Plymouth County Supervisors Minutes & Claims — June 23, 2020

Plymouth County Board of Supervisors
June 23, 2020
Le Mars, Iowa

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met in the Courthouse Boardroom on June 23, 2020 at 9:30 a.m.  All members were present.  All votes following are aye unless otherwise indicated.  Board Chairman Don Kass called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve the June 23, 2020 agenda.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Loutsch, to approve the minutes of the June 9, 2020 meeting.  There was no meeting on June 16, 2020.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve the payroll on 6/12/20 and 6/15/20 and the claims paid on 6-16-2020.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to appoint Josh Taylor as the Hancock Township trustee to replace Harold Burcham.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Anderson, to set July 14, 2020 at 10 am as the FY 2020-21 budget amendment public hearing.  Motion Carried.

Brian Sharp was present to discuss an ordinance for allowing driving golf carts and 4 wheelers in James, IA.  The Board is not interested in moving this forward.

Attorney Bob Brock was present to discuss splitting ag land into a third parcel without needing to plat the division into a minor subdivision.  The Board of Supervisors affirmed that this type of ag land split does need to be platted as a minor subdivision via the zoning department and brought before the Board of Supervisors.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Anderson, to approve entering Closed Session 21.5 (c) to discuss matters in litigation.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Horton, to end closed session and enter open session.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to appeal in District Court the Civil Service Commission’s decision to set the termination date of a former sheriff deputy as June 9, 2020, but is not disagreeing or appealing the Civil Service Commission’s decision of affirming that the deputy sheriff was to be discharged for cause by the Sheriff.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve a permit for a tile crossing permit in Section 27/34 of Stanton Township on 270th St.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Horton, to approve a permit to Premier Communications for fiber installation on Hwy 12 and Hwy 3.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to approve the tenant agreement for crop damage due to project BROS-CO75(143) for a total of $2100 to Jeff Collins.  Anderson-aye; Meis-aye; Kass-aye; Horton-aye; Loutsch-nay.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Meis, to approve the hiring of Matt Loutsch for the Weed Commissioner position effective June 15th, 2020.  Motion Carried.

The Board Supervisors adjourned the meeting at 11:14 am.

