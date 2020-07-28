Woodbury Central School Board Minutes & Bills — July 13, 2020

Woodbury Central Community School

Regular Board Meeting

July 13, 2020

The Woodbury Central School Board met in regular session on July 13th, 2020 with call to order by President Frafjord at 7:32 pm. The meeting is being held via the internet on Zoom hosted out the high school library, Moville. This meeting is available to the public via internet due to the national pandemic and disaster declaration due to the COVID19 virus. Attendees may log in via internet or call in to hear and participate.

Members present Frafjord, Nelson, Steffen, Reblitz, Thomsen, Koele, Lloyd (via zoom call). Absent: none.

Visitors: approx. 36 other viewers/participants logged in.

Agenda: Moved by Thomsen, second by Steffen to approve the amended agenda. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Minutes: Moved by Koele, second by Steffen to waive the reading of the June 8, 2020 minutes and approve them as written. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Bills: Moved by Steffen, second by Nelson to approve bills in the amounts of $28,340.48 from the General Fund, $13,769.00 from the PPEL Fund, $146,560.50 from the Management Fund, $4,056.80 from the Sales Tax Fund, and $1,152.25 from the Activity Fund, and prepaid checks for $36,891.57 from the General Fund, $8,356.50 from the Sales Tax Fund, $3,696.10 from the Activity Fund and $2,266.20 from the lunch fund. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Hearing on sale of house at 513 Fair St.:

• Hearing opened at 7:44 pm. by Frafjord. Discussion on advertising, Supt. to set viewing times, shed is not included.

• Hearing closed by Frafjord at 7:57 pm.

• Moved by Steffen, second by Koele to advertise the sale of the house to be moved and act on bids at the Aug. 10, 2020 regular board meeting. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Policies & Procedures

• Moved by Nelson, second by Koele to accept the changes to the Distant Learning section of the Student handbook as presented by Bormann. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Steffen, second by Nelson to accept the changes to Appendix A for 3 days of personal leave to accumulate to 5 for classified staff and wording of other leaves to align with certified staff. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Steffen, second by Thomsen to accept the changes to the coaches’ handbook regarding student numbers for an additional paid coach. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Discussion regarding the Return to Learn Plan.

• Moved by Nelson, second by Steffen to approve the open enrollment requests by Daniel & Michaela Ferguson (LB) for Lauren Ferguson (3rd) and by Lucas & Abby Ploen (KP) for Dalton (TK) to attend WC for the 2020-21 school year. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Personnel

• Moved by Thomsen, second by Steffen to approve contract for Andrew Compton for MS Boys BB coach. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Thomsen, second by Nelson to approve the Custodial contracts for Rebekah Russom for 8 hrs per day for the 20-21 school year and for Tyler Bremer to be authorized up to 8 hrs to assist and Abby Franson as Drill Team Coach for the 20-21 school year. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Buildings, Grounds, Transportation:

• Moved by Steffen, second by Reblitz to table the technology purchases until the August 10, 2020 meeting. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Faith Lambert – update on summer projects.

• Moved by Thomsen, second by Nelson to approve the quote from Stateline Electric to replace the Elementary Lighting for $20,388. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Steffen, second by Nelson to approve Theresa Ring as Driver’s Ed Behind The Wheel Instructor. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Board Items

• Moved by Steffen, second by Nelson to approve the following investments for school funds with the stated limits for 2020-20: Security National – $5 million, Iowa Schools Joint Investment Trust – $5 million, and United Bank of Iowa – $5 million.

Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Nelson, second by Steffen to approve the following depositories for school funds with the stated limits for 2020-21: Security National – $5 million, Iowa Schools Joint Investment Trust – $5 million, and United Bank of Iowa – $5 million. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Steffen, second by Nelson, to set a hearing and publish the following: NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING by the Woodbury Central Community School. Pursuant to Chapters 21 and 298A Code of Iowa, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a public hearing will be held by Woodbury Central School at 7:30 pm on Aug. 10, 2020 at the High School Library at WC School. This hearing is on a resolution to expend funds from district’s Flexibility Account for the anticipated deficit in the Talented & Gifted Funds for the 2020-21 school year. These funds, in the amount of $20,000, were unexpended and unobligated from teacher professional development for the development of core curriculum. All persons interested are invited to attend this hearing and be heard. Written comments may be submitted to Christen Howrey, Board Secretary on or before Aug. 10th, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. Published on order of the Woodbury Central School Board of Directors.

