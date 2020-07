Lawton-Bronson School Board Bills — July 2020

Lawton-Bronson Community School

July 2020 Board Bills



OPERATING FUND

BUNKERS FEED & SUPPLY BULK SOFTENER SALT 143.36

CITY OF BRONSON WATER/SEWER 295.48

CITY OF LAWTON WATER/SEWER 606.79

COLLEGE BOARD MWRO USED AP EXAMINATIONS 170.00

CONSTRUCTIVE PLAYTHINGS Carpet for Loft 229.99

CONTINENTAL SEMI-ANNUAL INSPECTION 380.00

DEMME LEARNING HOME SCHOOL ASSISTANCE 99.30

ERICKSON, DALE REIMBURSE DOT PHYSICAL 45.00

FISHER, SHARON POSTAGE 7.20

HAKA GAS 213.75

HEALY WELDING REPAIR FLOOR SCRUBBER BRUSH 120.73

HINTON COMMUNITY SCHOOL SPED BILLING 13,371.80

HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT English Books 2,559.84

HUMMEL, CARLY MEDICAL REIMBURSEMENT 20.00

IOWA ASSOCIATION OF SCHOOL BOARDS POLICIES REFERENCE SUBSCRIPTION.. 775.00

JESSEN, BRANDI REIMBURSE CELL PHONE 50.00

JOSTEN’S, INC. Corrected diploma 22.23

KING, REINSCH, PROSSER & CO AUDITING SERVICES 385.00

LAKESHORE LEARNING preschool supply 54.99

MERCY BUSINESS HEALTH SERVICES TREATMENT FOR BLOOD EXPOSURE 318.00

MIDAMERICAN ENERGY UTILITIES 11,221.54

MOVILLE RECORD, THE PUBLISHING 219.42

MTC MECHANICAL, INC.

