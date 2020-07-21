Cushing City Council

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that the City of Cushing, Iowa will hold a public hearing at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 in the Council Chambers in Cushing, City Hall, 200 Main Street, Cushing, IA for the purpose of soliciting written and oral comments on the City’s Comprehensive Plan. Please note that due to Covid-19 the meeting made be held in an electronic format, for information on how you can participate please contact the City Clerk at 712-384-2189.

Interested persons should attend or respond in writing to: City of Cushing, Attention: City Clerk, PO Box 14, Cushing, IA 51018.

/s/ Nicole Huisinga

City Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, July 23, 2020