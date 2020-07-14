Pierson City Council Minutes — July 8, 2020

Pierson City Council

July 8, 2020

The Pierson City Council met in regular session on Wednesday July 8th, 2020. Mayor Struve called to order the meeting and the public hearing on the Comp Plan at 7PM. Council in attendance: Bubke, McQueen, Sistrunk, Saxen

Motion to close the public hearing was made by Sistrunk, seconded by Bubke, all voted aye; motion carried.

The Consent Agenda included: Minutes from June meeting, June financial statements and Claims and disbursements through July 8th. It was approved upon a motion by Bubke seconded by Sistrunk, all voted aye, motion carried.

Absolute Inspection services $1,025.94

ACCO chlorine $308.00

Badger Meter reading fee $170.88

Bomgaars supplies $99.92

Country Towing towing $50.00

Danko pump test $275.00

Frontier phone/internet $195.34

Iowa League of Cities dues $398.00

IowaDNR water supply fee $42.94

Jeanette Beekman mileage/phone $171.75

LG Playgrounds playground equipment $1,687.00

Mangold testing $168.00

MidAmerican electric $1,439.33

New Coop fuel $204.70

New Coop chemicals $311.60

PCC billing $129.75

REC electric $25.84

Richardson Trucking concrete $2,163.84

Staples toner $314.46

The Record publishing $282.05

Veenstra and Kimm prof. fees $1,322.90

Verizon internet $57.30

Wayne Wooten wildlife removal $285.00

Wellmark insurance $2,368.50

Western Insurance Agency insurance $28,365.00

City of Pierson utility $141.96

United States Treasury withholding $1,011.51

Iowa Department of Revenue withholding $605.00

Iowa Department of Revenue sales tax $58.00

Iowa Department of Revenue WET tax $876.00

Sanitary Services garbage $14,058.00

RESOLUTION 2020-10

A RESOLUTION TO APPROVE THE COMPREHENSIVE PLAN

was approved upon a motion by Sistrunk seconded by Bubke all voted aye, motion carried.

The RESOLUTION AWARDING THE CONTRACT ON THE 4TH STREET SEWER PROJECT (Front St. portion)

was tabled until August 12th 2020 upon a motion by Sistrunk, seconded by Saxen, all voted aye; motion carried. Tabling the action was due to an addendum to change the bid opening date to July 22nd at noon to meet wage change requirements for the grant.

Council discussed projects for the 2022 year; clerk will get bids on sewer lining, street repairs and water line replacement.

Mayor Struve discussed with the council Front St widening. Motion by Sistrunk to approve the bid received from Bohle construction, seconded by Bubke, all voted aye; motion carried.

Clerk discussed the issues with painting the water tower and the need to get in writing easements from the property owners to do future maintenance. City attorney will send letters requesting easements.

Contracting propane was discussed, motion by McQueen to contract 3500 gallons seconded by Bubke; all voted aye; motion carried.

From the Clerk: Tower painting is complete and the tower is back in service, Siren needed a new timer- new one only has a setting to have it run for 1 minute. Can do away with the daily siren and test it monthly or purchase a new timer, DNR sanitary survey was done in June; Summary of requirements included fixing the overflow to 12-24 inches above ground, submitting a generator registration and replacing the airline in well #2. The recommendations will be reviewed. The Clerk’s office will be closed until July 20th.

Motion to adjourn was made by Saxen, seconded by Sistrunk all voted aye; motion carried.

Jeanette Beekman,

City Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, July 16, 2020