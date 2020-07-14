Woodbury County Supervisors Minutes — June 30, 2020

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

JUNE 30, 2020

TWENTY-SEVENTH MEETING OF THE

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

The Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. Board members present were Pottebaum, Radig, De Witt, and Ung, by phone. Staff members present were Karen James, Board Administrative Assistant, Dennis Butler, Budget/Tax Analyst, Melissa Thomas, HR Director, and Patrick Gill, Auditor/Clerk to the Board.

The regular meeting was called to order with the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag and a Moment of Silence.

There were no citizen concerns.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to approve the agenda for June 30, 2020. Carried 4-0. Copy Filed.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to approve the following items by consent:

To approve minutes of the June 23, 2020 meeting. Copy filed.

To approve the claims totaling $309,678.66. Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution approving petition for suspension of taxes for Michael Rodriguez, 3308 E. 22nd St., Sioux City, parcel #894723177005.

WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

RESOLUTION #13,011

RESOLUTION APPROVING PETITION FOR SUSPENSION OF TAXES

WHEREAS, Michael Rodriguez, is the titleholder of property located at 3308 E. 22nd St., Sioux City, IA, Woodbury County, Iowa, and legally described as follows:

Parcel #894723177005

CALLS PLATEAU EX E Ω LOT 16

WHEREAS, Michael Rodriguez is the titleholder of the aforementioned property have petitioned the Board of Supervisors for a suspension of taxes pursuant to the 2017 Iowa Code section 427.9, and

WHEREAS, the Board of Supervisors recognizes from documents provided that the petitioner is unable to provide to the public revenue; and

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors hereby grants the request for a suspension of taxes, and hereby directs the Woodbury County Treasurer to so record the approval of this tax suspension for this property.

SO RESOLVED this 30th day of June, 2020.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

To approve the appointment of Polly Meisner, 6458 B Ave., Pierson, IA, and Julie Hamann, 4424 230th St., Correctionville, IA, to the Woodbury County Library Board. Copy filed.

To approve the transfer of funds from General Basic Fund to the Debt Service Fund in the amount of $20,000. Copy filed.

To approve the appointment of Seth Butler, Civilian Jailer, County Sheriff Dept., effective 07-06-20, $20.46/hour. Job Vacancy Posted 5-20-20. Entry Level Salary: $20.46/hour.; and the appointment of Daniel Luesebrink, Sheriff Deputy, County Sheriff Dept., effective 07-16-20, $29.23/hour. Appointment by County Sheriff. Copy filed. Carried 4-0.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to receive for signatures the Appropriation Resolution for FY 2021. Carried 4-0.

WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

APPROPRIATION

RESOLUTION FOR FISCAL YEAR 2021

RESOLUTION #13,012

Whereas, it is desired to make appropriations for each Service Area and Program Activity of County Government for the Fiscal Year 2021, beginning July 1, 2020, and

Now, therefore, be it resolved by the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors that the amounts detailed by Service Area on the Adopted FY 2021 Woodbury County Budget Summary Form 638-R constitute the authorization to make expenditures from the County’s funds beginning July 1, 2020 and continuing until June 30, 2021, and

Futhermore, this Appropriation Resolution extends the spending authority of each County Program Activity to the amount appropriated to it as follows:

