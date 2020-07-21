Bronson City Council Minutes — July 14, 2020

Bronson City Council

City Council Minutes

July 14, 2020

Due to COVID-19, council meeting was held in Community side of City Hall so we could do social distancing

Meeting called to order at 6:00 PM by Mayor Garnand. Council members answering roll: Jamie Amick, Chad Merchant, and Doug Williams. Attorney Metcalf was present.

Visitors: Randy Amick was present to ask for a building permit. Randy has bought the lot at 86 Maple Street, so will be building a single dwelling there instead of at 301 Maple. After looking over the plans, there was a motion from Councilman Merchant and a second from Councilman Williams, with all council present voting yes, to approve the building permit.

Woodbury County Sheriff’s report. During the month of June, in the town of Bronson, deputies conducted direct patrol totaling 39 hrs. and 18 minutes and responded to 1 call for service.

Reports:

Ambulance: Dylan Hinds was present for the ambulance report. Run reports have been getting to PCC in a timely manner. Supplies are good for now.

Maintenance: CJ was not present. Discussion on having CJ start to dig the footings for new playground equipment was discussed. Matter of new pavement on W. 2nd Street was brought up. Edges of the new pavement are considerably higher than the residents’ driveways. Mayor Garnand will call Frank’s Asphalt to have them come back and smooth the edges.

Water/Sewer Operator report: Nick was present. Nick said he will be ordering annual supplies for the pump house. Discussion on the project of replacing water meters in town for digital meters. Council said first we need to replace all water pits around town. A contractor will need to be hired to do the project. There are around 30 of them. Nick agreed. After that, new software will be ordered so the Clerk can read meters from her desk. Nick provided quotes to the council on LED lights at the park to replace incandescent lights at the volleyball court and at the new bridge. After discussing the matter, Councilman Amick will contact Mid American on the matter.

Minutes: There was a motion from Councilman Merchant and a second from Councilman Amick, with all council present voting yes, to approve the minutes for the regular June 9th meeting.

REVENUES DISBURSEMENTS

BY FUND BY FUND

Interest earned

61.70

General

200.22 7490.67

Garbage

2235.02 2960.02

Road Use Tax

1504.22 29,018.86

Ambulance

119.11 200.00

Water

6432.55 34,487.76

Sewer

1798.92 4868.51

Local Option Sales Tax

3515.23 1583.33

Insurance

0.00 1723.00

JUNE TOTAL REVENUE

$15,866.97

JUNE DISBURSEMENTS

$82,332.15

There was a motion from Councilman Merchant a second from Councilman Williams, with all council present voting yes, to approve the Treasurer’s financial report. There was a motion from Councilman Amick and a second from Councilman Merchant, with all council present voting yes, to move $60,000.00 from Local Option to roads. Treasurer Junge reported that she had to renew our System for Award Management (SAM) for the year so we can continue to get FEMA money from the government. There was a motion from Councilman Merchant and a second from Councilman Williams, with all council present voting yes, to reimburse Monica for the $399.00 registration fee.

BILLS FOR APPROVAL FOR JULY 2020 MEETING:

CHN garbage $1520.42

City of Bronson water bill for city hall $76.00

WIATEL telephone bill $52.58

Moville Record publication of minutes $135.95

Siouxland Health Dept. bacteriological testings $14.00

Post Office box ambulance $46.00

DNR Annual water supply fee $36.77

Northwest Iowa League of Cities dues $25.00

Iowa One Call underground locates $18.90

Floyd River Materials red rock for alley due to water leak $75.90

Iowa League of Cities dues $357.00

Jackson Pumping pump sewer $155.00

Frank’s Asphalt saw cut and raise 8 manholes $7600.00

HAKA LLC gas for dixie chopper $88.54

Frank’s Asphalt work on streets $29,563.00

Lori Hinds reimb. for supplies for shelter $68.94

Gill Hauling landfill fees $1610.00

PCC ambulance billing $58.37

Lois Leanne Cox reimb from ambulance/PCC $107.91

There was a motion from Councilman Amick and a second from Councilman Merchant, with all council present voting yes, to approve to pay the aforementioned bills.

Business:

1. Resolution #11-2020: RESOLUTION ADOPTING THE WOODBURY COUNTY MULTI-JURISDICTIONAL LOCAL HAZARD MITIGATION PLAN.

After Attorney Metcalf read the resolution in its entirety, there was a motion from Councilman Amick and a second from Councilman Merchant, with all council present voting yes, to pass the resolution at this time.

2. Ordinance #3-2020 Ash Borer ordinance: Attorney Metcalf did not have this ordinance written up at this time. Tabled until the next meeting.

3. New bridge at park spanning the ditch from the ballfields. Discussed donation ideas. Tabled until next meeting.

4. Fourth of July: Matter of donating to Woodbury County Sheriff’s Dept for deputies who helped with parking and crowd control during fireworks on the 4th. There was a motion from Councilman Merchant and a second from Councilman Amick, with all council present voting yes, to donate $400.00 as the City did last year. There was a motion from Councilman Merchant and a second from Councilman Amick, with all council present voting yes, for the City to donate $1000.00 to the Fire Dept. to help with costs of the fireworks for the 4th of July.

5. Solar sign for school crossing: Councilman West was not present so tabled until next meeting.

6. Councilman West and Amick on Mid American poles: tabled until next meeting.

7. Employee raises: matter tabled until next meeting.

8. Land for sale south of Front Street: tabled until next meeting.

Anything from Councilman Amick: no

Anything from Councilman Merchant: no

Anything from Councilman Williams: no

Anything from Clerk Jessen: no

Anything from Treasurer Junge: no

Anything from Attorney Metcalf: no

Since there was no further business to discuss, there was a motion from Councilman Amick and a second from Councilman Williams, with all council present voting yes, to adjourn the meeting. Meeting was adjourned at 7:05 PM.

SIGNED BY:

Jason Garnand, Mayor

SEAL:

ATTESTED BY:

Lindy Jessen, City Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, July 23, 2020