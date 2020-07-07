City of Moville, Notice of Public Hearing

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING TO CONSIDER APPROVAL OF A PROPOSED

MOVILLE PHASE II RIDGE HOUSING URBAN RENEWAL PLAN FOR A

PROPOSED URBAN RENEWAL AREA IN THE CITY OF MOVILLE, STATE OF IOWA

The City Council of the City of Moville, State of Iowa, will hold a public hearing before itself at its meeting which commences at 6 o’clock P.M. on July 15, 2020 in the City Hall, 21 West Main Street, Moville, Iowa, to consider adoption of a proposed Moville Phase II Ridge Housing Urban Renewal Plan (the “Plan”) concerning a proposed Urban Renewal Area in the City of Moville, State of Iowa, legally described as follows:

All that part of the E½ NW¼ of Section 29, T89N, R44W of the 5th P.M., Woodbury County, Iowa being more particularly described as follows:

Commencing at the SE corner of the NW¼ of said Section 29; thence westerly along the southerly line of said quarter on an assumed bearing of S90°00’00”W (with all subsequent bearings referenced therefrom) for a distance of 705.00 feet to the Point of Beginning; thence continuing S90°00’00”W along said line for a distance of 586.64 feet to a point 33.0 feet east of the SW corner of the E½ NW¼; thence N00°55’12”W along a line parallel with and 33.0 feet equal-distance to the westerly line of the E½ NW¼ for a distance of 660.88 feet to a point on the southeasterly right-of-way line of Iowa State Highway No. 140; thence N31°02’27”E along said right-of-way line for a distance of 255.67 feet; thence S89°54’06”E for a distance of 419.48 feet; thence N01°43’44”E for a distance of 143.94 feet; thence S77°29’33”E for a distance of 120.10 feet to the northwesterly corner of Lot 11 of The Ridge, First Addition; the following 9 described courses are along the previously platted westerly boundary line of The Ridge, First Addition; thence S17°58’18”E for a distance of 200.61 feet; thence S09°22’35”W for a distance of 72.01 feet; ; thence S58°21’35”W for a distance of 113.50 feet; thence southwesterly along a curve to the right, concave northwesterly, having a radius of 260.00 feet, curve length of 7.44 feet and a central angle of 01°38’25” along the chord of said curve on a bearing of S59°10’48”W for a chord distance of 7.44 feet; thence S00°00’43”E for a distance of 360.40 feet; thence S44°52’07”E for a distance of 82.39 feet; thence S00°00’00”W for a distance of 125.75 feet; thence S88°34’06”W for a distance of 81.03 feet; thence S00°00’00”W for a distance of 125.21 feet to a point on the southerly line of the NW1/4 and the Point of Beginning.

Said described parcel contains 13.09 acres.

Said parcel being subject to all easements of record.

The foregoing described property shall also be known as the Ridge, Second Addition to the City of Moville.

AND

The Moville Phase II Ridge Housing Urban Renewal Area also includes the full right-of-way of all adjacent streets bordering the Area, including Clearview Street and Highway 140, the full right-of-way from the intersection of Highway 140 and Clearview Street to the intersection of Highway 140 and North 2nd Street, the full right-of-way from the intersection of Highway 140 and North 2nd Street to a point 450 feet south of said intersection along North 2nd Street.

Which land is to be included as part of this proposed Urban Renewal Area.

A copy of the Plan is on file for public inspection in the office of the City Clerk, City Hall, City of Moville, Iowa.

The City of Moville, State of Iowa is the local public agency which, if such Plan is approved, shall undertake the urban renewal activities described in such Plan.

The general scope of the urban renewal activities under consideration in the Plan is to stimulate, through public involvement and commitment, private investment in residential development in the Urban Renewal Area through various public purpose and special financing activities outlined in the Plan. A further purpose is to provide or aid in the provision of public improvements related to housing and residential development, and including assistance for low and moderate income family housing. To accomplish the objectives of the Plan, and to encourage the further economic development of the Urban Renewal Area, the Plan provides that such special financing activities may include, but not be limited to, the making of loans or grants of public funds to private entities under Chapter 15A of the Code of Iowa. The City also may acquire and make land available for development or redevelopment by private enterprise as authorized by law. The Plan provides that the City may issue bonds or use available funds for purposes allowed by the Plan and that tax increment reimbursement of such costs may be sought if and to the extent incurred by the City.

The Plan initially proposes specific public infrastructure or site improvements to be undertaken by the City, and provides that the Plan may be amended from time to time.

Any person or organization desiring to be heard shall be afforded an opportunity to be heard at such hearing.

This notice is given by order of the City Council of the City of Moville, State of Iowa, as provided by Section 403.5 of the Code of Iowa.

Dated this 17th day of June, 2020.

/s/ Jodi Peterson

City Clerk, City of Moville

Published in The Record

Thursday, July 9, 2020