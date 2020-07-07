Woodbury County Supervisors Minutes — June 2, 2020

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

JUNE 2, 2020

TWENTY-SECOND MEETING OF THE

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

The Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. Board members present were Pottebaum, Radig, De Witt, and Ung. Staff members present were Karen James, Board Administrative Assistant, Dennis Butler, Budget/Tax Analyst, Melissa Thomas, HR Director, and Michelle Skaff, Deputy Auditor/Clerk to the Board.

The regular meeting was called to order with the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag and a Moment of Silence.

There were no citizen concerns.

Motion by Ung second by De Witt to approve the agenda for June 2, 2020. Carried 4-0. Copy Filed.

Motion by Ung second by Radig to approve the following items by consent:

To approve minutes of the May 26, 2020 meeting. Copy filed.

To approve the claims totaling $479,902.39. Copy filed.

To approve the appointment of Dustin Carrell, Motor Grader Operator, Secondary Roads Dept., effective 06-03-20, $23.73/hour. Job Vacancy Posted 4-06-20. Entry Level Salary: $23.73/hour.; the end of probation of Benjamin Ronfeldt, Motor Grader Operator, Secondary Roads Dept., effective 06-18-20, $24.45/hour, 3%=$.72/hour. Per CWA Secondary Roads Contract agreement, End of Probation Salary Increase ; and the separation of Dianne McTeer, Caseworker, Juvenile Detention Dept., effective 06-19-20. Retirement. Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign the Authorization to initiate the hiring process for Case Manager, Juvenile Detention Dept. Wage Plan: $58,000/year. Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign deauthorization position Case Worker, Juvenile Detention Dept. Copy filed.

To approve the underground utility permit for Long Lines. Copy filed. Carried 4-0.

Motion by Ung second by Radig to approve the 2020-2021 food service contract with Summit Managed Food. Carried 4-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Ung second by De Witt to approve 28E Agreement for the Development Services of 28th Street project. Carried 4-0. Copy filed.

A public hearing was held at 4:45 p.m. for a loan agreement and the issuance of notes to evidence the obligation of the County thereunder. The Chairperson called on anyone wishing to be heard.

Motion by Ung second by De Witt to close the public hearing. Carried 4-0.

Motion by Ung second by Pottebaum to approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution instituting proceedings to take additional action for the issuance of not to exceed $195,000 General Obligation Capital Loan notes. Carried 4-0.

RESOLUTION #12,987

RESOLUTION INSTITUTING PROCEEDINGS TO TAKE ADDITIONAL ACTION FOR THE ISSUANCE OF NOT TO EXCEED $195,000 GENERAL OBLIGATION CAPITAL LOAN NOTES

WHEREAS, pursuant to notice published as required by law, the Board of Supervisors has held a public meeting and hearing upon the proposal to institute proceedings for the authorization of a Loan Agreement and the issuance of not to exceed $195,000 General Obligation Capital Loan Notes, for the general county purposes, in order to provide funds to pay the costs of the acquisition of an air truck for emergency services and spray equipment for secondary roads which is necessary for the operation of the county or the health and welfare of its citizens, and has considered the extent of objections received from residents or property owners as to the proposed issuance of Notes; and no petition was filed calling for a referendum thereon. The following action is now considered to be in the best interests of the County and residents thereof.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS OF WOODBURY COUNTY, STATE OF IOWA:

Section 1. That this Board does hereby institute proceedings and take additional action for the authorization and issuance in the manner required by law of not to exceed $195,000 General Obligation Capital Loan Notes, for the foregoing general county purposes.

Section 2. This Resolution shall serve as a declaration of official intent under Treasury Regulation 1.150-2 and shall be maintained on file as a public record of such intent. It is reasonably expected that the general fund moneys may be advanced from time to time for capital expenditures which are to be paid from the proceeds of the above Notes. The amounts so advanced shall be reimbursed from the proceeds of the Notes not later than eighteen months after the initial payment of the capital expenditures or eighteen months after the property is placed in service. Such advancements shall not exceed the amount authorized in this Resolution unless the same are for preliminary expenditures or unless another declaration of intention is adopted.