Fund/Dept Division Amount

0001-0030 701,034

0001-1000 1,564,276

0001-1002 34,402

0001-1004 29,228

0001-1011 450,049

0001-1013 20,460

0001-1040 643,817

0001-1050 7,012,575

0001-1060 1,650,338

0001-1061 138,781

0001-1100 2,354,076

0001-1102 119,668

0001-1104 220,746

0001-1105 162,239

0001-1106 45,296

0001-1110 191,000

0001-1540 536,813

0001-1610 571,406

0001-3040 2,715,281

0001-3100 125,800

0001-3101 26,950

0001-3110 100,000

0001-3200 308,933

0001-3201 10,000

0001-3210 35,000

0001-6100 496,226

0001-6110 1,115,727

0001-6120 426,616

0001-6123 54,500

0001-8100 1,089,637

0001-8110 748,938

0001-9000 388,610

0001-9001 363,654

0001-9010 309,295

0001-9020 531,961

0001-9030 345,037

0001-9031 11,821

0001-9032 4,000

0001-9033 63,650

0001-9101 700,368

001-9102 649,711

0001-9103 467,484

0001-9104 2,500

0001-9105 12,117

0001-9106 5,000

0001-9108 524,598

0001-9109 21,258

0001-9110 1,305,227

0002-1200 594,880

0002-1210 133,214

0002-1231 70,379

0002-1400 26,250

0002-1430 302,818

0002-1500 36,000

0002-1520 948,351

0002-1620 351,000

0002-3300 1,991,625

0002-3310 200,000

0002-8000 412,230

0002-8002 195,412

0002-9200 800,000

0003-9000 302,369

0007-1060 113,923

0008-1050 121,380

0009-1050 254,846

0010-4022 211,988

0010-4075 81,678

0010-4222 49,008

0010-4413 3,861,799

0011-011 235,531

0011-1000 1,040,321

0011-6000 39,000

0011-6010 95,216

0011-6020 242,074

0011-6200 7,067

0011-6320 277,869

0011-8020 7,000

0020-0020 1,600,000

0020-7000 11,000

0020-7001 3,000

0020-7010 960,610

0020-7011 16,500

0020-7012 14,000

0020-7013 76,000

0020-7014 65,000

0020-7100 100,000

0020-7101 190,000

0020-7110 25,000

0020-7111 3,863,431

0020-7112 18,000

0020-7113 2,310,000

0020-7120 2,500

0020-7130 220,000

0020-7200 1,155,000

0020-7210 463,000

0020-7211 805,000

0020-7212 104,000

0020-7220 7,000

0020-7221 15,000

0020-7222 125,000

0020-7230 5,000

0020-7231 40,000

0020-7232 110,000

0021-0200 400,000

0023-6100 100,000

0024-8111 220,000

0028-8111 2,700

0029-1201 251,353

0030-1200 169,472

0031-9001 250,141

0040-0000 200,000

0040-0801 70,000

0040-0802 10,000

0059-1200 5,000

0061-6400 238,226

0067-6100 550,000

0067-6121 3,500

0067-6122 80,663

0074-1100 145,000

0078-1060 4,000

0086-1100 70,000

1500-1060 500,000

1500-1200 78,000

1500-1210 123,066

1500-6110 600,000

1500-9101 270,000

1500-9106 28,000

2000-0101 100,000

2000-0103 371,740

2000-0105 157,512

2000-0107 180,000

2220-0108 375,000

2000-0109 272,852

2000-0111 13,930

2000-0113 51,783

2000-0115 15,374

2000-0117 22,500

2000-0118 22,500

2000-0119 21,692

Accordingly, until such time as a Service Area is identified as progressing to a spending level challenging its appropriation, a budget amendment per 331.435 will not be implemented,

However, should a Program Activity approach a spending level challenging its appropriation level, and the Service Area continues balanced, the Board of Supervisors will be requested to increase the Program’s spending authority by resolving to permit such, and,

Additionally, the Board of Supervisors may be requested to decrease a Program’s appropriation by 10% or $5,000, whichever is greater, to appropriate a like amount to a Program Activity requesting same: 331.434 sub 6 will govern actions in this regard.

The above and foregoing resolution was adopted by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County on June 30th, 2020

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

Motion by Pottebaum second by Radig to receive for signatures the Resolution for Inter-Fund Operation Transfers for FY 2021. Carried 4-0.

RESOLUTION FOR INTERFUND OPERATION TRANSFERS

RESOLUTION #13,013

Whereas, it is desired to authorize the Auditor to periodically transfer sums from the General Supplemental to the General Basic Fund during the Fiscal Year 2020-21 budget year, and

Whereas, said transfers must be in accordance with Section 331.432 Code of Iowa,

Whereas, the purpose of the transfers are to fund the appropriations for the matching FICA, IPERS, Health Insurance, Life Insurance and LTD costs expended from the General Basic Fund.

