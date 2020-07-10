Verna Smith

Verna Joy (Weston) Smith, 78 of Lawton, Iowa, passed away on July 4 2020.

Services will be held at a later date.

Verna was born September 2, 1941 to Archie and Gladys (Robinson) Weston. She graduated from Lawton High School. Her career was in banking and trucking with her husband, Howard.

She married Howard C. Smith on March 6, 1964. To this union they had three children, daughters Eva and Debra and a son, Lynn. She enjoyed gardening, canning, and spending time with grandkids and great-grandkids.

Those left to honor and cherish her memories are her husband, Howard, of 56 years; her daughter, Debra; her son, Lynn (Kimberly) Smith; her son-in-law, Michael Huseman; her grandkids Parrish (Logan), Steven (Jacalyn), Elizabeth, Anthony (Shaina), Destanie; her great-granddaughters Chloe, Amelia, Nova, Luna; her sisters, Patty and Mary; her brother, Arthur; their spouses; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Archie and Gladys; Orville and Alma and Ina Phoebe; sister, Betty; daughter, Eva; granddaughter, Mandy; and two nephews.