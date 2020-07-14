Pierson City Council Minutes — July 8, 2020

Pierson City Council
July 8, 2020

The Pierson City Council met in regular session on Wednesday July 8th, 2020.  Mayor Struve called to order the meeting and the public hearing on the Comp Plan at 7PM. Council in attendance: Bubke, McQueen, Sistrunk, Saxen

Motion to close the public hearing was made by Sistrunk, seconded by Bubke, all voted aye; motion carried.

The Consent Agenda included: Minutes from June meeting, June financial statements and Claims and disbursements through July 8th. It was approved upon a motion by Bubke seconded by Sistrunk, all voted aye, motion carried.

Absolute Inspection  services    $1,025.94
ACCO  chlorine    $308.00
Badger Meter  reading fee    $170.88
Bomgaars  supplies    $99.92
Country Towing  towing    $50.00
Danko  pump test    $275.00
Frontier  phone/internet    $195.34
Iowa League of Cities  dues    $398.00
IowaDNR  water supply fee    $42.94
Jeanette Beekman  mileage/phone    $171.75
LG Playgrounds  playground equipment    $1,687.00
Mangold  testing    $168.00
MidAmerican  electric    $1,439.33
New Coop  fuel    $204.70
New Coop  chemicals    $311.60
PCC  billing    $129.75
REC  electric    $25.84
Richardson Trucking  concrete    $2,163.84
Staples  toner    $314.46
The Record  publishing    $282.05
Veenstra and Kimm  prof. fees    $1,322.90
Verizon  internet    $57.30
Wayne Wooten  wildlife removal    $285.00
Wellmark  insurance    $2,368.50
Western Insurance Agency  insurance    $28,365.00
City of Pierson  utility    $141.96
United States Treasury  withholding    $1,011.51
Iowa Department of Revenue  withholding    $605.00
Iowa Department of Revenue  sales tax    $58.00
Iowa Department of Revenue  WET tax    $876.00
Sanitary Services  garbage    $14,058.00

RESOLUTION 2020-10
A RESOLUTION TO APPROVE THE COMPREHENSIVE PLAN
was approved upon a motion by Sistrunk seconded by Bubke all voted aye, motion carried.

The RESOLUTION AWARDING THE CONTRACT ON THE 4TH STREET SEWER PROJECT (Front St. portion)
was tabled until August 12th 2020 upon a motion by Sistrunk, seconded by Saxen, all voted aye; motion carried.  Tabling the action was due to an addendum to change the bid opening date to July 22nd at noon to meet wage change requirements for the grant.

Council discussed projects for the 2022 year; clerk will get bids on sewer lining, street repairs and water line replacement.

Mayor Struve discussed with the council Front St widening. Motion by Sistrunk to approve the bid received from Bohle construction, seconded by Bubke, all voted aye; motion carried.

Clerk discussed the issues with painting the water tower and the need to get in writing easements from the property owners to do future maintenance. City attorney will send letters requesting easements.

Contracting propane was discussed, motion by McQueen to contract 3500 gallons seconded by Bubke; all voted aye; motion carried.

From the Clerk: Tower painting is complete and the tower is back in service, Siren needed a new timer- new one only has a setting to have it run for 1 minute.  Can do away with the daily siren and test it monthly or purchase a new timer, DNR sanitary survey was done in June; Summary of requirements included fixing the overflow to 12-24 inches above ground, submitting a generator registration and replacing the airline in well #2. The recommendations will be reviewed. The Clerk’s office will be closed until July 20th.

Motion to adjourn was made by Saxen, seconded by Sistrunk all voted aye; motion carried.

Jeanette Beekman,
City Clerk

