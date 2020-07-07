Maple Valley-Anthon Oto Agenda — July 13, 2020

MAPLE VALLEY-ANTHON OTO

COMMUNITY SCHOOL BOARD MEETING

• Date: Monday, July 13, 2020

• Time: 7:00 PM

• Place: MVAO High School Library, Mapleton, Iowa

Due to continued caution for COVID-19 and physical distancing protocols, the board meeting will also be livestreamed on the district’s Facebook page. There will be a very limited number of seats available for guests and visitors.

AGENDA:

I. Opening of Meeting

A. Call to Order

B. Roll Call and Declaration of Quorum

II. Communications

A. Public Forum

B. Correspondence

III. Consent Agenda

A. Approval of Agenda

B. Minutes

C. Financial Reports

D. General and Schoolhouse Bills

E. Activity Account

F. School Meal Program

IV. Approval of Annual Reports

A. Secretary’s/Treasurer’s Reports for Filing

B. End-of-Year Administrative Budget Reports

1. Activity Accounts

2. School Lunch Program

IV. Opening of New Fiscal Year

A. Appointment and Swearing in of School Board Secretary/Treasurer

B. Designation of School District Depository Banks as per Policy 701.1

C. Designation of Legal Counsel for District as per Policy 207

D. Authorization to Participate in the Free/Reduced Cost National School Lunch/Breakfast Program

V. Action Items

A. Employee Resignations/Contract Modifications/Hiring

B. Milk Bids for 2020-2021

C. Approval of remaining Fall Athletic Coaches

D. IASB Legislative Priorities

VI. Reports

A. Return to Learn Plan Options (3 plans) for 2020-2021 School Year

VII. Announcements

A. Next Meeting – Monday, August 10, 2020 – 7:00 PM – in Anthon

VIII. Closed Session for annual evaluation

VIII. Adjourn

Published in The Record

Thursday, July 9, 2020