Moville City Council Minutes/Claims/Revenues — July 15, 2020

Moville City Council

Wednesday, July 15, 2020

Mayor Jim Fisher called the meeting to order at around 6:00 pm. Roll Call: Mike Ofert, Joel Robinson, Tom Conolly and John Parks are present. Paul Malm is absent. Ofert motioned to approve agenda, seconded by Parks. Ayes, motion carries. Conolly motions to approve the minutes from last meeting, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries. Robinson motioned to approve the bills/claims, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. Parks motioned to approve the June Treasurer’s report with any needed adjustments, seconded by Robinson. Ayes, motion carries. No building permits to review.

Guests include Mike Weaver, Edgar Rodriguez, Chad Thompson, Blake Stubbs, Dawn Thomas, Scott Gernhart, Mark Lloyd and Seth Lloyd. During open forum, Mark and Seth Lloyd discussed their rehabilitation project at 6 N. 2nd Street and the Community Catalyst grant. The Lloyds requested that the City expand their in-kind donation to the grant and project by bringing water and sewer utilities to the building instead of just to the lot line.

Mike Weaver gave a Public Works update. Chief Edgar Rodriguez gave a Police Department update. Officer Barnes is attending the ILEA academy onsite at this point in the training and will be submitting mileage for reimbursement. Council discussed extending the water and sewer service from the lot line to the building for 6 S. 2nd at an approximate project value of between $3000 and $4000. Council discussed and did not take action at this time. Council discussed updating the wages as of July 1, 2020 from $10 per hour to $11 per hour for Jameson and Christopher Mandl who were hired as summer mowing help. Conolly motioned to approve this wage change, seconded by Parks. Ayes, motion carries. Council discussed the bid from ACCO for Haskell Pool painting and repair for $54,474. Parks motioned to approve this bid, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. Council considered Resolution 2020-30 approving construction contract and bond to SubSurfCo LLC for $821,772.05. Ofert motions to adopt this Resolution 2020-30 for construction contract and bond, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries.

At around 6:41 pm, Ofert motioned to open the public hearing on a proposed Moville Phase II Ridge Housing Urban Renewal Plan for a proposed Urban Renewal Area in the City of Moville, State of Iowa, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. No comments were received prior to the meeting or at the meeting, so at around 6:42 pm, Parks motioned to close the public hearing, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries. Council considered Resolution 2020-32 determining an area of the City to be an Economic Development area, and that the rehabilitation, conservation, redevelopment, development, or a combination thereof, of such area is necessary in the interest of the public health, safety or welfare of the residents of the City; designating such area as appropriate for urban renewal projects; and adopting the Moville Phase II Ridge Housing Urban Renewal Plan. Parks motioned to approve Resolution 2020-32, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries.

Council considered Ordinance 2020-8 providing that general property taxes levied and collected each year on all property located within the Moville Phase II Ridge Housing Urban Renewal Area, in the City of Moville, County of Woodbury, State of Iowa, by and for the benefit of the State of Iowa, City of Moville, County of Woodbury, Woodbury Central Community School District, and other taxing districts, be paid to a special fund for payment of principal and interest on loans, monies advanced to and indebtedness, including bonds issued or to be issued, incurred by the City in connection with the Moville Phase II Ridge Housing Urban Renewal Area (The Moville Phase II Ridge Housing Urban Renewal Plan). Parks motioned to approve first reading of Ordinance 2020-8, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries. Conolly motions to waive the second and third readings of Ordinance 2020-8, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries. Robinson motions for final adoption, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries. Council considered the second reading of Ordinance 2020-6 amending Zoning Ordinance 9.04 fences. Conolly motions to approve, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries. Conolly motions to waive third reading, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries. Ofert motions to approve final adoption of Ordinance 2020-6 amending Zoning Ordinance 9.04 fences, seconded by Robinson. Ayes, motion carries. Council considers Resolution 2020-31 adopting the SIMPCO 2020 Regional Hazard Mitigation Plan. Robinson motions to adopt, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries.

Council discussed the liquor license application from Casey’s General Store. Ofert motioned to approve, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. Council discussed the liquor license application from 4-way Stop and Shop. Conolly motioned to approve, seconded by Parks. Ayes, motion carries. Council considered liquor license application from Crankshaft Bar and Grill. Robinson motioned to approve, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries.

During council comments and concerns, Ofert asked the council if they were interested in sending the Iowa DOT a letter asking them to review the safety of the 4-way stop intersection of Hwy 20 and Hwy 140 after recent accidents. Mayor and council agree it is a good idea and will draft a letter. With no further business Robinson motioned to adjourn around 7:10 pm and Conolly seconded. All ayes, motion carries-meeting closed.

