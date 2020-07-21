Correctionville City Council Minutes — July 13, 2020

Correctionville City Council

Regular City Council Meeting – July 13, 2020

CALL TO ORDER: The Correctionville City Council met in Regular session on July 13, 2020, at the Correctionville City Hall. The meeting was called to order at 7:00 PM by Mayor Pro tem Adam Petty.

ROLL CALL: Council members answering roll: Bob Beazley, Sonya Kostan, Adam Petty, Ron Sanderson, and Dan Volkert. Absent: None. City Attorney was represented by Chad Thompson.

PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE.

APPROVAL OF AGENDA: Motion by Sanderson, 2nd by Volkert to approve the agenda. Passed 5/0.

CONSENT AGENDA: Motion by Kostan, 2nd by Beazley to approve the minutes of the June 8, 2020 regular meeting and June 22, 2020 special meeting. Bills as listed. Reports as filed. Passed 5/0.

PUBLIC FORUM – CITIZEN INPUT: None

NEW BUSINESS:

Sheriff’s monthly report reviewed by council. No deputy at meeting.

Maintenance report: Pat Langschwager, reported he spoke with a representative from Knife River, the milling machines are currently unavailable but will try to move in by the end of this week (July 17, 2020). Sweeper for bobcat is in for repairs. Council talked about looking into a street sweeper.

Fire and rescue report: Kara Pernick, EMS director, reviewed ambulance report.

Dave Christensen not at meeting. Council will review citations issued. Motion by Kostan, 2nd by Beazley to allowing sidewalk committee (Sanderson and Volkert) make decision on bids received for sidewalk repairs for phase 2. Passed 5/0.

Motion by Volkert, 2nd by Beazley to close meeting at 7:32 p.m. and go into a public hearing to hear comments both for and against CDBG Federal Assurances, Administration Plan, RFP for Technical services, Code of Conduct policy, Equal Opportunity Policy and Environmental Review approval. With no written or oral comments, motion by Sanderson, 2nd by Volkert to close public hearing at 7:32 p.m. Motion by Sanderson, 2nd by Volkert to adopt Resolution 2020-29 to approve and authorize Mayor and/or Clerk to sign Code of Conduct, Equal Opportunity Policy, CDBG Federal Assurances, Administration Plan and accept RFP from SIMPCO for technical services to assist with a housing rehabilitation program receiving CDBG funds through the Iowa Economic Development Authority and approving contract at time of award. Roll Call. Passed 5/0.

Motion by Kostan, 2nd by Beazley to adopt Resolution 2020-30 approving and authorizing Mayor to sign Environmental Review Report as submitted. Roll Call. Passed 5/0.

Motion by Volkert, 2nd by Sanderson to close meeting at 7:36 p.m. and go into a public hearing to hear comments both for and against sale of city owned property located at 713 4th Street, Parcel #884206126007, Gendreaus 1st Addition Lot 6 Block 1. Council discussed clean-up of the property. Motion by Sanderson, 2nd by Volkert to close public hearing at 7:40 p.m.

Motion by Sanderson, 2nd by Volkert to adopt Resolution 2020-31 accepting bid as written from Tim McCormick in the amount of $5.00 for Parcel #884206126007, Gendreaus 1st Addition Lot 6 Block 1, 713 4th Street Town of Correctionville, Woodbury County, Iowa and direct Mayor and Clerk to execute deed when contract is fulfilled. Roll Call. Passed 5/0.

Motion by Kostan, 2nd by Beazley to approve the renewal contract with Connections Area Agency on Aging for the senior meals. Passed 5/0.

Motion by Volkert, 2nd by Petty to approve Resolution 2020-32 accepting resignation of Gail Stanton from the Correctionville Library Board and appointing Deb Groszkrueger to a six (6) year term to the Library Board. Roll Call. Passed 5/0.

Motion by Sanderson, 2nd by Volkert to adopt Resolution 2020-33 to accept request for proposal from Simmering-Cory for Grant Administration services for Sanitary Sewer Improvements Project. Roll Call. Passed 5/0.

Motion by Kostan, 2nd by Beazley adopting Resolution 2020-34 approving $3028.00 be transferred monthly from Sewer Fund to Debt Service Fund through June 30, 2021 for bond payment. Roll Call. Passed 5/0.

