05

TNT Sales & Service disinfectant mister, misc. 1595.00

Total Motors pickup repairs 927.86

Total Truck Care PARTS 42.52

Van Diest Supply herbicides 2537.40

Verizon Newark phone-gen relief 774.68

VISA Prime Bank Sheriff’s misc. expenses 255.24

Wagner Auto Supply PARTS 295.57

Wal-Mart supplies 879.92

Walworth County Clerk copies 68.75

Wex Bank fuel 2530.17

Ziegler Inc. PARTS 5537.42