Jodi Peterson, City Clerk

Jim Fisher, Mayor

REVENUES

NAME MTD BALANCE

GENERAL TOTAL 232,048.33

ROAD USE TAX TOTAL 9,683.31

LOCAL OPTION SALES TAX TOTAL 17,711.10

DEBT SERVICE TOTAL 83,500.86

WATER TOTAL 22,044.74

SEWER TOTAL 20,728.74

STORM WATER TOTAL 1,478.19

TOTAL REVENUE BY FUND 387,195.02

CLAIMS REPORT

Vendor Checks/Payroll Checks: 6/19/2020-7/20/2020

ACE ENGINE AND PARTS PARKS REPAIR 24.90

AMAZON office 365 for PD computers

AMERICAN UNDERGROUND SUPPLY WATER SUPPLIES 1,546.36

BAN-KOE SYSTEMS INC. FIRE ALARM IN CC 1,140.00

UMB BANK, N.A. GO DEBT COMM CTR BOND 550.00

BIERSCHBACH EQUIP & SUPPLY SUPPLIES 519.60

BOMGAARS SUPPLIES AND MATERIALS 64.88

CERTIFIED TESTING SERVICES INC. SOIL TESTING 293.00

COLLECTION SERVICES CENTER CHILD SUPPORT 276.00

CHN GARBAGE SERVICE INC. MONTHLY GARBAGE HAULING 5,639.80

CITY OF MOVILLE – CAFETERIA CAFETERIA 684.42

CITY OF MOVILLE – WATER WATER BILL 210.00

SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH WATER TESTING 56.00

IOWA DEPT. OF NATURAL RESOURCES WATER SUPPLY PERMIT 185.35

AT&T MOBILITY ACCOUNT 287291043045 315.02

GCC ALLIANCE CONCRETE CO., INC. CONCRETE PROJECT COMM CTR 2,108.00

GILL HAULING INC. GARBAGE TONAGE 2,098.08

GLAZERS BAR SUPPLIES 168.00

HAWKINS INC. WATER CHEMICALS 2,023.71

HSA – MIKE WEAVER HSA 600.00

I & S GROUP MAP PRINTING 150.00

IA MUNICIPAL WORKERS COMP ASSC WORKERS COMP PREMIUM 751.00

IOWA LAW ENFORCEMENT ACADEMY EDUCATION AND TRAINING 7,100.00

IOWA ONE CALL CALL BEFORE YOU DIG 19.40

IPERS IPERS 3,834.24

IRS FED/FICA TAX 6,183.17

MOVILLE J & J MOTOR VEHICLE MAINTENANCE 304.50

JAMES FISHER MILEAGE 17.25

JODI PETERSON phone/mileage reimb.x6 mo 150.00

JOHNSTON HY-VEE MEALS – JOE ILEA 1,463.00

L & L DISTRIBUTION COMM CNTR SUPPLIES 222.20

LOFFLER COPY MACHINE 444.56

MCCLURE ENGINEERING CO. TRAFFIC STUDY – RIDGE II 2,000.00

MEGAN CROSS phone/mileage reimb x 6 mo 150.00

MENARDS SUPPLIES 1,682.66

MEYER, INC. PLAYGROUND MULCH 1,500.00

MID-AMERICAN ENERGY ELECTRIC 8,159.63

NORTHWEST IOWA LEAGUE OF CITIES MEMBERSHIP 20/21 25.00

PAT SMITH CLOTHING ALLOWANCE 153.65

POSTMASTER POSTAGE 185.25

WOODBURY COUNTY REC ELECTRIC 1,141.80

MOVILLE RECORD PUBLICATION 708.83

SOOLAND BOBCAT NEW SKIDLOADER 41,211.10

STANARD & ASSOCIATES POLICE TESTING 39.00

TREASURER, STATE OF IOWA STATE TAXES 1,027.00

STOREY KENWORTHY PRINTING – CHECKS 242.09

SUBSURFCO, LLC MAIN ST./S. 2ND PROJECT 28,052.55

TIME MANAGEMENT SYSTEMS TIME CLOCK SOFTWARE 39.00

WC AFTER PROM COMM. CNTR DEPOSIT REFUND 100.00

WEBSITES TO IMPRESS, LLC WEBSITE 240.00

WELLMARK BLUE CROSS BLUE SHIELD WELLMARK BCBS 918.26

WEX BANK FUEL 1,379.92

WIATEL PHONE & INTERNET 1,454.23

WOODHOUSE PD DODGE MAINTENANCE 403.91

ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS ZOOM SUBSCRIPTION 16.04

==============

Accounts Payable Total 129,972.36

Invoices: Paid 15,872.47

Invoices: Scheduled 114,099.89

Payroll Checks 20,344.74

==============

Report Total 150,317.10

==============

CLAIMS FUND SUMMARY Payroll Checks: 6/19/2020-7/20/2020

FUND/NAME AMOUNT

001 GENERAL 86,201.66

110 ROAD USE TAX 44,347.47

200 DEBT SERVICE 550.00

600 WATER 11,404.42

610 SEWER 7,813.55

———————————————–

TOTAL FUNDS 150,317.10

Published in The Record

Thursday, July 30, 2020