Stacey Feldman, Plymouth County Auditor
Don Kass, Chairman

Plymouth County – Claims paid on 6-16-20
A & M Laundry  SUNDRY    58.00
Access Systems  copier contract    407.12
AgriVision  pole saw    699.95
Noel Ahmann  mileage, E911 wages    1088.89
Airmatic Inc  SUPPLIES    68.82
Akron Hometowner  ad    17.40
Alpha Wireless  install equip mobile comm    243.18
Lonnie Bohlke  cell phone, election runner    100.00
Bomgaars  supplies    555.79
City of Brunsville SUNDRY    52.20
Steve Bunkers  mileage    12.65
Burlington Northern RR Co.  FLASHING LIGHTS    18.86
Central Iowa Distributing  sprayer & parts    155.00
Central Valley Ag  food plot seed    30.00
Century Link  phone    41.99
Comfort Inn  LODGING    154.56
ConvergeOne  Vmware license agreement    1158.00
Culligan Water  water    125.99
Cummins Sales and Service  service to generator    498.47
CWD  kitchen supplies    3187.45
D.A. Davidson & Co.  annual disclosure filing    1000.00
The Dailey Stop  fuel    68.98
Dakota County Sheriff  service    32.52
Dean Foods  kitchen supplies    79.34
Dell Marketing  computers    4639.75
Des Moines Stamp  supplies    29.00
Victoria DeVos  misc. reimbursements    714.59
Dan Dirks  meals    39.03
Document Depot  shredding    90.00
Diana Dowhower  office supplies    70.55
Eakes Inc  supplies    643.01
Fareway  kitchen supplies    229.02
Farmers Coop-Craig  fuel    551.83
Fastenal  supplies    10.29
Stacey Feldman  cell phone allowance    60.00
First Coop Assoc.  fuel    115.60
Floyd Valley Healthcare  contract    1202.56
Woodward Youth Corporation  Juvenile shelter care    559.80
Frericks Repair  repairs    1599.07
Frontier  phone    1492.83
Jack Frus  election official    190.00
LeMars Truck Stop  fuel    15.91
Judy Gates  election official    190.00
GCC Alliance Concrete  PIPE CULVERTS    492.00
Get Branded 360  uniforms    1023.63
Godbersen-Smith Construction  construction project    ..247,233.02
Gordon Flesch Company  plotter, copier contract    1576.71
Govconnection  supplies    1400.94
Government Forms  supplies    306.77
Hardware Hank  supplies    2.80
Jamie Hauser  mileage    21.85
City of Hinton  SUNDRY    121.83
Humboldt Co. Sheriff  civil papers    12.65
Inland Truck Parts Co.  PARTS    717.39
Interstate Battery System  BATTERIES    362.85
Iowa Prison Industries  comm center chair    740.00
ISAC  FY 20/21 dues    5900.00
ISCTA  dues 20/21    250.00
I-State Truck Center  PARTS    474.16
ISU Extension  DITCH CLEANING    65.00
Jack’s Uniforms  uniforms    496.04
Jackson Pumping Service  tank pumping    320.00
J-W Tank Line  fuel    769.10
Kellen Excavation  GRANULAR    1114.73
DuRetta Kelly  election official    150.00
Mary Lou Kestner  election official    190.00
Kimball-Midwest Co.  PARTS    562.76
Robin Klemme  mtg. reimb.    8.05
Knife River  ASPHALT CONCRETE    562.60
Trish Kunkel  cleaning services    1710.00
City of Le Mars  utilities    591.99
LeMars Daily Sentinel  publications    1024.78
L.G. Everist Inc.  MATERIALS    583.56
Loffler Companies  supplies    716.32
Lowe’s  paint & supplies    185.97
Mai Welding Supply  WELDING SUPPLIES    119.50
Menards  supplies    1079.60
MidAmerican Energy  utility assistance    5067.55
Midwest Wheel  PARTS    147.82
Mike’s Inc.  fuel    1692.51
Brenda Miller  VA meetings reimb.    441.50
Curt Moodie  VA meetings reimb.    315.60
MPE Equipment Services  BLADES    1180.00
Mpire Heating & Cooling  comm center air repair    202.50
Mr. Muffler  ‘14 GMC turbo sensor    1067.57
Mulder Implement  woodsaw BW180 mower    8500.00
Murphy, Collins, & McGill  civil service hearing exp    342.57
National Assoc for Interpretation  Naturalist membership    75.00
Pam Nemmers  election official    190.00
Sharon K Nieman  cell phone allowance    120.00
Northside Glass Service  PARTS    1601.75
O.C. Sanitation  garbage pickup    230.00
One Office Solutions  supplies    623.31
City of Oyens  SUNDRY    56.78
Cary Penning  election official    190.00
Charlene Peterson  election official    210.00
Leonard Plueger  tower lease 2020    1000.00
Ply. Co. Sheriff  Sheriff’s fees    1401.67
Ply. Co. Solid Waste Agency  hauling/assessment    33,555.27
Ply. Co. Treasurer  flex benefits reimb    284.76
Pomp’s Tire Service  TIRES & TUBES    323.13
Premier Communications  phone    1614.28
Primebank  fee    7.50
Indira Probst  certified mail    7.10
Quality Lube Center  service 2014 Dodge    57.35
R&M Spraying Service  aerial spray Boyds    1445.00
Red’s Printing  supplies    5510.23
City of Remsen  utility assistance    213.02
Remsen Bell Enterprise  publications    623.29
Janice Renken  election official    166.80
Jill Renken  office supplies    43.04
Joan Renken  election official    128.40
Kathy Renken  election official    166.80
Rolling Oil  oil    943.23
Sapp Bros.  diesel fuel    13,777.73
Wayne Schipper  VA meeting reimb.    209.20
Le Mont Schmid  mowing pioneer cemetery    240.00
Schneider Geospatial  Ag land/crop non-crop    2670.00
Schorg’s Amoco  fuel    836.72
Janet Schroeder  mileage    23.00
Sherlock Plumbing  fountain install    587.00
SHRED-IT USA  services    57.75
Elizabeth Singer  mileage    18.40
Siouxland Concrete  PIPE CULVERTS    642.90
Shelly Sitzmann  cell phone allowance    60.00
Solutions  renew app support    37,000.00
Southern Sioux County RWS  SUNDRY    105.83
Stan Houston Equipment  FILTERS    32.47
Luke Steeg  SUNDRY    74.00
Steffen Truck Equipment  PARTS    221.20
Stone Group Architects  architect fees    1541.50
Struble, Town of  REFUND TO CITIES/TOWNS    1578.16
The Home Depot Pro  supplies    1744.43
The Masters Touch  printing tax statements    7299.00
The Record  publications    242.16
Thomson West Group  court library    1475.16
Thrifty White Pharmacy  inmate meds    312.50
TNT Sales & Service  mister    1295.00
Total Motors  repairs    2526.90
Transit Works  SUPPLIES    4910.33
Union County Electric  tower    82.00
U.S. Cellular  cell phone service    256.81
US POSTAL SERVICE  stamps    10,445.00
USIC Locating Services  locate service    223.08
Van Diest Supply  herbicides    713.70
Van’s Sanitation  garbage pickup    441.50
Carolyn Vance  election official    210.00
Verizon Wireless  cell phones    715.26
Wagner Auto Supply  booster pal/wipers    441.39
Duane Walhof  cell phone allowance    75.39
WesTel  trunkline    508.59
Ziegler Inc.  PARTS    735.08

