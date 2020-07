Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto Minutes & Bills — July 13, 2020

MAPLE VALLEY-ANTHON OTO

COMMUNITY SCHOOL

BOARD MEETING

• Date: Monday, July 13, 2020

• Time: 7:00 PM

• Place: MVAO High School Library, Mapleton, Iowa

• Present: Wimmer, Streck, Schram, Kennedy, and Mead

• Absent: None

• Others: Approximately 5 guests and also Facebook Live Streamed

AGENDA:

I. Opening of Meeting

A. Call to Order

B. Roll Call and Declaration of Quorum

President Wimmer called the meeting to order and declared a quorum at 7:01 PM

II. Communications

A. Public Forum

B. Correspondence – thank you from Linda Dixon

III. Consent Agenda

A. Approval of Agenda

B. Minutes

C. Financial Reports

D. General and Schoolhouse Bills: General $161,379.68; Management $3,117.06; PPEL $19,847.90; Infrastructure $64,780.66; Extra & Hourly Pay $74,161.52

E. Activity Account: $14,983.52

F. School Meal Program: $49,451.76

Streck moved and Schram seconded to approve the consent agenda. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

IV. Approval of Annual Reports

A. Secretary’s/Treasurer’s Reports for Filing

B. End-of-Year Administrative Budget Reports

1. Activity Accounts

2. School Lunch Program

Mead moved and Kennedy seconded to approve the annual reports. 5 ayes. Motion carried

IV. Opening of New Fiscal Year

A. Appointment and Swearing in of School Board Secretary/Treasurer – President Wimmer appointed Shona Klingensmith as the School Board Secretary/Treasurer and Mr. Thelander swore her in.

B. Designation of School District Depository Banks as per Policy 701.1 – Kennedy moved and Schram seconded to approve the district depository banks as presented on policy 701.1. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

C. Designation of Legal Counsel for District as per Policy 207 – Streck moved and Kennedy seconded to designate the law office of Mundt, Franck, and Schumacher as legal counsel per policy 207. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

D. Authorization to Participate in the Free/Reduced Cost National School Lunch/Breakfast Program – Schram moved and Mead seconded to authorize participation in the free/reduced cost national school lunch/breakfast program. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

V. Action Items

A. Employee Resignations/Contract Modifications/Hiring – Streck moved and Schram seconded to approve the resignation from Deb Wilson as para professional. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

B. Milk Bids for 2020-2021- Kennedy moved and Mead seconded to approve the milk bid from Dean Foods for the 20-21 school year. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

C. Approval of remaining Fall Athletic Coaches – Schram moved and Mead seconded to approve the following fall coaches: HS Football: Justin Kahl – Head, Andy Tirevold – Asst., Kody Berg – Asst., Caleb Christiansen – Asst., and Rob Paulsen as volunteer. MS Football: Derek Dougherty – Head, Jordan Scholl, Asst. HS Volleyball: Emily Low – Head, and Barb Hatler – Asst. MS Volleyball: Kori Ball – Head, and Sam Dougherty – Asst. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

D. IASB Legislative Priorities – Kennedy moved and Mead seconded to approve the IASB legislative priorities as presented. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

VI. Reports

A. Return to Learn Plan Options (3 plans) for 2020-2021 School Year – Monona County Health Department was available via Zoom to help answer questions as the return to learn plan was discussed.

VII. Announcements

A. Next Meeting – Monday, August 10, 2020 – 7:00 PM – in Anthon

B. Special Board Meeting – August 3, 2020 – 7:00 PM – in Mapleton

VIII. Closed Session for annual evaluation – Schram moved and Kennedy seconded to go into closed session to discuss the Supt Evaluation. Roll Call Vote: Ayes: Schram, Kennedy, Streck, Mead, and Wimmer. Motion carried. The board entered closed session at 9:23 PM. Mead moved and Schram seconded to come out of closes session. Roll Call Vote: Ayes: Schram, Kennedy, Streck, Mead, and Wimmer. Motion carried. The board came out of closed session at 9:38 PM

