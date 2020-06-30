Plymouth County Supervisors Minutes — June 9, 2020
Plymouth County Board of Supervisors
June 9, 2020 — Le Mars, Iowa
The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met in the Courthouse Annex basement on June 9, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. All members were present. All votes following are aye unless otherwise indicated. Board Chairman Don Kass called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.
Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve the June 9, 2020 agenda. Motion Carried.
Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve the minutes of the June 2, 2020 meeting. Motion Carried.
Motion by Anderson, seconded by Loutsch, to approve Country Celebrations Event Center liquor license 1 year renewal. Motion Carried.
Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve the Cost Advisory service 3-year contract for $4,125 annually. Motion Carried.
Canvass of the June 2nd Primary Election was held with the following results:
For the office of County Supervisor District 2 – Republican
Mike VanOtterloo received three thousand and twenty-six (3,026) votes
Scattering received twenty-six (26) votes
We therefore declare Mike VanOtterloo to be duly nominated for the Republican candidate.
For the office of County Supervisor District 2 – Democratic
Mike VanOtterloo received eleven (11) votes
Rita Hart received two (2) votes
Scattering received seventeen (17) votes
For the office of County Supervisor District 5 – Republican
Gary Horton received two thousand eight hundred and forty-four (2,844) votes
Scattering received five (5) votes
We therefore declare Gary Horton to be duly nominated for the Republican candidate.
For the office of County Supervisor District 5 – Democratic
Gary Horton: six (6) votes
Jamie Becker received two (2) votes
Scattering received fourteen (14) votes
For the office of County Sheriff – Republican
Jeff TeBrink received two thousand nine hundred and eighty-nine (2,989) votes
Scattering received thirteen (13) votes
We therefore declare Jeff TeBrink to be duly nominated for the Republican candidate.
For the office of County Sheriff – Democratic
Jeff TeBrink received twenty (20) votes
Mike VanOtterloo received six (6) votes
C. Sheehan received two (2) votes
Scattering received fourteen (14) votes
For the office of County Auditor – Republican
Stacey Feldman received three thousand and twenty-six (3,026) votes
Scattering received four (4) votes
We therefore declare Stacey Feldman to be duly nominated for the Republican candidate.
For the office of County Auditor – Democratic
Stacey Feldman received twenty-eight (28) votes
Scattering received twelve (12) votes
Motion by Meis, seconded by Anderson, to approve the final canvass of the 2020 Republican and Democratic Primary Elections. Motion Carried.
Motion by Anderson, seconded by Loutsch, to open the public hearing at 10:30 am to vacate on 180th St. Section 6/16 Johnson Township. Motion Carried. No members from the public were present and no written comments were received.
Motion by Anderson, seconded by Loutsch, to close the hearing at 10:33 am. Motion Carried.
Motion by Anderson, seconded by Loutsch, to approve
Resolution 060920
Order to vacate part of 180th St.
in Section 6/16 of Johnson Township.
Anderson-aye; Meis-aye; Kass-aye; Horton-aye; Loutsch-aye. Motion Carried.
Motion by Horton, seconded by Loutsch, to approve a permit to Long Lines Communications in Section 18 of Marion Township on C30. Motion Carried.
Motion by Meis, seconded by Anderson, to approve a tile crossing permit in Section 8/16 of Marion Township on 120th St. Motion Carried.
Motion by Anderson, seconded by Horton, to approve the skid loader attachment purchase of a tree/post extractor for $2950. Motion Carried.
The Board of Supervisors adjourned the meeting at 11:05 a.m.
Stacey Feldman, Plymouth County Auditor
Don Kass, Chairman
Published in The Record
Thursday, July 2, 2020