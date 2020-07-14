Kingsley City Council Minutes — July 6, 2020

Kingsley City Council

July 6, 2020

The Kingsley City Council met in regular session on July 6, 2020 at City Hall. Present were Mayor Bohle, Councilmen Rolling, Beelner, Bohle and Jasperson. Mathers was absent. Meeting was called to order after the Pledge of Allegiance.

The agenda was approved on motion by Rolling, seconded by Jasperson, all voted aye, motion carried.

The minutes of the June 8, 2020 meeting were approved on motion by Bohle, seconded by Beelner, all voted aye, motion carried.

Forum – none

Maintenance report: Dry but mowing, spraying sidewalk weeds, tree dump burned completely and buried. Water inspection is completed with good results. Replacing smaller watermains with six inch pipe as we go would also help with fire protection by providing more water volume. Valve exercising will be the last Monday and Tuesday of July. Cost is $500 per day. Water usage is high with no rain and many lawn sprinkling systems running. Average is close to 450,000 gallons per day.

Clerk Report: List of Bills was approved on motion by Rolling, seconded by Jasperson, all voted aye, motion carried.

June Treasurer’s Report was approved on motion by Bohle, seconded by Beelner, all voted aye, motion carried.

Paid from Library Special Fund:

Julie Culler, reimb Lib supl. 149.30

Cengage, Lib books 154.34

Total 303.64

Paid from Fire Special Fund:

Jacob Hagan, reimb 839.50

Graham’s Graphics, shirts 140.00

Toyne, truck service & gauges 2,481.24

Feld Fire, supplies 1,449.20

Total 4,909.94

Total Expenses by Fund (June): General, 58,911.31; Road Use, 10,975.18; Employee Benefits, 8,478.08; Local Option, 0.00; TIF, 0.00; Library Spec Inv, 303.64; Fire Dept Spec, 4,909.94; Ambulance Spec, 0.00; Fire Truck Spec, 0.00; Debt Service, 59,870.00; Perpetual Care, 0.00; Water, 8,500.49; Sewer, 75,475.50; Lagoon Sinking, 0.00; Solid Waste, 8,195.71. Total: 325,619.85.

Total Revenues by Function: Charges for Services, 53,208.81; Operating Grants, 12,177.85; General Revenues, 29,02.35; Transfers, 0.00. Total: 94,459.01.

Police Report: Distributed to Council, New squad car end of August, Alpha Wireless programmed radio; Officer Fay is at Camp Dodge for 10 weeks. WEX cards for squad cars, Chief Muller will check on gas tax, Council agreed, speed sign is ready to go

Fire Report: Six calls, test sirens Wednesday nights, Hydro testing all the hydrants this month and August. Will bring a report to the Council.

Pool Report: First day of open swim opened to ninety people today. 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. M-F. Ten single passes sold. Lessons: Sixty-two signed up for group lessons, twenty-eight for private lessons.

Ordinance #251 (Raise the building permit fees, New residential, $250.00; New commercial, $250.00)

introduced by Bohle, seconded by Rolling. Roll call vote: Rolling, aye; Beelner, aye; Bohle, aye; Jasperson, aye. Motion carried. Motion by Bohle, seconded by Rolling to approve the first reading. Roll call vote: Rolling, aye; Beelner, aye; Bohle, aye; Jasperson, aye. Motion carried.

Ordinance # 252 (Set the meter fee for new construction at $225.00),

introduced by Bohle, seconded by Beelner. Roll call vote: Rolling, aye; Beelner, aye; Bohle, aye; Jasperson, aye. Motion carried. Motion by Bohle, seconded by Beelner to approve the first reading. Roll call vote: Rolling, aye; Beelner, aye; Bohle, aye; Jasperson, aye. Motion carried.

Pool Renovation: Specialized Concrete will be hired to repair the pool decking, the baby pool plumbing will have to be fixed before decking. Specialized Concrete will be asked to propose a price for replacing the steps into the pool. Motion by Beelner, seconded by Rolling to proceed. All voted aye, motion carried. Discussion in August on remainder of pool renovation.

Motion by Rolling, seconded by Jasperson to approve the Liquor License permit for Doosky’s East. All voted aye, motion carried.

Motion by Jasperson, seconded by Beelner to have F.S. Repair manufacture edging for the new city signs. All voted aye, motion carried.

Summer Cleanup: A summer city wide cleanup will be set for Friday, July 31st and Tuesday, August 4th. Household Hazardous Waste trailer will also be in town.

Building permits: Dave Benedix, 3 season room.

Motion to adjourn by Beelner, seconded by Jasperson, all voted aye, motion carried.

Rick Bohle, Mayor

ATTEST:

Vicki Sitzmann, City Clerk