Motion by Beazley, 2nd by Kostan adopting Resolution 2020-35 authorizing City Clerk and Deputy Clerk to execute necessary documents for which funds, checks, or items of the City may be deposited, collected, or withdrawn. Roll Call. Passed 5/0.

Council discussed changing the fireworks ordinance pertaining to limiting the days that fireworks can be displayed. The first reading of the proposed ordinance will be at the next regular council meeting in August. Council proposed changing the time frame from July 1 – July 7, 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m., Saturday and July 4, 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m. December 31 – January 1, 9:00 a.m. – 12:30 a.m. (Jan. 1).

OTHER BUSINESS:

With no further business, the meeting was adjourned at 8:15 p.m.

ADAM PETTY, Mayor ProTem

CARLA MATHERS, CMC, City Clerk

June June

Expenditures Revenues

General Fund

$63,852.87 $21,540.02

Road Use Tax

$9,414.28 $4,913.47

Employee Benefits

$1,126.77

Emergency

$101.83

LOST

$9,195.04

TIF

$31.23

Welsch

$594.34

Copeland Fund

$12.53

Library Fund

$231.70

Fire Dept Fund

$575.00

Cemetery Maint.

$225.86

Debt Service

$1,560.11

Flood 2019

$3,790.58

Water Fund

$12,549.22 $9,446.23

Sewer Fund

$16,271.10 $14,787.19

Totals

$105,878.05 $64,341.32

Vendor/Description Amount

Ipers IPERS $3,034.03

Department of Treasury Federal $4,544.18

Iowa Dept. of Revenue 2nd 1/4 withholding $1,510.00

Iowa Dept. of Revenue Sales tax 2nd 1/4 $334.00

Iowa Dept of Revenue WET Tax 2nd 1/4 $1,391.00

Kara Pernick Office Supplies $74.44

Verizon Wireless Phone $52.11

USPS Postage $136.15

Tyler Zupp Deposit Refund $40.73

United Healthcare Health Insurance $5,016.58

Iowa League of Cities Dues FYE 6/30/21 $757.00

IMWCA Work Comp. $4,524.00

Sioux Valley Automotive Repairs $2,179.44

Tim McCormick Crosswalks $888.00

Airgas USA, LLC Oxygen $102.51

Jacobs Electric Repairs $934.85

MidAmerican Electricity $3,075.08

ICAP Liability $21,607.05

The Hoffman Agency Liability Insurance $750.00

Iowa State Bank purchase CD $105,000.00

Iowa League of Cities Academy $195.00

Absolute Inspection Services Nuisance $1,563.90

Acco Supplies $27.95

Ahlers & Cooney P.C. Legal $91.50

Alex Air Apparatus, Inc. Pump/throttle kit $11,942.50

Cedcorp, Inc. Annual donation $500.00

Chamber of Commerce Annual donation $500.00

Combined Pool & Spa Supplies $69.28

Corner Hardware Supplies $49.06

Correctionville Building Center Bolts $2.91

Emergency Vehicle Center, Inc. Repairs $3,525.96

Foundation Analytical Testing $38.75

Gordon Flesch Company Copier $46.06

Hawkins Inc Chemicals $1,747.52

Iowa DNR Annual permit $95.82

Iowa Prison Industries Signs $161.26

Jacobs Electric Repairs $322.65

Joy Auto Supply Inc. Maintenance $193.07

L.P. Gill, Inc. 1st 1/4 Landfill $4,105.00

Longlines Phone $175.53

Madelyn Jepsen Reimbursement $50.00

Mckesson Medical Supplies $30.11

Michael Frahm Cemetery Mowing $2,875.00

Mikaylee Edwards Reimbursement $50.00

Mike Sevening Construction Sidewalks $1,696.00

New Cooperative, Inc. Fuel $866.97

NW Iowa League of Cities Dues FYE 6/30/21 $25.00

Office Elements Paper $38.90

PCC May billing $289.87

Jaywil Software Development Support $155.00

Ruralwaves Wireless Internet Internet $239.94

Sanitary Services 2nd 1/4r 2020 $13,891.80

SCE, LLC Repairs $4,178.53

Secretary of State Notary $30.00

Simpco Membership FYE6/30/2021 $515.00

Sydney Welte Reimbursement $48.10

Moville Record Publishing $500.54

Verizon Wireless Phone $52.54

Visa Supplies $499.97

Ziegler Inc. Repairs $58.12

$207,396.26

Published in The Record

Thursday, July 23, 2020