Now, therefore be it resolved by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa, as follows:

The total maximum transfers from the General Supplemental Fund to the General Basic Fund for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2020, shall not exceed the sum of $6,707,235

The Auditor is directed to correct his books when said operating transfers are made and to notify the Treasurer of the amounts of said transfers.

The above and foregoing resolution was adopted by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa, on June 30th, 2020

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

Motion by De Witt second by Pottebaum to receive for signatures the Resolution for Inter-Fund Operation Transfers for FY 2021. Carried 4-0.

RESOLUTION FOR INTERFUND OPERATION TRANSFERS

RESOLUTION #13,014

Whereas, it is desired to authorize the Auditor to periodically transfer sums from the Rural Basic Services Fund to the County Library Fund during the Fiscal Year 2020-21 budget year, and

Whereas, said transfers must be in accordance with Section 331.432 Code of Iowa,

Whereas, the purpose of the transfers are to move the taxes, levied on the township valuations, to the County Library Fund to pay the their share of the expenses of the County Library.

Now, therefore be it resolved by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa, as follows:

The total maximum transfers from the Rural Basic Services Fund to the County Library Fund for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2020, shall not exceed the sum of $163,216.

The Auditor is directed to correct his books when said operating transfers are made and to notify the Treasurer of the amounts of said transfers.

The above and foregoing resolution was adopted by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa, on June 30th, 2020

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

Motion by De Witt second by Radig to receive for signatures the Resolution for Inter-Fund Operation Transfers for FY 2021. Carried 4-0.

RESOLUTION FOR INTERFUND OPERATION TRANSFERS

RESOLUTION #13,015

Whereas, it is desired to authorize the Auditor to periodically transfer sums from the Rural Basic Services Fund to the Secondary Roads Fund during the Fiscal Year 2020-21 budget year, and

Whereas, said transfers must be in accordance with Section 331.432 Code of Iowa,

Whereas, the purpose of the transfers are to move the taxes, levied on the township valuations, to the Secondary Roads Fund to pay their share of the expenses of the Secondary Roads Fund.

Now, therefore be it resolved by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa, as follows:

The total maximum transfers from the Rural Basic Services Fund to the Secondary Roads Fund for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2020, shall not exceed the sum of $1,500,000.

The Auditor is directed to correct his books when said operating transfers are made and to notify the Treasurer of the amounts of said transfers.

The above and foregoing resolution was adopted by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa, on June 30th, 2020

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

Motion by De Witt second by Radig to receive for signatures the Resolution for Inter-Fund Operation Transfers for FY 2021. Carried 4-0.

RESOLUTION FOR INTERFUND OPERATION TRANSFERS

RESOLUTION #13,016

Whereas, it is desired to authorize the Auditor to periodically transfer sums from the Gaming Fund to the General Basic Fund during the Fiscal Year 2020-21 budget year, and

Whereas, said transfers must be in accordance with Section 331.432 Code of Iowa,

Whereas, the purpose of the transfers are to move Gaming revenues to the General Basic Fund for property tax reductions,

Now, therefore be it resolved by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa, as follows:

The total maximum transfers from the Gaming Fund to the General Basic Fund for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2020, shall not exceed the sum of $137,680.

The Auditor is directed to correct his books when said operating transfers are made and to notify the Treasurer of the amounts of said transfers.

The above and foregoing resolution was adopted by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa, on June 30th, 2020

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

Motion by De Witt second by Radig to receive for signatures the Resolution for Inter-Fund Operation Transfers for FY 2021. Carried 4-0.

RESOLUTION FOR INTERFUND OPERATION TRANSFERS

RESOLUTION #13,017

Whereas, it is desired to authorize the Auditor to periodically transfer sums from the Local Option Sales Tax Fund to the Rural Basic Fund during the Fiscal Year 2020-21 budget year, and

Whereas, said transfers must be in accordance with Section 331.432 Code of Iowa,

Whereas, the purpose of the transfers are to move Local Option Sales Tax Fund revenues to the Rural Basic Fund for the funding of the Economic/Community Development department,

Now, therefore be it resolved by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa, as follows:

The total maximum transfers from the Local Option Sales Tax Fund to the Rural Basic Fund for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2020, shall not exceed the sum of $278,404.

