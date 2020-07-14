Probate — Ed Holdcroft

Public Notice

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF THE STATE OF IOWA

IN AND FOR PLYMOUTH COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF EDWARD W. HOLDCROFT, DECEASED.

PROBATE NO. ESPR019860

Notice Of Probate Of Will, Of Appointment Of Executor, And Notice To Creditors

To All Persons Interested in the Estate of Edward W. Holdcroft, Deceased, who died on or about July 1, 2020:

You are hereby notified that on July 8, 2020, the last will and testament of Edward W. Holdcroft, deceased, bearing date of October 9, 2014, was admitted to probate in the above named court and that Nanciann Melinda Nilles was appointed executor of the estate.

Any action to set aside the will must be brought in the district court of said county within the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice to all heirs of the decedent and devisees under the will whose identities are reasonably ascertainable, or thereafter be forever barred.

Notice is further given that all persons indebted to the estate are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned, and creditors having claims against the estate shall file them with the clerk of the above named district court, as provided by law, duly authenticated, for allowance, and unless so filed by the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice (unless otherwise allowed or paid) a claim is thereafter forever barred.

Dated: July 9, 2020

/s/ Nanciann Melinda Nilles

Nanciann Melinda Nilles, Executor of estate

2542 Inverloch Circle

Duluth, GA 30096

/s/ Chad Thompson

Chad Thompson, ICIS PIN No: AT0007809

Attorney for executor

Thompson, Phipps & Thompson, LLP

P.O. Box 219, 4 East 2nd Street

Kingsley, IA 51028

Date of second publication:

July 23, 2020

Probate Code Section 304

* Designate Codicil(s) if any, with date(s)

Published in The Record

Thursday, July 16, 2020

and Thursday, July 23, 2020