IX. Adjourn – Wimmer adjourned the meeting at 9:54 PM.

MVAO Board President – Wimmer

MVAO Board Secretary — Klingensmith

MVAO BOARD BILLS

GENERAL FUND

BLAKE, SHARI REIMBURSEMENT 131.36

BOLL, KORI REIMBURSEMENT 556.13

BOMGAARS SUPPLIES 327.79

BOTTJEN, CHAD REIMBURSEMENT 300.00

BROWN, BRIDGET REIMBURSEMENT 95.00

CASEY’S BUSINESS MASTERCARD FUEL 230.21

CENEX FLEETCARD FUEL 161.69

CENTURYLINK TELEPHONE 344.95

Chariton Community School District ENTRY FEE 360.00

CITY OF ANTHON, ANTHON CITY HALL UTILITIES 11,795.14

CITY OF MAPLETON UTILITIES 15,239.30

CLAIM AID MEDICAID BILLING 150.54

COOPER, DANIEL REIMBURSEMENT 132.00

CORNHUSKER INTERNATIONAL TRUCKS BUS REPAIR.. 475.17

DANBURY CATHOLIC CARES FUNDS 13,760.00

DANBURY REVIEW PUBLISHING 406.04

EDUCATORS BENEFIT CONSULTANTS, LLC FLEX BENEFITS 125.00

FRANCK & SEXTRO, P.L.C. LEGAL 35.00

GRAFFIX INC. dba WALL OF FAME SUPPLIES 500.00

GRAHAM TIRE SIOUX CITY TIRES 1,661.76

HAMERS, KATHY REIMBURSEMENT 58.84

HAMMAN, AMY REIMBURSEMENT 266.11

HAPARA INC. CHROMEBOOK SOFTWARE 2,618.00

HEALTHIEST YOU INSURANCE 648.00

HOME DEPOT PRO INSTITUTIONAL, THE SUPPLIES 5,672.42

HOMETOWN VARIETY SUPPLIES 522.13

HOPKINS, CRYSTAL or SHANNON DONATIONS 690.00

INLAND TRUCK PARTS & SERVICE SUPPLIES 248.60

IOWA ASSOC. SCHOOL BUSINESS DUES 175.00

IOWA COMMUNICATIONS NETWORK INTERNET 133.86

IOWA HIGH SCHOOL SPEECH ASSOCIATION ENTRY FEE/MEMBERSHIP 107.00

J.W. PEPPER & SONS, INC. SUPPLIES 212.99

JESSEN AUTOMOTIVE SUPPLIES 962.38

JOY AUTO SUPPLY INC. SUPPLIES 41.82

KAPLAN EARLY LEARNING COMPANY SUPPLIES 80.44

KIRCHGATTER, MONA REIMBURSEMENT 15.60

KLINGENSMITH, SHONA REIMBURSEMENT 88.14

KRYGER GLASS VEHICLE MAINTENANCE 119.85

LAKESHORE SUPPLIES 178.23

MACS CHEVROLET PONTIAC SUPPLIES/MAINTENANCE 1,223.27

MAPLE VALLEY ANTHON OTO ACTIVITY REIMBURSEMENT 100.00

MAPLETON BP FUEL 123.98

MAPLETON COMMUNICATIONS INTERNET 244.71

MAPLETON PRESS LEGAL PUBLISHING/RENEW 226.47

MASTERS, DENISE REIMBURSEMENT 76.39

MATHESON TRI-GAS, INC. SUPPLIES 92.75

MAYNARD, ROCHELLE REIMBURSEMENT 1,053.23

MENARDS SUPPLIES 2,291.81

MONONA COUNTY AUDITOR ELECTION 2,730.86

MORGAN, KERA REIMBURSEMENT 72.66

NASCO SUPPLIES 151.83

NASSP SUPPLIES 385.00

NORTHWEST AREA EDUCATION AGENCY SUPPLIES 4,098.24

OBERG, STEVEN REIMBURSEMENT 132.00

PERFECTION LEARNING CORP. SUPPLIES 97.38

PORTER, CHARLES REIMBURSEMENT 132.00

QUILL CORPORATION SUPPLIES 1,164.50

RENTOKIL NORTH AMERICA, INC. SERVICES 206.00

RICK’S COMPUTER SUPPORT/HARDWARE/EQUIPMENT 24,657.00

SANITARY SERVICES GARBAGE 421.30

SCHOLASTIC INC. SUPPLIES 157.09

SCHOOL DATEBOOKS SUPPLIES 575.61

SCHOOL SPECIALTY SUPPLY INC. SUPPLIES 989.62

SEESAW LEARNING, INC. SUPPLIES 715.00

SIOUX CITY PAINT AND DECORATING SUPPLIES 179.97

SIOUX VALLEY NEWS CLASSIFIED AD 188.90

STAMP FULFILLMENT SERVICES SUPPLIES 2,492.70

