Lawton-Bronson School Board Minutes — June 8, 2020

Regular Board Meeting

Lawton-Bronson Community School District

Library – 100 Tara Way, Lawton, Iowa

Monday, June 8, 2020

7:00 p.m.

The Lawton-Bronson Community Schools District will prepare all students to contribute productively to the global world of work and community.

A. Call to Order

Meeting called to order at 7:00

B. Roll call — All present

C. Welcome Visitors and Guests

D. Public Forum

E. Approval of Agenda – Additions or deletions may be requested by Board members, visitors, or Administrators. An agenda which has been posted more than twenty-four hours prior to a scheduled meeting may be amended to include additional matters only if good cause exists requiring expeditious discussions or action on such matters.

Reinke moved to approve the agenda. Amick seconded. All in favor

Code of Iowa, Chapter 21 – Open Meetings Law

F. Communications

1. Board Member Update

Scott read letter from local business owner thanking L-B for their business

G. Reports

1. Superintendent/Elementary Principal’s Report

Building addition is a month ahead of schedule

We have received 2 quotes to upgrade the elementary fire alarm system to comply with code

Graduation will be June 20 in the high school gym for only graduates and their parents

17,180 meals were served through the end of the school year

The district will be getting 3 water bottle filling stations through a grant

Athletic Director presented guidance he’s received on baseball and softball. There will be a season and fans will be allowed to be present but socially distanced.

2. Monthly Financial Report

Anderson presented monthly financial reports

3. Board Bill Auditor’s Report

H. Consent Agenda

1. Approve minutes of previous meeting

2. Approve bills payable

3. Approve budget summaries

Sappingfield moved to approve consent agenda. Woolridge seconded. All in favor.

I. New Business

1. Approve meal prices for 2020-21 school year

Woolridge moved to approve meal prices for the 2020-2021 school year. Reinke seconded. All in favor

2. Approve milk bid for 2020-21 school year

Reinke moved to approve the milk bid from Dean Foods for the 2020-2021 school year. Amick seconded. All in favor

3. Approve activity ticket prices for 2020-21 school year

Sappingfield moved to approve activity ticket prices for the 2020-21 school year. Woolridge seconded. All in favor.

4. Approve interfund borrowing

Reinke moved to approve interfund loan from general fund to management fund. Sappingfield seconded. All in favor.

5. Approve equipment breakdown policy renewal

Woolridge moved to approve the equipment breakdown policy renewal from Jester Insurance. Sappingfield seconded. All in favor

6. Approve board policy regarding transportation

Reinke moved to approve updated board policy regarding drug and alcohol testing. Woolridge seconded. All in favor.

7. Approve purchase of new fire alarm system

Sappingfield moved to approve quote from Ed Feld Security. Woolridge seconded. All in favor.

8. Approve resolution to transfer funds for purchase of athletic safety equipment

Reinke moved to approve transfer of funds up to $15,000 for safety equipment. Sappingfield seconded. All in favor

J. Personnel

1. Approve volunteer high school football coach

Sappingfield moved to approve Austin Peters as volunteer assistant coach. Woolridge seconded. All in favor.

Reinke moved to adjourn. Woolridge seconded.

K. Adjourn

Meeting adjourned at 8:18

Rick Scott. Board President

Ryan Anderson. Board Secretary

Published in The Record

Thursday, July 30, 2020