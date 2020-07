Nutrient Management Plan — Scott Hiemstra

PUBLIC NOTICE

Nutrient Management Plan

for an Open Feedlot Operation

Scott Hiemstra has submitted a Nutrient Management Plan (NMP) to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) on behalf of Hiemstra Feedlot, an open feedlot operation with a capacity of 2500 animal units. This operation is located in Garfield Township, Plymouth County, and plans to apply manure in Garfield, Arlington, Hungerford, Townships, Plymouth, Woodbury and Sioux Counties.

The NMP is on file at the Field office #3 1900 N Grand Ave. Spencer, IA 51301 and is available for public inspection, Monday – Friday, from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

In determining whether to approve the NMP, the DNR will consider written comments regarding whether the NMP complies with Iowa law. The DNR will conduct a public hearing regarding this NMP if a request for hearing is received within 10 days of the publication date of this notice.

Persons requesting a public hearing will be notified of the time and place for the hearing at the address, telephone number or e-mail address provided in the request for a hearing.

Information regarding electronic submission of comments and requests for public hearing may be obtained at the following internet address: http://www.iowadnr.gov/afo/index.html under “Current News.”

Written comments or requests for a public hearing must be submitted to: Gene Tinker, AFO Coordinator, 502 E 9th St., Des Moines, IA 50319. Both comments and hearing requests must be received by the Department within 10 days of the publication date of this notice.

Published in The Record

Thursday, July 16, 2020