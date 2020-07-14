Plymouth County Supervisors Minutes & Claims — June 23, 2020

Plymouth County Board of Supervisors

June 23, 2020

Le Mars, Iowa

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met in the Courthouse Boardroom on June 23, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. All members were present. All votes following are aye unless otherwise indicated. Board Chairman Don Kass called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve the June 23, 2020 agenda. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Loutsch, to approve the minutes of the June 9, 2020 meeting. There was no meeting on June 16, 2020. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve the payroll on 6/12/20 and 6/15/20 and the claims paid on 6-16-2020. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to appoint Josh Taylor as the Hancock Township trustee to replace Harold Burcham. Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Anderson, to set July 14, 2020 at 10 am as the FY 2020-21 budget amendment public hearing. Motion Carried.

Brian Sharp was present to discuss an ordinance for allowing driving golf carts and 4 wheelers in James, IA. The Board is not interested in moving this forward.

Attorney Bob Brock was present to discuss splitting ag land into a third parcel without needing to plat the division into a minor subdivision. The Board of Supervisors affirmed that this type of ag land split does need to be platted as a minor subdivision via the zoning department and brought before the Board of Supervisors.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Anderson, to approve entering Closed Session 21.5 (c) to discuss matters in litigation. Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Horton, to end closed session and enter open session. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to appeal in District Court the Civil Service Commission’s decision to set the termination date of a former sheriff deputy as June 9, 2020, but is not disagreeing or appealing the Civil Service Commission’s decision of affirming that the deputy sheriff was to be discharged for cause by the Sheriff. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve a permit for a tile crossing permit in Section 27/34 of Stanton Township on 270th St. Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Horton, to approve a permit to Premier Communications for fiber installation on Hwy 12 and Hwy 3. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to approve the tenant agreement for crop damage due to project BROS-CO75(143) for a total of $2100 to Jeff Collins. Anderson-aye; Meis-aye; Kass-aye; Horton-aye; Loutsch-nay. Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Meis, to approve the hiring of Matt Loutsch for the Weed Commissioner position effective June 15th, 2020. Motion Carried.

The Board Supervisors adjourned the meeting at 11:14 am.

