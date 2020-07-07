Lawton City Council Minutes — July 1, 2020

Lawton City Council Meeting

July 1, 2020 — 5:30 p.m.

The Lawton City Council met in regular session at 5:30 p.m. on July 1, 2020, at the Lawton Friendship Center. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic it was impossible and impractical to hold this meeting with the public present; therefore this was a conference call meeting. Mayor Jeff Nitzschke called the meeting to order. Roll call was answered by Baltushis, Otto, and Saunders. Hennings and Heiss were absent. Also in attendance: City Clerk Carla Eidenshink, Attorney Glenn Metcalf, Blake Stubbs, Jerry Steffen, City Engineer.

Agenda: It was moved by Otto, second by Saunders, to approve the agenda as posted. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Public Forum: No one had anything for the public forum.

Sheriff’s report – No report was received this month.

Fire Report – No report was received this month.

Clerk’s Report – Clerk report stated pet tag sales are going well. Over 180 have been sold. June 30 is the deadline before penalties that start on July 1. Trail almost complete and will have the final audit with the State. Nelson & Rock hope to start work on the culvert on July 13. Clerk attended the small city workshop on Human Resources. Copies of the comprehensive plan are available at City Hall. Building permits were received from Eric Loofe – addition on home, Ron Washurn – sidewalk addition, Adam Carlson – fence and pool, Mark Baker – driveway replacement and addition, Mark Vaul, – changes to fence, Nate Niehus – add deck and replace driveway. Bills for damage to a water filter while flushing hydrants has been sent to our insurance carrier. Only 71.8% have responded to the Census, they will be sending people door-to-door beginning in August for those that have not been completed. Work order tracking was included in the packets

Mayor Report – Mayor Nitzschke getting bids for tree removals and trim in the right of ways. Drainage issues on Maple Street are being looked into. Opening community facilities will require a thorough cleaning before they are opened. Main Street will need to be cleaned once the Oak Street project is completed.

Public Works Report –None.

Attorney Report – None

Minutes — It was moved by Otto, second by Saunders, to approve the minutes of the June regular meeting. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Consent Agenda – It was moved by Otto, second by Saunders, to approve the June disbursements, July claims for payment, and financial reports. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Lawton Fest – Moved by Otto, second by Saunders, to approve the special use permit for Lawton Fest August 12-15. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Drainage — Discussion on drainage issues on Maple Street. Cost to repair will be between $1800 and $2000 to fix the driveway in the City right of way to help alleviate the issues. Mayor Nitzschke will talk with the homeowner on the repairs.

Insurance – City Clerk will contact the little league to verify insurance or request they secure insurance.

Trail Bench – Discussion was held on placement of a bench along the trail. The agreement was to place it along the north-south stretch near the turn in the trail. Mayor Nitzschke wanted council to consider moving the bike rack from Ash St. park to another location where it will be used more.

Community Facilities – Motion by Otto, second by Saunders, to approve opening the Tara Way Park Shelter and the Friendship Center for rentals. The renters will fill out an additional form regarding response to the pandemic and maintenance employees will clean and sanitize the facilities before an event and again after an event. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Liquor License –Motion by Otto, second by Saunders, to approve the liquor license for the baseball fundraiser and the annual liquor license for Lawton Exchange. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Oak Street – Jerry Steffen was present to discuss the progress on the Oak Street project. Phase 2 has begun and Jerry will meet with some councilmen regarding the flow of water to be sure it is in line with the intent of the project.

Trail – It was moved by Saunders, second by Baltushis, to approve change order #3 and pay request #5 for the trail project. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Comprehensive Plan – Final copies of the City Comprehensive Plan were received. It was moved by Otto, second by Saunders, to set the public hearing regarding approval of the plan for Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at 5:30pm at the Friendship Center in Lawton. Motion carried, all voting aye.

With no further business it was moved by Otto, second by Saunders, to adjourn at 6:00pm. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Jeff Nitzschke, Mayor

