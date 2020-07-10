Flowers at Moville City Hall by Pam Clark By Editor | July 10, 2020 | 0 The Record’s Pam Clark took these beautiful photos in front of Moville City Hall. Posted in Breaking News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Amazing 4th of July Fireworks in Bronson July 7, 2020 | No Comments » Photos of Midway Park in the 1950’s July 7, 2020 | No Comments » What’s Cooking on Page 2: Pork Schnitzel July 7, 2020 | No Comments » This Week’s Obituaries July 7, 2020 | No Comments »