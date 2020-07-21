Cushing City Council Minutes

July 7, 2020

Cushing City Hall – 200 Main St.

The regular meeting of the Cushing City Council was called to order at 6:30 p.m. by Mayor Don Joy Jr.

Council members present: Alex Rabbass, Jesse VanHouten, Jerry Wittrock, Shawn Joy, and Mary Tyler. Also present: Dave Carstens, Tom Grafft, Brooke Sievers

Motion by Joy, seconded by Wittrock to approve consent agenda which includes:

1) Meeting agenda

2) June 2, 2020 Minutes

3) Financial Statement & Budget Report

4) Claims as Presented

5) Building Permits – VanHouten, Hanson

Claims

Anfinson Farm Store Chemicals 33.41

AT&T Firemen Cell 61.30

Boerner & Goldsmith Easement Paperwork 143.33

DNR Water Supply Permit 25.12

Dultmeier Fire Dept. Supplies 56.33

Elaine Droegmiller Sam’s Club Sanitizer 11.17

Emergency Med Supplies Ambulance Supplies 204.07

Feld Fire Fire Gear 472.35

Gill Hauling Spring Cleanup Landfill Fees 377.00

IA League of Cities 20-21 Membership Fees 337.00

ISG Operator Services 500.61

Imminent Threat Water Distribution 6203.01

Joy Auto Supply Fire Dept./City Supplies 435.09

MCI Telephone 28.73

Menards City Supplies 90.69

MET Water Testing 489.50

Mid-American Electricity 922.17

Mike Frahm Mowing Payment 787.50

New Cooperative Fire Dept. Fuel/Prepay Contract 4077.89

Nicole Huisinga Mileage 58.32

NW IA League of Cities 20-21 Dues 25.00

NW REC Standpipe Light 129.08

One Source Office Supplies 83.02

PCC Ambulance Billing 47.40

The Record Publishing Fees 300.49

SCE Parts for Well House 229.78

Pay Request #4 for Water Project 62,807.01

Schaller Telephone Phone Service 56.54

Stevenson Hardware City Repairs 65.97

UBI Loan Interest Payment 109.38

Western IA Equipment Skid loader Parts 21.43

Revenues by Fund:

General 20,181.36

Library 0.09

Road Use 927.53

Water Fund 3063.80

Sewer Fund 2088.00

Solid Waste Fund 1986.25

Fire Fund 4620.00

Total Revenue: 32,867.03

Mayor Joy opened the Public Hearing to update the public on the 2019 water line improvements at 8:03 p.m. Mayor Joy read the following announcements:

A. Funding of Activities and Sources of Funds.

This project is funded in part by Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Funds. The City was awarded a 2019 CDBG for $400,000. To date, $56,917 of the CDBG allocation has been expended. There is a local obligation of $43,350 committed towards project costs. To date, $5,953 has been expended.

B. Explain how the need for the activities was identified.

The need for the proposed Cushing Water Line Improvement project is due to a loss of system-wide water pressure during high flows caused by undersized water lines throughout the community.

C. Nature of and Status of the Activities.

The nature of the proposed project involves the construction of approximately 2,600 linear feet of new water main.

Schoon Construction and Excavation is the contractor for the work on the project. Work on the project is approximately 54% complete.

There has been no change to the project beneficiaries as proposed in the application submitted to State for funding.

D. Announce the estimated portion of funds that will benefit low-and-moderate income persons.

The project will result in a citywide benefit. Because this is imminent threat funding, the LMI requirement is not applicable.

E. Announce where the activities are being conducted.

The proposed project activities will take place in the existing right-of-way throughout the City of Cushing, Iowa.

F. Announce plans to minimize displacement of persons and businesses resulting of funded activities.

The project will not result in the displacement or relocation of any persons or businesses.

G. Announce plans to assist persons actually displaced.

Since this project will not result in the displacement or relocation of any persons or businesses, there are no plans being made to assist displaced persons.

A motion was made by Rabbass to close public hearing. Seconded by VanHouten. Motion passed 5/0. Mayor closed public hearing at 8:10 p.m.

Sheriff’s Report. Mayor Joy reported that Deputies responded to 3 calls in Cushing last month.

Library Report. No report given.

Clerk Report. Report given.

City Maintenance. Carstens gave an update on the water project. Council also discussed changing the sign to LED bulbs.

E911/Landfill Board. No report given.

Old 20 CDC. No report given.

Motion made by Rabbass to approve Reports as given. Seconded by Wittrock. Motion carried 5/0.

Old Business

General Business

• Set Date for Public Hearing. Motion made by VanHouten to set the public hearing for comprehensive plan adoption for August 4, 2020. Seconded by Rabbass. Motion passed 5/0.

• ISG. An update was given by Tom Grafft and Brooke Sievers. Motion made by Joy to approve Pay Request #4 for SCE. Seconded by Rabbass. Motion passed 5/0. A motion by Joy to replace meter at wellhouse for $3580. Seconded by VanHouten. Motion passed 5/0.

• Simmering-Cory. Motion made by Rabbass to approve agreement for Grant Administration Services for the CDBG Lift Station Project. Seconded by Wittrock. Motion passed 5/0.

• Dogs at Large. Council discussed different options given to clerk from lawyer on how to handle the vicious dogs. Council instructed clerk to send a letter to owners, and then move forward with lawyer’s assistance.

• Buildings/Properties. Council discussed a list of properties with many nuisances that need attention. Clerk will contact lawyer to find out options when resident does not respond to letters or phone calls.

Resolutions

Ordinances

Next regular meeting has been set for Tuesday, August 4, at 6:30 p.m. With no further business, motion by Wittrock, seconded by Tyler to adjourn at 8:35 p.m.

Mayor Don Joy, Jr.

Attested by:

City Clerk Nicole Huisinga

Published in The Record

Thursday, July 23, 2020