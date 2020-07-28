Lawton-Bronson School Board Minutes — June 8, 2020
Regular Board Meeting
Lawton-Bronson Community School District
Library – 100 Tara Way, Lawton, Iowa
Monday, June 8, 2020
7:00 p.m.
The Lawton-Bronson Community Schools District will prepare all students to contribute productively to the global world of work and community.
A. Call to Order
Meeting called to order at 7:00
B. Roll call — All present
C. Welcome Visitors and Guests
D. Public Forum
E. Approval of Agenda – Additions or deletions may be requested by Board members, visitors, or Administrators. An agenda which has been posted more than twenty-four hours prior to a scheduled meeting may be amended to include additional matters only if good cause exists requiring expeditious discussions or action on such matters.
Reinke moved to approve the agenda. Amick seconded. All in favor
Code of Iowa, Chapter 21 – Open Meetings Law
F. Communications
1. Board Member Update
Scott read letter from local business owner thanking L-B for their business
G. Reports
1. Superintendent/Elementary Principal’s Report
Building addition is a month ahead of schedule
We have received 2 quotes to upgrade the elementary fire alarm system to comply with code
Graduation will be June 20 in the high school gym for only graduates and their parents
17,180 meals were served through the end of the school year
The district will be getting 3 water bottle filling stations through a grant
Athletic Director presented guidance he’s received on baseball and softball. There will be a season and fans will be allowed to be present but socially distanced.
2. Monthly Financial Report
Anderson presented monthly financial reports
3. Board Bill Auditor’s Report
H. Consent Agenda
1. Approve minutes of previous meeting
2. Approve bills payable
3. Approve budget summaries
Sappingfield moved to approve consent agenda. Woolridge seconded. All in favor.
I. New Business
1. Approve meal prices for 2020-21 school year
Woolridge moved to approve meal prices for the 2020-2021 school year. Reinke seconded. All in favor
2. Approve milk bid for 2020-21 school year
Reinke moved to approve the milk bid from Dean Foods for the 2020-2021 school year. Amick seconded. All in favor
3. Approve activity ticket prices for 2020-21 school year
Sappingfield moved to approve activity ticket prices for the 2020-21 school year. Woolridge seconded. All in favor.
4. Approve interfund borrowing
Reinke moved to approve interfund loan from general fund to management fund. Sappingfield seconded. All in favor.
5. Approve equipment breakdown policy renewal
Woolridge moved to approve the equipment breakdown policy renewal from Jester Insurance. Sappingfield seconded. All in favor
6. Approve board policy regarding transportation
Reinke moved to approve updated board policy regarding drug and alcohol testing. Woolridge seconded. All in favor.
7. Approve purchase of new fire alarm system
Sappingfield moved to approve quote from Ed Feld Security. Woolridge seconded. All in favor.
8. Approve resolution to transfer funds for purchase of athletic safety equipment
Reinke moved to approve transfer of funds up to $15,000 for safety equipment. Sappingfield seconded. All in favor
J. Personnel
1. Approve volunteer high school football coach
Sappingfield moved to approve Austin Peters as volunteer assistant coach. Woolridge seconded. All in favor.
Reinke moved to adjourn. Woolridge seconded.
K. Adjourn
Meeting adjourned at 8:18
Rick Scott. Board President
Ryan Anderson. Board Secretary
Published in The Record
Thursday, July 30, 2020