The Auditor is directed to correct his books when said operating transfers are made and to notify the Treasurer of the amounts of said transfers.

The above and foregoing resolution was adopted by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa, on June 30th, 2020

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

Motion by De Witt second by Radig to receive for signatures the Resolution for Inter-Fund Operation Transfers for FY 2021. Carried 4-0.

RESOLUTION FOR INTERFUND OPERATION TRANSFERS

RESOLUTION #13,018

Whereas, it is desired to authorize the Auditor to periodically transfer sums from the Local Option Sales Tax Fund to the Rural Basic Fund during the Fiscal Year 2020-21 budget year, and

Whereas, said transfers must be in accordance with Section 331.432 Code of Iowa,

Whereas, the purpose of the transfers are to move Local Option Sales Tax revenues to the Rural Basic Fund for the funding of Soil Conservation,

Now, therefore be it resolved by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa, as follows:

The total maximum transfers from the Local Option Sales Tax Fund to the Rural Basic Fund for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2020, shall not exceed the sum of $ 39,000.

The Auditor is directed to correct his books when said operating transfers are made and to notify the Treasurer of the amounts of said transfers.

The above and foregoing resolution was adopted by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa, on June 30th, 2020

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

Motion by De Witt second by Radig to receive for signatures the Resolution for Inter-Fund Operation Transfers for FY 2021. Carried 4-0.

RESOLUTION FOR INTERFUND OPERATION TRANSFERS

RESOLUTION #13,019

Whereas, it is desired to authorize the Auditor to periodically transfer sums from the Gaming Revenues

Fund to the Sheriff’s Training Center Fund during the Fiscal Year 2020-21 budget year, and

Whereas, said transfers must be in accordance with Section 331.432 Code of Iowa,

Whereas, the purpose of the transfers are to move Gaming Revenues to the Sheriff’s Training Center Fund to pay in part the lease/purchase for the new Center,

Now, therefore be it resolved by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa, as follows:

The total maximum transfers from the Gaming Revenues Fund to the Sheriff’s Training Center Fund for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2020, shall not exceed the sum of $74,344.

The Auditor is directed to correct his books when said operating transfers are made and to notify the Treasurer of the amounts of said transfers.

The above and foregoing resolution was adopted by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa, on June 30th, 2020

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

Motion by De Witt second by Radig to receive for signatures the Resolution for Inter-Fund Operation Transfers for FY 2021. Carried 4-0.

RESOLUTION FOR INTERFUND OPERATION TRANSFERS

RESOLUTION #13,020

Whereas, it is desired to authorize the Auditor to periodically transfer sums from the General Basic Fund to the Emergency Paramedic Services Fund during the Fiscal Year 2020-21 budget, and

Whereas, said transfers must be in accordance with Section 331.432 Code of Iowa,

Whereas, the purpose of the transfers are to move General Basic revenues to the Emergency Paramedic Services Fund to pay half of the paramedics salaries and benefits.

Now, therefore be it resolved by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa, as follows:

The total maximum transfers from the General Basic Fund to the Emergency Paramedic Services Fund for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2020, shall not exceed the sum of $127,355.

The Auditor is directed to correct his books when said operating transfers are made and to notify the Treasurer of the amounts of said transfers.

The above and foregoing resolution was adopted by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa, on June 30th, 2020

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

Motion by De Witt second by Radig to receive for signatures the Resolution for Inter-Fund Operation Transfers for FY 2021. Carried 4-0.

RESOLUTION FOR INTERFUND OPERATION TRANSFERS

RESOLUTION #13,021

Whereas, it is desired to authorize the Auditor to periodically transfer sums from the Rural Basic Fund to the Emergency Paramedic Services Fund during the Fiscal Year 2020-21 budget, and

Whereas, said transfers must be in accordance with Section 331.432 Code of Iowa,

Whereas, the purpose of the transfers are to move Rural Basic revenues to the Emergency Paramedic Services Fund to pay half of the paramedics salaries and benefits.

Now, therefore be it resolved by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa, as follows:

The total maximum transfers from the Rural Basic Fund to the Emergency Paramedic Services Fund for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2020, shall not exceed the sum of $127,355.