PASSED AND APPROVED this 2nd day of June, 2020.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

A public hearing was held at 4:46 p.m. for a loan agreement and the issuance of notes to evidence the obligation of the County thereunder. The Chairperson called on anyone wishing to be heard. Motion by De Witt second by Radig to close the public hearing. Carried 4-0.

Motion by De Witt second by Ung to approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution instituting proceedings to take additional action for the issuance of not to exceed $705,000 General Obligation Capital Loan notes. Carried 4-0.

RESOLUTION #12,988

RESOLUTION INSTITUTING PROCEEDINGS TO TAKE ADDITIONAL ACTION FOR THE ISSUANCE OF NOT TO EXCEED $705,000 GENERAL OBLIGATION CAPITAL LOAN NOTES

WHEREAS, pursuant to notice published as required by law, the Board of Supervisors has held a public meeting and hearing upon the proposal to institute proceedings for the authorization of a Loan Agreement and the issuance of not to exceed $705,000 General Obligation Capital Loan Notes, for the essential county purposes, in order to provide funds to pay the costs of:

a) the erection, equipment, remodeling, or reconstruction of, and additions or extensions to public buildings, including the site or grounds thereof and including, but not limited to paving the parking lot at the Sheriff Training Center, renovations to Dist. Health building, EMS fire detection equipment, computer scanning and election equipment, computer equipment for Courthouse, fire suppression system at Courthouse, renovations to data center room at Courthouse; and

b) peace officer communication equipment and other emergency services communication equipment and systems, and has considered the extent of objections received from residents or property owners as to the proposed issuance of Notes; and following action is now considered to be in the best interests of the County and residents thereof.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS OF WOODBURY COUNTY, STATE OF IOWA:

Section 1. That this Board does hereby institute proceedings and take additional action for the authorization and issuance in the manner required by law of not to exceed $705,000 General Obligation Capital Loan Notes, for the foregoing essential county purposes.

Section 2. This Resolution shall serve as a declaration of official intent under Treasury Regulation 1.150-2 and shall be maintained on file as a public record of such intent. It is reasonably expected that the general fund moneys may be advanced from time to time for capital expenditures which are to be paid from the proceeds of the above Notes. The amounts so advanced shall be reimbursed from the proceeds of the Notes not later than eighteen months after the initial payment of the capital expenditures or eighteen months after the property is placed in service. Such advancements shall not exceed the amount authorized in this Resolution unless the same are for preliminary expenditures or unless another declaration of intention is adopted.

PASSED AND APPROVED this 2nd day of June, 2020.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to award the quote for a new wheel loader to Murphy Tractor for a John Deere 644L wheel loader for $204,900. Carried 4-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Ung second by Radig to award the quote for tandem axle truck chassis with bump body and snow equipment to Boyer Trucks for $168,585. Carried 4-0. Copy filed.

Bid letting was held for project #L-B(M66)ó73-97. The bids are as follows:

Godbersen Smith Construction, Ida Grove, IA — $261,771.85

Dixon Construction, Correctionville, IA — $295,135.19

Graves Construction, Spencer, IA — $299,799.09

Motion by Radig second by Ung to receive the bids. Carried 4-0.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to award the bid for project #L-B(M66)ó73-97 to Godbersen Smith Construction for $261,771.85. Carried 4-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to approve Resource Consulting Engineers proposal for Engineering & Architectural services for $61,800.00. Carried 4-0. Copy filed.

The Board discussed various issues related to COVID-19.

The Board heard reports on committee meetings.

There were no citizen concerns. Board concerns were heard.

The Board adjourned the regular meeting until June 9, 2020.

Meeting sign-in sheet. Copy filed.

Published in The Record

Thursday, July 9, 2020