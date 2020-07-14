Moville City Council Minutes — July 1, 2020

Moville City Council

Wednesday, July 1, 2020

Mayor Jim Fisher called the meeting to order at around 6:00 pm. Roll Call: Paul Malm, Mike Ofert, John Parks, and Tom Conolly are present. Joel Robinson is absent. Parks motioned to approve the agenda, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries. Malm motioned to approve minutes from the last meeting, seconded by Parks. Ayes, motion carries. Conolly motioned to approve the Utility Billing trial balance for June, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries. No permits to review. No speakers during Open Forum. Guests include Edgar Rodriguez, Chad Thompson, Scott Gernhart, Jerry Sailer, Blake Stubbs, and representatives from SubSurfco and TR Harris companies.

Chief Jerry Sailer gave a Fire Department Update. Chief Edgar Rodriguez gave a Police Department update. Council discussed enforcement of no overnight parking on Main Street ordinance. Council would like to see the Police Department begin stricter enforcement of this ordinance. They recommend we send a letter to businesses and residences along Main Street to let them know that we will begin enforcement efforts soon. Council discussed the Motel 20 building at 631 Frontage Road. The asbestos removal is finished and council is ready to give contractor Dave Flewelling permission to start demolition of the building. He is expected to start demolition in around 3 weeks. At around 6:21pm, Ofert motions to open the Public Hearing for Ridge Phase II plans, specifications and estimate of cost. No comments were received in person or before the meeting, so at around 6:22pm, Malm motions to close the public hearing, seconded by Parks. Ayes, motion carries.

Council considered Resolution 2020-20 adopting plans, specifications, form of contract, and estimate of cost for Ridge Phase II. Malm motions to adopt this Resolution, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries. Mayor Fisher opens bids for Ridge Phase II. Gernhart will tabulate the bids and report results to council.

Council reviewed Ordinance 2020-6 amending Zoning Ordinance 9.04 Fences. Malm motioned to approve first reading of Ordinance 2020-6, seconded by Parks. Ayes, motion carries. Council discussed 2020 curbside cleanup dates of July 13th, 20h and 27th. Malm motions to approve these dates, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries.

Gernhart has reviewed the bids and they are as follows: SuBSurfco LLC $821,772.05; RP Constuctors $888,174.80; Steve Harris Construction $908,525.23; Mark Albenesius, Inc. $911,289.00; Bainbridge Construction $975,435.00; VanderPol Excavating $997,119.20. Malm motions to award the bid to SuBSurfco LLC from South Sioux City, NE, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. Mayor and Council comments and concerns were discussed.

With no further business Parks motioned to adjourn at around 6:47 pm and Malm seconded. All ayes, motion carries-meeting closed.

Jodi Peterson, City Clerk

Jim Fisher, Mayor

Published in The Record

Thursday, July 16, 2020