The Auditor is directed to correct his books when said operating transfers are made and to notify the Treasurer of the amounts of said transfers.

The above and foregoing resolution was adopted by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa, on June 30th, 2020

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

Motion by De Witt second by Radig to receive for signatures the Resolution for Inter-Fund Operation Transfers for FY 2021. Carried 4-0.

RESOLUTION FOR INTERFUND OPERATION TRANSFERS

RESOLUTION #13,022

Whereas, it is desired to authorize the Auditor to periodically transfer sums from the Tax Increment Fund to the Debt Service Fund during the Fiscal Year 2020-21 budget year, and

Whereas, said transfers must be in accordance with Section 331.432 Code of Iowa,

Whereas, the purpose of the transfers are to move Tax Increment Fund revenues to the Debt Service Fund to pay FY 2021 principal and interest for the 2017 Tax Increment G.O.

Now, therefore be it resolved by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa, as follows:

The total maximum transfers from the Tax Increment Fund to the Debt Service Fund for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2020, shall not exceed the sum of $397,500.

The Auditor is directed to correct his books when said operating transfers are made and to notify the Treasurer of the amounts of said transfers.

The above and foregoing resolution was adopted by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa, on June 30th, 2020

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

Motion by De Witt second by Radig to receive for signatures the Resolution for Inter-Fund Operation Transfers for FY 2021. Carried 4-0.

RESOLUTION FOR INTERFUND OPERATION TRANSFERS

RESOLUTION #13,023

Whereas, it is desired to authorize the Auditor to periodically transfer sums from Gaming Revenue Fund to the General Supplemental Fund during the Fiscal Year 2020-21 budget year, and

Whereas, said transfers must be in accordance with Section 331.432 Code of Iowa,

Whereas, the purpose of the transfers are to move Gaming Revenues Fund to the General Supplemental Fund to reduce tax askings in the General Supplemental Fund

Now, therefore be it resolved by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa, as follows:

The total maximum transfers from the Gaming Revenues Fund to the General Supplemental Fund for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2020, shall not exceed the sum of $8,322.

The Auditor is directed to correct his books when said operating transfers are made and to notify the Treasurer of the amounts of said transfers.

The above and foregoing resolution was adopted by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa, on June 30th, 2020

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

Motion by De Witt second by Radig to receive for signatures the Resolution for Inter-Fund Operation Transfers for FY 2021. Carried 4-0.

RESOLUTION FOR INTERFUND OPERATION TRANSFERS

RESOLUTION #13,024

Whereas, it is desired to authorize the Auditor to periodically transfer sums from Gaming Revenues Fund to the Rural Basic Fund during the Fiscal Year 2020-21 budget year, and

Whereas, said transfers must be in accordance with Section 331.432 Code of Iowa,

Whereas, the purpose of the transfers are to move Gaming Revenue Fund revenues to the Rural Basic Fund to reduce tax askings in the Rural Basic Fund.

Now, therefore be it resolved by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa, as follows:

The total maximum transfers from the Gaming Revenues Fund to the Rural Basic Fund for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2020, shall not exceed the sum of $111,285.

The Auditor is directed to correct his books when said operating transfers are made and to notify the Treasurer of the amounts of said transfers.

The above and foregoing resolution was adopted by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa, on June 30th, 2020

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

Motion by De Witt second by Radig to receive for signatures the Resolution for Inter-Fund Operation Transfers for FY 2021. Carried 4-0.

RESOLUTION FOR INTERFUND OPERATION TRANSFERS

RESOLUTION #13,025

Whereas, it is desired to authorize the Auditor to periodically transfer sums from Secondary Road Fund to the General Basic Fund during the Fiscal Year 2020-21 budget year, and

Whereas, said transfers must be in accordance with Section 331.432 Code of Iowa,

Whereas, the purpose of the transfers are to move Secondary Road Fund revenues to the General Basic Fund to reimburse the purchase of the Briese Farm.

Now, therefore be it resolved by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa, as follows:

The total maximum transfers from the Gaming Revenues Fund to the Secondary Road Fund for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2020, shall not exceed the sum of $100,000.

The Auditor is directed to correct his books when said operating transfers are made and to notify the Treasurer of the amounts of said transfers.

