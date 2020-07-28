Woodbury Central School Board Minutes & Bills — July 13, 2020

Woodbury Central Community School
Regular Board Meeting
July 13, 2020

The Woodbury Central School Board met in regular session on July 13th, 2020 with call to order by President Frafjord at 7:32 pm.  The meeting is being held via the internet on Zoom hosted out the high school library, Moville.  This meeting is available to the public via internet due to the national pandemic and disaster declaration due to the COVID19 virus.  Attendees may log in via internet or call in to hear and participate.

Members present   Frafjord, Nelson, Steffen, Reblitz, Thomsen, Koele, Lloyd (via zoom call).  Absent: none.

Visitors: approx. 36 other viewers/participants logged in.

Agenda:  Moved by Thomsen, second by Steffen to approve the amended agenda.  Motion carried, all voting aye.

Minutes:  Moved by Koele, second by Steffen to waive the reading of the June 8, 2020 minutes and approve them as written.               Motion carried, all voting aye.

Bills:  Moved by Steffen, second by Nelson to approve bills in the amounts of $28,340.48 from the General Fund, $13,769.00 from the PPEL Fund, $146,560.50 from the Management Fund, $4,056.80 from the Sales Tax Fund, and $1,152.25 from the Activity Fund, and prepaid checks for $36,891.57 from the General Fund, $8,356.50  from the Sales Tax Fund, $3,696.10 from the Activity Fund and $2,266.20 from the lunch fund. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Hearing on sale of house at 513 Fair St.:
• Hearing opened at 7:44 pm. by Frafjord.  Discussion on advertising, Supt. to set viewing times, shed is not included.
• Hearing closed by Frafjord at 7:57 pm.
• Moved by Steffen, second by Koele to advertise the sale of the house to be moved and act on bids at the Aug. 10, 2020 regular board meeting.  Motion carried, all voting aye.

Policies & Procedures
• Moved by Nelson, second by Koele to accept the changes to the Distant Learning section of the Student handbook as presented by Bormann.  Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Steffen, second by Nelson to accept the changes to Appendix A for 3 days of personal leave to accumulate to 5 for classified staff and wording of other leaves to align with certified staff. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Steffen, second by Thomsen to accept the changes to the coaches’ handbook regarding student numbers for an additional paid coach.  Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Discussion regarding the Return to Learn Plan.

• Moved by Nelson, second by Steffen to approve the open enrollment requests by Daniel & Michaela Ferguson (LB) for Lauren Ferguson (3rd) and by Lucas & Abby Ploen (KP) for Dalton (TK) to attend WC for the 2020-21 school year.  Motion carried, all voting aye.

Personnel
• Moved by Thomsen, second by Steffen to approve contract for Andrew Compton for MS Boys BB coach.  Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Thomsen, second by Nelson to approve the Custodial contracts for Rebekah Russom for 8 hrs per day for the 20-21 school year and for Tyler Bremer to be authorized up to 8 hrs to assist and Abby Franson as Drill Team Coach for the 20-21 school year.  Motion carried, all voting aye.

Buildings, Grounds, Transportation:
• Moved by Steffen, second by Reblitz to table the technology purchases until the August 10, 2020 meeting.  Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Faith Lambert – update on summer projects.

• Moved by Thomsen, second by Nelson to approve the quote from Stateline Electric to replace the Elementary Lighting for $20,388.  Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Steffen, second by Nelson to approve Theresa Ring as Driver’s Ed Behind The Wheel Instructor.  Motion carried, all voting aye.

Board Items
• Moved by Steffen, second by Nelson to approve the following investments for school funds with the stated limits for 2020-20: Security National – $5 million, Iowa Schools Joint Investment Trust – $5 million, and United Bank of Iowa – $5 million.
Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Nelson, second by Steffen to approve the following depositories for school funds with the stated limits for 2020-21: Security National – $5 million, Iowa Schools Joint Investment Trust – $5 million, and United Bank of Iowa – $5 million.  Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Steffen, second by Nelson, to set a hearing and publish the following:  NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING by the Woodbury Central Community School.  Pursuant to Chapters 21 and 298A Code of Iowa, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a public hearing will be held by Woodbury Central School at 7:30 pm on Aug. 10, 2020 at the High School Library at WC School. This hearing is on a resolution to expend funds from district’s Flexibility Account for the anticipated deficit in the Talented & Gifted Funds for the 2020-21 school year. These funds, in the amount of $20,000, were unexpended and unobligated from teacher professional development for the development of core curriculum.  All persons interested are invited to attend this hearing and be heard.  Written comments may be submitted to Christen Howrey, Board Secretary on or before Aug. 10th, 2020 at 4:00 p.m.  Published on order of the Woodbury Central School Board of Directors.

• Moved by Steffen, second by Thomsen to appoint Christen Howrey as School Board Secretary/Treasurer for the 2020-21 school year. Motion carried, all voting aye. Oath of office given by Gary Frafjord.

• Moved by Reblitz, second by Nelson to approve Pat Phipps as school attorney and Ahlers, Cooney Law Firm as negotiations agent. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Nelson, second by Steffen to approve the only bids for bread – Bimbo Bakery and dairy – Dean Foods. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Thomsen, second by Steffen to approve the SBRC request for a $2,750 fund transfer from the General Fund to the Extended Day Program (Enterprise Fund 62) to cover salaries paid when no revenue was generated during the closure due to the Corona Virus Pandemic.  Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Reblitz, second by Steffen to approve the purchase of K12 docs software as an add on to the Accounting Software program.  Motion carried, all voting aye.

Visitors:  Stacey Reblitz, Michelle Powell, Denise Heiman, Missy Lenz – requested that the school require masks under the Return to Learn Plan.  Powell – asked about athletics in the upcoming school year.

For the good of the cause:  Howrey reported that the P-card rebate is the highest it’s been at just over $5,000.

Adjourn:  Moved by Nelson, second by Steffen to adjourn at 9:40 pm.  Motion carried, all voting aye.

Christen Howrey, Secretary
Gary Frafjord, Board President

Posted in Public Notices

