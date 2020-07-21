Anthon City Council Minutes — July 13, 2020

Anthon City Council

JULY 13, 2020

CALL TO ORDER & ROLL CALL: Mayor Reimer called the regular meeting of the Anthon City Council to order on July 13, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. Council members present were Barbara Benson, Jerry Boggs, Corey Hamman and Lisa Petersen. Also present: Karen & Ron Newman, Amy Buck, Allyson Dirksen, Tony McFarland, James Nixon, Jeff Allen, Amanda Goodenow, Tom Grafft, Rebecca & Dan Marshall and Kevin Clausen.

AGENDA: Motion by Boggs, seconded by Petersen, to approve the meeting agenda. Carried 4-0.

PUBLIC COMMENTS: Kevin Clausen was present to inquire about the sidewalks in front of his businesses on Main Street. He expressed concerns and wants to ensure he adheres to ordinance standards. The committee for streets plan on researching solutions for the August meeting.

POLICE REPORT: Mayor Reimer presented the monthly Police report that showed the Deputies patrolled 59 hours and 44 minutes and responded to 3 calls for service.

CONSENT AGENDA: Motion by Boggs, seconded by Benson, to approve the consent agenda, which includes minutes from June 8, 2020 meeting, financial reports as filed, renew the Special Class C Liquor License for McDuffy’s LLC, building permit to Whitney Dose at 208 Westgate Rd for a deck, and building permit to Rebecca & Dan Marshall at 307 S. Cauley Ave for a shed. Passed with a record vote as follows: ayes – Benson, Boggs, Hamman and Petersen; nays – none.

PAYMENT OF CLAIMS: Motion by Boggs, seconded by Petersen, to approve the list of bills as presented. Carried 4-0.

LEGAL: Allyson Dirksen, attorney, explained the plan to purchase the Eunice Clause property is still in progress. The purchase of the 109 N. 3rd Ave property is closed. She also plans to meet with the committee for nuisances before the August meeting. She stated Iowa Legislature passed new law that provides limitations on liability for COVID claims.

JAMES NIXON: James Nixon was present to inform his intentions of opening a used car lot at 304 E. Main St.

MCDUFFY’S: Jeff Allen, owner of McDuffy’s, was present to inform his intentions of expanding the game/amusement area to include a full bar which will require him to apply for a full liquor license.

BECKY MARSHALL: Becky Marshall was present to lodge a dog complaint and inquire about protocols on how to handle any future situations.

WATER PROJECT: Tom Grafft and Amanda Goodenow, ISG, were present to provide an update on water improvement project progress and the remaining time line status, noting a possible delay on completion.

PUBLIC HEARING: Motion by Benson, seconded by Petersen, to open the public hearing on the City of Anthon 2019 Water System Improvement Project CDBG Update Public Hearing Announcements at 6:13 p.m. Carried 4-0. Notice of time and place of hearing had been published on July 2, 2020 in The Record and the affidavit of publication was available to file with the County Auditor. Mayor Reimer read the following verbatim in its entirety;

PUBLIC HEARING CITY OF ANTHON 2019 WATER SYSTEM IMPROVEMENT PROJECT UPDATE PUBLIC HEARING ANNOUNCEMENTS

A. Funding of Activities and Sources of Funds.

This project is funded in part by Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) and DNR/SRF Funds. The City was awarded a 2019 CDBG for $300,000. To date, $101,052 of the CDBG allocation has been expended. There is a local obligation of $658,075 committed towards project costs. To date, $212,916 has been expended.

B. Explain how the need for the activities was identified.

The need for the project was due to the age and condition of the City’s existing water treatment components and well no. 4. These components had exceeded their useful life and were causing failures which jeopardized the City’s ability to provide a consistent, quality water supply to their residents.

C. Nature of and Status of the Activities.

The nature of the project involves the construction of a new well and related pumps and piping, a new aeralator, liquid chlorine feed system, automatic controls, lighting improvements, and an effluent meter.

Industrial Process Technology and Cahoy Pump are the contractors for the work on the project. Work on the project is approximately 28% complete.

There has been no change to the project beneficiaries as proposed in the application submitted to State for funding.

D. Announce the estimated portion of funds that will benefit low-and-moderate income persons.

The project will result in a citywide benefit and based on data from the 2011-2015 American Community Survey, 53.4% of the residents living in the City who will be impacted by the project are of low-and-moderate income.

E. Announce where the activities are being conducted.

The project activities will take place at the City’s water treatment plant located at 508 Main St. W., Anthon, Iowa.

F. Announce plans to minimize displacement of persons and businesses resulting of funded activities.

The project will not result in the displacement or relocation of any persons or businesses.

G. Announce plans to assist persons actually displaced.

Since this project will not result in the displacement or relocation of any persons or businesses, there are no plans being made to assist displaced persons.

No oral or written comments were received on said City of Anthon 2019 Water System Improvement Project CDBG Update Public Hearing Announcements. Motion by Petersen, seconded by Boggs, to close the public hearing at 6:17 p.m. Carried 4-0.