The above and foregoing resolution was adopted by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa, on June 30th, 2020

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Pottebaum to receive the Zoning Commission’s recommendation from their 5/26/20 meeting to approve the final plat for the Clemz Addition Minor Subdivision. Carried 4-0. Copy filed.

BOARD OF SUPERVISORS RESOLUTION

RESOLUTION #13,026

RESOLUTION ACCEPTING AND APPROVING CLEMZ ADDITION,

A MINOR SUBDIVISION TO WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

WHEREAS, THE OWNERS AND PROPRIETORS DID ON THE 30TH DAY OF JUNE, 2020, FILE WITH THE WOODBURY COUNTY ZONING COMMISSION A CERTAIN PLAT DESIGNATED AS CLEMZ ADDITION, WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA; AND

WHEREAS, IT APPEARS THAT SAID PLAT CONFORMS WITH ALL OF THE PROVISIONS OF THE CODE OF THE STATE OF IOWA AND ORDINANCES OF WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA, WITH REFERENCE TO THE FILING OF SAME; AND

WHEREAS, THE ZONING COMMISSION OF WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA HAS RECOMMENDED THE ACCEPTANCE AND APPROVAL OF SAID PLAT; AND

WHEREAS, THE COUNTY ENGINEER OF WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA HAS RECOMMENDED THE ACCEPTANCE AND APPROVAL OF SAID PLAT.

NOW THEREFORE, BE, AND IT IS HEREBY RESOLVED BY THE WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS, WOODBURY COUNTY, STATE OF IOWA, THAT THE PLAT OF CLEMZ ADDITION, WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA BE, AND THE SAME IS HEREBY ACCEPTED AND APPROVED, AND THE CHAIRMAN AND SECRETARY OF THE WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS, WOODBURY COUNTY, STATE OF IOWA, ARE HEREBY DIRECTED TO FURNISH TO THE OWNERS AND PROPRIETORS A CERTIFIED COPY OF THIS RESOLUTION AS REQUIRED BY LAW.

PASSED AND APPROVED THIS 30TH DAY JUNE, 2020.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to receive the Zoning Commission’s recommendation to approve the zoning district map amendment (Gayle Dee Weed). Carried 4-0. Copy filed.

A public hearing was held at 4:40 p.m. for the zoning district map amendment. The Chairperson called on anyone wishing to be heard.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to close the public hearing. Carried 4-0.

Motion by Radig second by Pottebaum to approve the zoning district map amendment. Carried 4-0. Copy filed.

Motion by De Witt second by Radig conduct the first reading of the ordinance. Carried 4-0. Copy filed.

Motion by De Witt second by Pottebaum to receive the Zoning Commission’s recommendation to approve the zoning district map amendment (Chad Swanger of the Terry Swanger Irrevocable Trust). Carried 4-0. Copy filed.

A public hearing was held at 4:45 p.m. for the zoning district map amendment. The Chairperson called on anyone wishing to be heard.

Motion by De Witt second by Radig to close the public hearing. Carried 4-0.

Motion by Radig second by Pottebaum to approve the zoning district map amendment. Carried 4-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by to Pottebaum conduct the first reading of the ordinance. Carried 4-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Pottebaum to receive the Zoning Commission’s recommendation to approve the zoning district map amendment (Brian D. Peterson). Carried 4-0. Copy filed.

A public hearing was held at 4:50 p.m. for the zoning district map amendment. The Chairperson called on anyone wishing to be heard.

Gary Walters of Sioux City, Brian Peterson of Lawton, James Loomis of Bronson and Dan Peterson of Lawton participated in the public hearing.

Motion by Radig second by Pottebaum to close the public hearing. Carried 4-0.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to approve the zoning district map amendment. Carried 4-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig De Witt second by to conduct the first reading of the ordinance. Carried 4-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to postpone action to approve using a Quality Assurance Questionnaire on future construction contracts. Carried 4-0. Copy filed.

The Board heard reports on committee meetings.

There were no citizen concerns. Board concerns were heard.

The Board adjourned the regular meeting until July 7, 2020.

Meeting sign-in sheet. Copy filed.

