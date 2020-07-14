Correctionville Board of Adjustment

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The Correctionville Board of Adjustment will hold a public hearing regarding a request from Chad Kline for a VARIANCE on a building permit for an addition to garage to build closer to the lot line than allowable according to our current zoning regulations. This property is located at 605 12th Street; Lots 13-16 in Block 4 of the Riverside Subdivision, City of Correctionville, County of Woodbury, State of Iowa.

The Board of Adjustment will consider this request at 4:00 PM, Monday, July 27, 2020 in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 312 Driftwood Street, Correctionville, IA; at which time all interested persons will be given the opportunity to appear to be heard, or file objections in writing with references to this request before the Commission.

Carla Mathers

City of Correctionville

Board of Adjustment Secretary