Stacey Feldman, Plymouth County Auditor

Don Kass, Chairman

Plymouth County – Claims paid on 6-16-20

A & M Laundry SUNDRY 58.00

Access Systems copier contract 407.12

AgriVision pole saw 699.95

Noel Ahmann mileage, E911 wages 1088.89

Airmatic Inc SUPPLIES 68.82

Akron Hometowner ad 17.40

Alpha Wireless install equip mobile comm 243.18

Lonnie Bohlke cell phone, election runner 100.00

Bomgaars supplies 555.79

City of Brunsville SUNDRY 52.20

Steve Bunkers mileage 12.65

Burlington Northern RR Co. FLASHING LIGHTS 18.86

Central Iowa Distributing sprayer & parts 155.00

Central Valley Ag food plot seed 30.00

Century Link phone 41.99

Comfort Inn LODGING 154.56

ConvergeOne Vmware license agreement 1158.00

Culligan Water water 125.99

Cummins Sales and Service service to generator 498.47

CWD kitchen supplies 3187.45

D.A. Davidson & Co. annual disclosure filing 1000.00

The Dailey Stop fuel 68.98

Dakota County Sheriff service 32.52

Dean Foods kitchen supplies 79.34

Dell Marketing computers 4639.75

Des Moines Stamp supplies 29.00

Victoria DeVos misc. reimbursements 714.59

Dan Dirks meals 39.03

Document Depot shredding 90.00

Diana Dowhower office supplies 70.55

Eakes Inc supplies 643.01

Fareway kitchen supplies 229.02

Farmers Coop-Craig fuel 551.83

Fastenal supplies 10.29

Stacey Feldman cell phone allowance 60.00

First Coop Assoc. fuel 115.60

Floyd Valley Healthcare contract 1202.56

Woodward Youth Corporation Juvenile shelter care 559.80

Frericks Repair repairs 1599.07

Frontier phone 1492.83

Jack Frus election official 190.00

LeMars Truck Stop fuel 15.91

Judy Gates election official 190.00

GCC Alliance Concrete PIPE CULVERTS 492.00

Get Branded 360 uniforms 1023.63

Godbersen-Smith Construction construction project ..247,233.02

Gordon Flesch Company plotter, copier contract 1576.71

Govconnection supplies 1400.94

Government Forms supplies 306.77

Hardware Hank supplies 2.80

Jamie Hauser mileage 21.85

City of Hinton SUNDRY 121.83

Humboldt Co. Sheriff civil papers 12.65

Inland Truck Parts Co. PARTS 717.39

Interstate Battery System BATTERIES 362.85

Iowa Prison Industries comm center chair 740.00

ISAC FY 20/21 dues 5900.00

ISCTA dues 20/21 250.00

I-State Truck Center PARTS 474.16

ISU Extension DITCH CLEANING 65.00

Jack’s Uniforms uniforms 496.04

Jackson Pumping Service tank pumping 320.00

J-W Tank Line fuel 769.10

Kellen Excavation GRANULAR 1114.73

DuRetta Kelly election official 150.00

Mary Lou Kestner election official 190.00

Kimball-Midwest Co. PARTS 562.76

Robin Klemme mtg. reimb. 8.05

Knife River ASPHALT CONCRETE 562.60

Trish Kunkel cleaning services 1710.00

City of Le Mars utilities 591.99

LeMars Daily Sentinel publications 1024.78

L.G. Everist Inc. MATERIALS 583.56

Loffler Companies supplies 716.32

Lowe’s paint & supplies 185.97

Mai Welding Supply WELDING SUPPLIES 119.50

Menards supplies 1079.60

MidAmerican Energy utility assistance 5067.55

Midwest Wheel PARTS 147.82

Mike’s Inc. fuel 1692.51

Brenda Miller VA meetings reimb. 441.50

Curt Moodie VA meetings reimb. 315.60

MPE Equipment Services BLADES 1180.00

Mpire Heating & Cooling comm center air repair 202.50

Mr. Muffler ‘14 GMC turbo sensor 1067.57

Mulder Implement woodsaw BW180 mower 8500.00

Murphy, Collins, & McGill civil service hearing exp 342.57

National Assoc for Interpretation Naturalist membership 75.00

Pam Nemmers election official 190.00

Sharon K Nieman cell phone allowance 120.00

Northside Glass Service PARTS 1601.75

O.C. Sanitation garbage pickup 230.00

One Office Solutions supplies 623.31

City of Oyens SUNDRY 56.78

Cary Penning election official 190.00

Charlene Peterson election official 210.00

Leonard Plueger tower lease 2020 1000.00

Ply. Co. Sheriff Sheriff’s fees 1401.67

Ply. Co. Solid Waste Agency hauling/assessment 33,555.27

Ply. Co. Treasurer flex benefits reimb 284.76

Pomp’s Tire Service TIRES & TUBES 323.13

Premier Communications phone 1614.28

Primebank fee 7.50

Indira Probst certified mail 7.10

Quality Lube Center service 2014 Dodge 57.35

R&M Spraying Service aerial spray Boyds 1445.00

Red’s Printing supplies 5510.23

City of Remsen utility assistance 213.02

Remsen Bell Enterprise publications 623.29

Janice Renken election official 166.80

Jill Renken office supplies 43.04

Joan Renken election official 128.40

Kathy Renken election official 166.80

Rolling Oil oil 943.23

Sapp Bros. diesel fuel 13,777.73

Wayne Schipper VA meeting reimb. 209.20

Le Mont Schmid mowing pioneer cemetery 240.00

Schneider Geospatial Ag land/crop non-crop 2670.00

Schorg’s Amoco fuel 836.72

Janet Schroeder mileage 23.00

Sherlock Plumbing fountain install 587.00

SHRED-IT USA services 57.75

Elizabeth Singer mileage 18.40

Siouxland Concrete PIPE CULVERTS 642.90

Shelly Sitzmann cell phone allowance 60.00

Solutions renew app support 37,000.00

Southern Sioux County RWS SUNDRY 105.83

Stan Houston Equipment FILTERS 32.47

Luke Steeg SUNDRY 74.00

Steffen Truck Equipment PARTS 221.20

Stone Group Architects architect fees 1541.50

Struble, Town of REFUND TO CITIES/TOWNS 1578.16

The Home Depot Pro supplies 1744.43

The Masters Touch printing tax statements 7299.00

The Record publications 242.16

Thomson West Group court library 1475.16

Thrifty White Pharmacy inmate meds 312.50

TNT Sales & Service mister 1295.00

Total Motors repairs 2526.90

Transit Works SUPPLIES 4910.33

Union County Electric tower 82.00

U.S. Cellular cell phone service 256.81

US POSTAL SERVICE stamps 10,445.00

USIC Locating Services locate service 223.08

Van Diest Supply herbicides 713.70

Van’s Sanitation garbage pickup 441.50

Carolyn Vance election official 210.00

Verizon Wireless cell phones 715.26

Wagner Auto Supply booster pal/wipers 441.39

Duane Walhof cell phone allowance 75.39

WesTel trunkline 508.59

Ziegler Inc. PARTS 735.08

Published in The Record

Thursday, July 16, 2020