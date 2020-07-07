Woodbury Central School Board Agenda — July 13, 2020

Woodbury Central Community School

Regular Board Meeting

Woodbury Central Library — Moville, Iowa

July 13, 2020 — 7:30 p.m.

1. Opening

a. Call to order

b. Roll call

c. Approve or amend the agenda

d. Approve minutes

e. Approve bills

2. Open Hearing on Sale of Property (House located at 513 Fair Street, Moville Iowa)

3. Action on Sale of Property

4. Policies and Procedures

a. Accept the student handbook

b. Accept the staff handbooks

c. Accept the coach/sponsor handbook (review additional coach policy)

d. Return to Learn Brief/Discussion

e. Approve Open Enrollment In

f. Notification of Open Enrollment Out

5. Personnel:

a. Approve Resignations

b. Offer Contracts

i. MS Basketball

ii. Custodial

iii. Drill Team

6. Building/Grounds/Transportation:

a. Technology Purchases

b. Update on Summer Projects (Faith Lambert)

c. Lighting in Elementary

7. Board Items

a. Approve investments

b. Approve depositories

c. Appoint Secretary/Treasurer for 2020-2021

d. Appoint school attorney and negotiations agent

e. Accept Bids for bread and dairy

f. SBRC request to move funds to Extended Day Program for lost revenue

g. Approve K-12 Docs software

h. Visitor/Community Comments

i. For the Good of the Cause

8. Adjourn

The meeting will be in the high school library with guests allowed to attend via zoom: https://techdata.zoom.us/j/9664687630

OR DIAL 312-626-6799

Meeting ID: 9664687630

Published in The Record

Thursday, July 9, 2020