Carla Eidenshink, City Clerk

LAWTON CLAIMS & REVENUE REPORT — JUNE 2020

ACCO UNLIMITED CORPORATION CHLORINATING SOLUTION. $290.80

APEX CROP SERVICES GRAZON & 5.4D FOR WEEDS $281.38

BLUFF CREEK GOLF CARS & STORAGRE CART RENTAL – OAK ST PROJECT $300.00

BOLTON & MENK, INC. SLOPE STABILIZATION $2,434.00

BOMGAARS GRASS SEED @ WATER TOWER $144.44

BOMGAARS VINEGAR $36.47

BROWN SUPPLY CO. COUPLINGS $396.91

CERTIFIED TESTING SERVICES INC. OAK STREET SOIL TESTING $592.00

CERTIFIED TESTING SERVICES INC TESTING SERVICES – OAK STREET $1,994.00

CITY OF LAWTON FIRE DEPT. WATER $47.47

CITY OF LAWTON FIRE DEPT. WATER $40.05

DAKOTA SANITATION LLC APRIL- JUNE GARBAGE $16,174.35

DANKO EMERGENCY EQUIPMENT PUMP TEST $550.00

DIAMOND VOGEL PAINT – 285 TRAFFIC PAINT $256.33

EFTPS FED/FICA TAX $3,705.28

ED M. FELD EQUIPMENT CO., INC. NAME PATCHES FOR BUNKER GEAR $675.00

FRANKS’ ASPHALT INC. FIX 33 POTHOLES $5,390.00

HAKA, LLC FIRE TRUCK FUEL $1,071.31

HAKA, LLC 550, TOOLCAT, 250 FUEL $266.61

I & A CONSTRUCTION PAY ESTIMATE #5 – TRAIL $7,970.16

I & A CONSTRUCTION GRADING EMBANKMENT BY MAINT. SHED $11,274.25

I & S GROUP, INC. FACILITY PLAN $1,650.00

I & S GROUP, INC. FACILITY PLAN $1,946.25

IOWA DEPT. OF REVENUE – PAYROLL STATE TAXES $1,313.00

IOWA LEAGUE OF CITIES MPI CONFERENCE/WEBINAR $195.00

IOWA LEAGUE OF CITIES IOWA LEAGUE OF CITIES DUES $798.00

IOWA LEAGUE OF CITIES SMALL CITY WORKSHOP $25.00

IOWA COMMUNITY ASSURANCE POOL LEGAL FEES – DEFENSE EXPENSE $664.80

IOWA MUN. WORKERS COMP ASSOC. WORK COMP RENEWAL $11,854.00

INLAND TRUCK PARTS & SERVICE REPAIRS TO ENGINE 58 $2,009.04

IOWA ONE CALL ONE CALL LOCATES $28.80

IOWA ONE CALL ONE CALL LOCATES $18.20

IOWA RURAL WATER ASSOC. VISION INS. $31.75

IPERS REGULAR IPERS $1,765.10

JOSH FESTE FESTE DRIVEWAY REPAIR-OAK STREET $2,480.00

JUSTIN DUNNINGTON PR ADVANCE $590.00

JUSTIN DUNNINGTON PR ADVANCE $590.00

MANGOLD ENVIRONMENTAL TESTING WASTEWATER TESTING $679.00

MANGOLD ENVIRONMENTAL TESTING WASTEWATER TESTING $374.00

MARK ALBENESIUS, INC. OAK ST PROJECT – PAY EST. #1 $134,054.50

MARK ALBENESIUS, INC. PAY EST #2 – OAK ST. PROJECT $23,987.50

METCALF & BEARDSHEAR LAW OFFICE MEETINGS, DOCUMENTS $1,199.00

MIDAMERICAN ENERGY COMPANY UTILITIES $2,546.30

MIDAMERICAN ENERGY COMPANY UTILITIES $2,901.63

MIDAMERICAN ENERGY COMPANY UTILITIES $60.73

MIDWEST BREATHING AIR LLC THREE 6’ HOSES $238.98

MIDWEST BREATHING AIR LLC ANNUAL AIR TEST $634.90

O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC F250 WIPER BLADES $18.99

RICHARDSON TRUCKING LLC REMOVE TREE ON BIRCH ST. $450.00

SBW INC DBA ACE ENGINE & PARTS PURCHASE MOWER $10,410.55

SIMPCO SIMPCO DUES.. $556.50

STEFFEN ENGINEERING & TESTING INC. OAK ST .ENGINEERING $10,555.00

STEFFEN ENGINEERING & TESTING INC. OAK ST. ENGINEERING $4,305.00

STUBBS CONSTRUCTION INC CEDAR ST. LEAK $437.50

THE RECORD APRIL MINUTES & CCR $437.72

THE RECORD MAY MINUTES AND NOTICES $278.07

TREASURER STATE OF IOWA WATER EXCISE TAX $672.00

TREASURER STATE OF IOWA PAYROLL DEDUCTION $692.30

TRIPLE D CONTRACTING, INC. HAUL AWAY ROOTS & DIRT $375.00

TRIVIEW COMMUNICATIONS FIX CAMERA SYSTEM $50.00

USABLUEBOOK CHEMICALS for WATER TESTING $150.28

WELLMARK HEALTH INSURANCE $780.55

WESTERN IOWA TELEPHONE ASS’N TELEPHONE/INTERNET $351.13

WESTERN IOWA TELEPHONE ASS’N TELEPHONE/INTERNET $95.29

ZIEGLER INC. BATTERY FOR LOADER $503.40

TOTAL CLAIMS PAID $277,645.57

CLAIMS PAID BY FUND: GENERAL $58,567.71, FIRE $10,820.36; ROAD USE TAX $168,907.72, STREET PAVINGS PROJECT $11,147.00, BIKE/HIKE TRAIL $7,970.16; WATER $10,818.22, SEWER $9,414.40

REVENUES BY FUND: GENERAL $14,020.95, ROAD USE TAX $5,434.14, LOCAL OPTION SALES TAX $9,838.40, TAX INCREMENT FINANCING $10.14, WATER $15,722.82, WATER DEPOSIT FUND $200.00, SEWER $11,797.70

Published in The Record

Thursday, July 9, 2020