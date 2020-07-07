City of Moville

ORDINANCE NO. 2020-4

An Ordinance amending Chapter 69 Section 69.09.

Be it ordained and enacted by the City Council of the City of Moville, Woodbury County, Iowa, as follows:

Section 1. Amending Chapter. Chapter 69 Section 69.09 shall read as follows:

PARKING LIMITED. No person shall park a motor truck, semi-truck, other motor vehicle with an attached trailer, or vehicle in violation of the following regulations.

(Code of Iowa, Sec. 321.236[1])

1. Business District. Excepting only when such motor truck, semi-truck, or other vehicle with an attached trailer are actually engaged in the delivery or receiving of merchandise or cargo, no person shall park or leave unattended such vehicle, on any streets within the business district. When actually receiving or delivering merchandise or cargo such vehicle shall be stopped or parked in a manner that will not interfere with other traffic.

2. All Night. No such vehicle, motor truck, semi-truck, or other motor vehicle with an attached trailer shall be left unattended or parked upon any of the following designated streets or alleys for a period of time longer than one hour between the hours of 2:00 a.m. and 6:00 a.m. of any day.

A. Main Street, on the south side from 1st Street to 3rd Street, and one block west of Hwy. 140 (all parking area located south of City Hall and north of the fire station).

B. Main Street, on the north side from 1st Street to 3rd Street.

3. Noise. No such vehicle, motor truck, semi-truck, or other motor vehicle with an attached trailer shall be left standing or parked upon any street, alley, public or private parking lot, or drive of any service station with the engine, auxiliary engine, air compressor, refrigerating equipment or other device in operation giving off audible sounds excepting only the drive of a service station when actually being serviced, and then in no event for more than 30 minutes.

4. Livestock. No such vehicle, motor truck, semi-truck, or other motor vehicle with an attached trailer containing livestock shall be parked on any street, alley, or highway for a period of time of more than 30 minutes.

5. Trucks. No person shall park a motor truck having a freight capacity greater than one ton, or any trailer, semi-trailer, tractor, road tractor unit, at any time upon any portion of any street except for such reasonable time as may be necessary to load or unload passengers, freight or other merchandise. Said a motor truck having a freight capacity greater than one ton, or any trailer, semi-trailer, tractor, road tractor unit shall be marked with cones or similar markings that are identifiable in the absence of sunlight.

6. Campers. No person shall park a motorized or unmotorized camper, at any time upon any portion of any street except for such reasonable times as may be necessary prior to or immediately subsequent to its use, such parking shall not exceed 24 continuous hours, nor shall such parking be permitted for more than 48 hours in any five day period at any location within the corporate limits of the City of Moville.

7. Dumpsters. No person shall place a “roll off” dumpster, or other trash, waste, or storage receptacle exceeding one cubic yard or 200 pounds in the traveled portion of a street for a period no longer than three weeks, unless a longer period is approved by the city council. Said “roll off” dumpster, or other trash, waste, or storage receptacle exceeding one cubic yard or 200 pounds shall be marked with cones or similar markings that are identifiable in the absence of sunlight.

8. Trailers. No person shall park any boat trailer, enclosed trailer, or any other type of trailer, at any time upon any portion of any street except for such reasonable times as may be necessary prior to or immediately subsequent to its use, such parking shall not exceed 24 continuous hours, nor shall such parking be permitted for more than 48 hours in any five day period at any location within the corporate limits of the City of Moville.

Section 2. Repealer. All ordinances or parts of ordinances in conflict with the provisions of this ordinance are hereby repealed.

Section 3. Effective Date. This ordinance shall be in effect after its final passage, approval and publication as provided by law.

First Reading: June 17, 2020

Second Reading: waived

Third Reading: waived

Passed by the Council on the 17th day of June, 2020 and approved this 17th day of June, 2020.

City of Moville

By: /s/ Jim Fisher

Jim Fisher, Mayor

Attest:

/s/ Jodi Peterson

Jodi Peterson, City Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, July 9, 2020