TEACHER DIRECT SUPPLIES 146.50

UNITED HEALTHCARE INSURANCE 54,524.63

UPTOWN SPORTING GOODS SUPPLIES 1,482.00

WEBER, DENNIS REIMBURSEMENT 132.00

WESTERN IOWA TECH COMM COLLEGE BUS DRIVER.. 86.75

ZANER-BLOSER SUPPLIES 401.04

Fund Total: 161,379.68

MANAGEMENT LEVY FUND

UNITED HEALTHCARE INSURANCE 3,117.06

Fund Total: 3,117.06

PHYSICAL PLANT & EQUIP LEVY FUND

CORRECTIONVILLE BUILDING CENTER CARPET 15,214.90

dba MAPLETON ROOTER & PLUMBING SERVICES 2,783.00

RICK’S COMPUTER SUPPORT/HARDWARE/EQUIPMENT 1,850.00

Fund Total: 19,847.90



STUDENT ACTIVITY FUND

ALL AMERICAN SPORTS CORP. SUPPLIES 736.84

BEESON, WESTON FFA 25.50

BLAKE, DYLAN FFA 60.00

BOYLE, MADISON FFA 255.00

BOYSEN, ABBI FFA 54.00

BRENNER, CAMERON FFA 492.00

BRUCK, JAMES OFFICIAL 110.00

CAPRON, TAYLER FFA 23.00

CLARKE, AUSTIN FFA 55.00

CONOVER, CASEY OFFICIAL 75.00

DAVIS, SHELBY FFA 214.50

DenHerder, Lucas OFFICIAL 110.00

DORALE, MADISION FFA 102.50

Eshelman, Ian OFFICIAL 110.00

GRAFFIX INC. dba WALL OF FAME SUPPLIES 3,256.50

GUNLOGSON, ARRISSIA FFA 63.00

HADLEY, JADE FFA 149.50

HARRIS, MARK OFFICIAL 110.00

HOY, REATA FFA 30.00

KLOCKGETHER, KATIE FFA 141.00

KLUVER, MONICA CLASS OF 2020 SUPPLIES 1,020.00

KOENIGS, JOE OFFICIAL 105.00

KRIER, CHLOE FFA 8.00

KUHLMANN, KOREY OFFICIAL 110.00

LOW, EMILY REIMBURSEMENT 200.00

MAPLE VALLEY ANTHON-OTO OPERATING REIMBURSEMENT 641.15

MEYER, CHARLIE OFFICIAL 285.00

MEYER, JONATHAN OFFICIAL 285.00

MOHR, LANDON FFA 41.00

MV HOT LUNCH REIMBURSEMENT 371.98

NEWELL FONDA SUMMER SHOOT-OUT ENTRY FEE 90.00

NURSE, JIM OFFICIAL 110.00

O’CONNELL, ERIC REIMBURSEMENT 400.00

PEGRAM, MARCUS FFA 15.00

PERKINS, JOSH OFFICIAL 75.00

POOLE, PAULINE SUPPLIES 246.41

RESILITE SUPPLIES 575.24

ROSBURG, CODY FFA 311.50

SMITH, MAKENZIE OFFICIAL 110.00

SOLL, HUNTER FFA 289.00

UNITED SPORTS ACADEMY ENTRY FEE 150.00

UPTOWN SPORTING GOODS SUPPLIES 2,767.00

WEBER, EIAN FFA 189.00

WEED, MITCHEL FFA 24.50

WELTE, MIA FFA 23.00

WICKSTROM, STAN OFFICIAL 105.00

WIMMER, JON REIMBURSEMENT 262.40

Fund Total: 14,983.52

SCHOOL NUTRITION FUND

AC & R SPECIALISTS REPAIRS 386.76

HILAND DAIRY MILK 2,252.13

MAPLE VALLEY ANTHON-OTO OPERATING REIMBURSEMENT 38,044.90

MARTIN BROS. PKG. FOOD/SUPPLIES 8,674.97

STOLL, LANA REIMBURSEMENT 93.00

Fund Total: 49,451.76

INFRASTRUCTURE SALES TAX FUND

FELD FIRE SERVICES 3,658.00

GORDON FLESCH COMPANY COPIER LEASE 1,431.18

INTERSTATE MECHANICAL CORP. SERVICES 2,136.08

LADWIG CONSTRUCTION SERVICES 9,800.00

Midwest Alarm Company, Sioux City SERVICES 336.00

MIDWEST FIELDTURF SERVICES 4,510.00

NCH dba CHEMSEARCH SUPPLIES 1,555.40

RICK’S COMPUTER SUPPORT/HARDWARE/EQUIPMENT 38,139.00

SHANE’S GLASS & MORE SERVICES 2,650.00

THOMPSON INNOVATIONS FOB KEY SYSTEM 565.00

Fund Total: 64,780.66

Published in The Record

Thursday, July 23, 2020