COUNCIL VACANCY: Allison Umbach submitted her resignation from the City Council effective July 2, 2020. Motion by Hamman, seconded by Boggs, to accept the resignation of Allison Umbach. Carried 4-0. Mayor Reimer instructed City Clerk to publish a notice of vacancy. Motion by Hamman, seconded by Petersen, to appoint a new council member as opposed to holding a special election at the August 10, 2020 council meeting. Carried 4-0.

DISCUSSION: Mayor Reimer presented the estimated $3800.00 cost for the demolition, chipping of the house, hauling, landfill fee and tree removal located at 109 N 3rd Avenue. Motion by Boggs, seconded by Benson, to accept paying the estimated costs associated with work performed at 109 N 3rd Avenue. Carried 4-0.

REPORTS/COMMUNICATIONS: Boggs requested an update on the status of moving Skip Welte’s pole, McFarland updated there is an existing water line that may impede the relocation, plans to meet with Welte to discuss options. McFarland requested the purchase of a new handheld for water testing. Motion by Benson, seconded by Petersen, to purchase the handheld for water testing. Carried 4-0.

June Receipts: General-$55203.68; RUT-$3381.38; LOST-$6515.39; Debt Service-$223.14; Water-$49643.53; Water Capital Project-$133308.48; Sewer-$7675.91; Electric-$43017.73. Total: $298969.24. Expenses: General-$40584.99; RUT-$3741.29; LOST-$80000.00; Water-$10137.91; Water Capital Project-$188008.18; Sewer-$7134.08; Electric-$33597.70. Total: $363204.15.

ADJOURNMENT: Motion by Petersen, seconded by Boggs, to adjourn. Carried 4-0. Mayor Reimer proclaimed the meeting adjourned at 6:44 p.m.

Tammy Reimer, Mayor

ATTEST:

Jenifer D. Umbach, City Clerk

JULY 2020

GWORKS EBILLING UB $575.00

ANTHON MINI MART GAS $353.21

BARCO MUNICIPAL PRODUCTS PAINT $451.25

BOMGAARS SUPPLY INC. SUPPLIES TOOLS $399.99

CENTURY LINK PHONE $129.64

HACH COMPANY CHEMICALS $522.45

HALLETT MATERIALS ROAD GRAVEL $512.52

I&S GROUP ENGINEERING $2,039.03

IOWA CODIFICATION INC. SUPPLEMENT $89.00

IOWA LEAGUE OF CITIES DUES $583.00

IOWA ONE CALL LOCATES $27.00

IOWA PRISON INDUSTRIES DISINFECTANT $40.41

BORDER STATES/KRIZ-DAVIS SUPPLIES $81.00

LONG LINES PHONE $366.50

LP GILL INC. LANDFILL FEES $2,825.00

MET ANALYSIS $39.00

MILLS PHARMACY SUPPLIES $14.98

OFFICE ELEMENTS SUPPLIES $88.18

SANITARY SERVICES TRASH COLLECTION $3,724.80

WIMECA ENERGY $35,401.39

SALES TAX SALES TAX $1,417.00

PETTY CASH POSTAGE $3.80

ANTHON UTILITIES UTILITIES $821.59

PAYROLL WH STATE TAX STATE TAX $667.00

EFTPS FED/FICA TAX $4,150.28

IPERS WH IPERS $2,686.49

IOWA DEPT. OF NATURAL RESOURCES ANNUAL WA SUPPLY FEE $65.44

WESCO SUPPLIES $333.84

WELLMARK BLUE CROSS OF IA INSURANCE $4,629.47

WESTRUM LEAK DETECTION WA LEAK SURVEY $800.00

THE RECORD PUBLISHING $297.54

CENTER POINT LARGE PRINT LIBRARY MATERIALS..$134.82

BARNES & NOBLE INC. LIBRARY MATERIALS $92.75

QUILL OFFICE EQUIPMENT $202.58

AT&T MOBILITY PHONE $438.72

HEALY WELDING HANDRAIL CITY HALL $4,105.96

ABSOLUTE INSPECTION SERVICES INSPECTIONS $1,307.28

SIMPCO DUES $393.37

CURTIN MATTHEW CONTRACT $250.00

HEATH ANNIE JANITORIAL CONTRACT $150.00

WOODBURY COUNTY RECORD-ER RECORDING FEES FOR DEED & TAX $24.20

DOSE DOLORES JANITORIAL CONTRACT $82.50

NORTHWEST IOWA LEAGUE OF CITIES DUES $25.00

HEIDMAN LAW FIRM LEGAL $1,610.00

INDUSTRIAL PROCESS TECH WATER PROJECT PMT 3 $113,587.43

CAHOY PUMP SERVICES INC. WATER PROJECT $41,988.10

UMBACH JENIFER MILEAGE $63.26

NELSON WADE PROPERTY PURCHASE $2,026.08

VOHS PEGGY PROPERTY PURCHASE $2,496.40

WOODBURY COUNTY CLERK OF COURT JUDGMENT COST LACV144489 $100.00

CITY OF WINFIELD POSTING ERROR AM EX $210.00

JACKSON REX REIMBURSE FOR BIRDFEEDERS $62.76

POWELL SHAYLA DEPOSIT REFUND $350.00

REDENIUS SUSAN DEPOSIT REFUND $100.00

PAYROLL CHECKS TOTAL PAY-ROLL CHECKS $13,579.66

CLAIMS TOTAL $247,516.67

