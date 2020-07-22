Kingsley-Pierson Makes State Baseball Tournament

Kingsley-Pierson continues to make the most of the season that almost wasn’t. On Tuesday, the Panthers (15-3) punched their ticket to the state baseball tournament with a 9-5 win over Logan-Magnolia (11-3) at Carroll’s Merchants Park. K-P will be making its first appearance at state since 2002 when it travels to Principal Park in Des Moines this weekend.

See next week’s paper for more on the game, or read it here on www.movillerecord.com in the exclusive online page of this week’s Record (page 17).