REALIGNED SHEAVE ON WOOD SHOP UNIT 800.00

SHOP CLASS HEAT PUMP

REPAIRED LEAK, LOOP PUMP

MYSTERY SCIENCE INC. Mystery Science supplies 3,639.00

NEAL, DANA

REIMBURSE CELL PHONE 95.00

REIMBURSE DOT PHYSICAL

ONE SOURCE BACKGROUND CHECK COMPANY BACKGROUND CHECKS 151.50

PRESTO-X COMPANY PEST CONTROL 102.00

REALLY GOOD STUFF, LLC SLOT MAIL & SUPPLIES CENTER 398.19

S & S EQUIPMENT, INC. EQUIPMENT REPAIR 362.68

SBA TOWERS IX, LLC TOWER SITE RENT 191.45

SCHOOL SPECIALTY INC CUMULATIVE RECORD FOLDERS 104.81

SGT. BLUFF-LUTON SCHOOL SPED BILLING 16,811.67

SHEETS, JACOB REIMBURSE CELL PHONE 50.00

SHOOK, CHAD REIMBURSE CELL PHONE 50.00

SMITH, SARAH NURSING SUPPLIES 138.82

STAPLES BUSINESS ADVANTAGE FACE SHIELDS AND FACE MASKS 448.38

STATELINE-ELECTRIC BRONSON ADDITION LIGHTS 418.35

SU INSURANCE COMPANY TONER 256.86

TEACHER DIRECT MANUSCRIPT CHART TABLET 136.36

TIMBERLINE BILLING SERVICE MEDICAID BILLING 463.20

US BANK

COVID SUPPLIES 5,977.64

CREDIT FOR CONFERENCE

ServeSafe Training

CREDIT FOR CONFERENCE

CREDIT FOR CONFERENCE

CLEANING SUPPLIES

VER STEEG, KRISTI REIMBURSE MILEAGE 51.04

WASTE MANAGEMENT TRASH DISPOSAL 460.53

WESTERN IOWA TELEPHONE ASSN PHONE/INTERNET 1,180.17

ZANER-BLOSER EDUC PUBLISHERS handwriting books 1,356.02

Fund Total: 64,814.27

SCHOOL NUTRITION FUND

STAPLES BUSINESS ADVANTAGE FACE MASKS 329.90

Fund Total: 329.90

STUDENT ACTIVITY FUND

ALL AMERICAN SPORTS CORP. FOOTBALL HELMETS AND RECONDITIONING 6,220.56

BADAR, TRACEY OFFICIAL 110.00

CASE, TREVOR OFFICIAL 110.00

COLE, BRIAN OFFICIAL 110.00

COWLEY, JASON OFFICIAL 110.00

CUTHRELL, DAVID OFFICIAL 220.00

DECKER SPORTS SOFTBALL EQUIPMENT 150.00

DEN HERDER, LUCAS OFFICIAL 110.00

GURNEY, TYLER OFFICIAL 110.00

HARRIS, MARK OFFICIAL 110.00

KOEHLER, RANDI REIMBURSEMENT FFA SUPPLIES 25.97

KOENIGS, JOE OFFICIAL 110.00

LUBBERS, CALEB OFFICIAL 220.00

MACGILL SCHOOL NURSE SUPPLIES INFRARED THERMOMETERS 149.98

MAXFIELD, KEN OFFICIAL 110.00

MCPIKE, MILT OFFICIAL 110.00

PIERSMA, SCOTT OFFICIAL 110.00

RAYNOR, MIKE OFFICIAL 220.00

THOMPSON, GRANT OFFICIAL 110.00

US BANK SPEECH AWARD 15.74

WALL OF FAME, GRAFFIX INC. BASEBALL JERSEYS 445.00

WICKSTROM, STAN OFFICIAL 110.00

WISNIESKI, STAN OFFICIAL 220.00

WRIGHT, JAY OFFICIAL 110.00

Fund Total: 9,427.25

MANAGEMENT FUND

KING, REINSCH, PROSSER & CO. AUDITING SERVICES 3,000.00

SFM WORK COMP INSURANCE 17,798.00

SU INSURANCE COMPANY BREAK FIX PREMIUM 23,581.50

Fund Total: 44,379.50

BEFORE AND AFTER SCHOOL PROGRAMS

US BANK EDUCATION.COM SUBSCRIPTION 119.88

Fund Total: 119.88

PRESCHOOL

NORTHWEST AEA 12 VINYL LINE UP SPOTS 27.25

Fund Total: 27.25

ONE CENT SALES TAX REVENUE

BOOK SYSTEMS ATRIUM-LIBRARY SOFTWARE 595.00

BURKE ENGR SALES CO. Ceiling Tile 803.20

CANNON MOSS BRYGGER & ASSOC. ARCHITECT FEES 7,191.25

CHEMSEARCH H2O SOLUTIONS PUMP 750.00

I-STATE TRUCK CENTER Bus 12 AC 943.53

INSTRUCTURE, INC. Canvas Renewal 2,540.16

IXL LEARNING IXL Math and ELA 4,463.00

JMC COMPUTER SERVICE STUDENT SOFTWARE 10,175.15

JPR DELIVERIES GYM FLOORS 4,275.00

KUBOTA SKID LOADER LEASE 661.73

MTC MECHANICAL, INC. REPLACED BAD VALVES ON ENTRY HEATERS 4,012.00

RENAISSANCE LEARNING, INC. Accelerated Reader Renewal 2,644.75

RIVERSIDE TECHNOLOGIES

HP Probook 450 G7 55,848.00

Interactive Panels for Classroom

Backpacks

Chromebooks

ROBERTSON IMPLEMENT CO. parts & belts for gravely 773.37

SOFTWARE UNLIMITED INC. ACCOUNTING SOFTWARE 7,050.00

STATELINE-ELECTRIC REPAIR BALL FIELD LIGHTS 1,165.10

TYPING AGENT Typing Agent Renewal 1,196.00

WA KLINGER LLC BUILDING ADDITION 176,840.13

Fund Total: 281,927.37

Published in The Record

Thursday, July 30, 2020