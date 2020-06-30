Plymouth County Supervisors Minutes — June 9, 2020

Plymouth County Board of Supervisors

June 9, 2020 — Le Mars, Iowa

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met in the Courthouse Annex basement on June 9, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. All members were present. All votes following are aye unless otherwise indicated. Board Chairman Don Kass called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve the June 9, 2020 agenda. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve the minutes of the June 2, 2020 meeting. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Loutsch, to approve Country Celebrations Event Center liquor license 1 year renewal. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve the Cost Advisory service 3-year contract for $4,125 annually. Motion Carried.

Canvass of the June 2nd Primary Election was held with the following results:

For the office of County Supervisor District 2 – Republican

Mike VanOtterloo received three thousand and twenty-six (3,026) votes

Scattering received twenty-six (26) votes

We therefore declare Mike VanOtterloo to be duly nominated for the Republican candidate.

For the office of County Supervisor District 2 – Democratic

Mike VanOtterloo received eleven (11) votes

Rita Hart received two (2) votes

Scattering received seventeen (17) votes

For the office of County Supervisor District 5 – Republican

Gary Horton received two thousand eight hundred and forty-four (2,844) votes

Scattering received five (5) votes

We therefore declare Gary Horton to be duly nominated for the Republican candidate.

For the office of County Supervisor District 5 – Democratic

Gary Horton: six (6) votes

Jamie Becker received two (2) votes

Scattering received fourteen (14) votes

For the office of County Sheriff – Republican

Jeff TeBrink received two thousand nine hundred and eighty-nine (2,989) votes

Scattering received thirteen (13) votes

We therefore declare Jeff TeBrink to be duly nominated for the Republican candidate.

For the office of County Sheriff – Democratic

Jeff TeBrink received twenty (20) votes

Mike VanOtterloo received six (6) votes

C. Sheehan received two (2) votes

Scattering received fourteen (14) votes

For the office of County Auditor – Republican

Stacey Feldman received three thousand and twenty-six (3,026) votes

Scattering received four (4) votes

We therefore declare Stacey Feldman to be duly nominated for the Republican candidate.

For the office of County Auditor – Democratic

Stacey Feldman received twenty-eight (28) votes

Scattering received twelve (12) votes

Motion by Meis, seconded by Anderson, to approve the final canvass of the 2020 Republican and Democratic Primary Elections. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Loutsch, to open the public hearing at 10:30 am to vacate on 180th St. Section 6/16 Johnson Township. Motion Carried. No members from the public were present and no written comments were received.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Loutsch, to close the hearing at 10:33 am. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Loutsch, to approve

Resolution 060920

Order to vacate part of 180th St.

in Section 6/16 of Johnson Township.

Anderson-aye; Meis-aye; Kass-aye; Horton-aye; Loutsch-aye. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Loutsch, to approve a permit to Long Lines Communications in Section 18 of Marion Township on C30. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Anderson, to approve a tile crossing permit in Section 8/16 of Marion Township on 120th St. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Horton, to approve the skid loader attachment purchase of a tree/post extractor for $2950. Motion Carried.

The Board of Supervisors adjourned the meeting at 11:05 a.m.

Stacey Feldman, Plymouth County Auditor

Don Kass, Chairman

Published in The Record

Thursday, July 2, 2020