Probate — Bobbie D. Toliver

Public Notice

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF THE STATE OF IOWA

IN AND FOR PLYMOUTH COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF BOBBIE D. TOLIVER, Deceased

Probate No. ESPR019852

Notice Of Probate Of Will, Of Appointment Of Executor And Notice To Creditors

To All Persons Interested in the Estate of Bobbie D. Toliver, Deceased, who died on or about May 25, 2020:

You are hereby notified that on June 24, 2020, the last will and testament of Bobbie D. Toliver, deceased, bearing date of April 6, 1995,* was admitted to probate in the above named court and that Debra A. Leigh was appointed executor of the estate. Any action to set aside the will must be brought in the district court of said county within the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice to all heirs of the decedent and devisees under the will whose identities are reasonably ascertainable, or thereafter be forever barred.

Notice is further given that all persons indebted to the estate are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned, and creditors having claims against the estate shall file them with the clerk of the above named district court, as provided by law, duly authenticated, for allowance, and unless so filed by the later to occur of four months from the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice (unless otherwise allowed or paid) a claim is thereafter forever barred.

Dated June 25, 2020.

Executor of the Estate

Debra A. Leigh

2721 Casselman

Sioux City, IA 51103

W.E. (Gene) Collins, ICIS#: AT0001667

Attorney for the Executor

Murphy, Collins & McGill, PLC

38 1st Avenue NW

Le Mars, Iowa 51031

Date of second publication:

July 9, 2020

Probate Code Section 304

* Designate Codicil(s) if any, with date(s)

Published in The Record

Thursday, July 2, 2020

and Thursday, July 9, 2020