• Moved by Steffen, second by Thomsen to appoint Christen Howrey as School Board Secretary/Treasurer for the 2020-21 school year. Motion carried, all voting aye. Oath of office given by Gary Frafjord.

• Moved by Reblitz, second by Nelson to approve Pat Phipps as school attorney and Ahlers, Cooney Law Firm as negotiations agent. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Nelson, second by Steffen to approve the only bids for bread – Bimbo Bakery and dairy – Dean Foods. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Thomsen, second by Steffen to approve the SBRC request for a $2,750 fund transfer from the General Fund to the Extended Day Program (Enterprise Fund 62) to cover salaries paid when no revenue was generated during the closure due to the Corona Virus Pandemic. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Reblitz, second by Steffen to approve the purchase of K12 docs software as an add on to the Accounting Software program. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Visitors: Stacey Reblitz, Michelle Powell, Denise Heiman, Missy Lenz – requested that the school require masks under the Return to Learn Plan. Powell – asked about athletics in the upcoming school year.

For the good of the cause: Howrey reported that the P-card rebate is the highest it’s been at just over $5,000.

Adjourn: Moved by Nelson, second by Steffen to adjourn at 9:40 pm. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Christen Howrey, Secretary

Gary Frafjord, Board President

BOARD REPORT OF COMPUTER WARRANTS FOR JULY 2020

OPERATING FUND

3D Security, Inc.

ANNUAL INSPECTION 720.00

MONITORING 720.00

Vendor Total: 1,440.00

AHLERS & COONEY, P.C. LEGAL SERVICES 524.50

INTRADO INTERACTIVE SERVICES CORP. WEBSITE ACCESSIBILITY 3,300.00

IOWA ASSN of SCHOOL BOARDS POLICIES RENEWAL 575.00

Matheson Tri-Gas, Inc. SHOP RENTAL 75.70

MID AMERICAN ENERGY

ELECTRICITY 137.90

ELECTRICITY 48.00

ELECTRICITY 70.51

ELECTRICITY 10,461.77

NATURAL GAS 12.13

ELECTRICITY 548.69

NATURAL GAS 19.19

ELECTRICITY 10.77

NATURAL GAS 11.75

ELECTRICITY 44.59

Vendor Total: 11,365.30

MIND RESEARCH INSTITUTE ST MATH RENEWAL 3,489.95

MOVILLE, CITY OF WATER/SEWER 1,158.25

Mpire Heating & Cooling, LLC

PREV. MAINT/ FILTERS..959.44

REPLACE WIRE 85.00

Vendor Total: 1,044.44

ONE SOURCE BACKGROUNDS 81.00

Peterbilt of Sioux City 13 – NEW BRAKES 1,489.54

RECORD, THE PUBLISHING 318.60

Steffen, Kati REIMB. GROUNDS 37.98

SYMMETRY ENERGY SOLUTIONS, LLC NATURAL GAS 377.77

Tiefenthaler Ag-Lime BALL FIELD ROCK 740.97

TIMBERLINE BILLING SERVICE MEDICAID BILLING 521.48

Turnitin, LLC ANNUAL SUBSCRIPTION 1,800.00

Fund Total: 28,340.48

Checking Account Total: 28,340.48

PHYSICAL PLANT & EQUIPMENT

MARCO TECHNOLOGIES LLC COPIER LEASES 969.00

SOFTWARE UNLIMITED, INC. INITIAL FEE – K12 DOCS 1,000.00

SOFTWARE UNLIMITED, INC. K12 DOCS ANNUAL FEE 3,750.00

SOFTWARE UNLIMITED, INC. ACCOUNTING SOFTWARE RENEW 8,050.00

Vendor Total: 12,800.00

Fund Total: 13,769.00

Checking Account Total: 13,769.00

MANAGEMENT FUND

EGR Insurance Inc.

CYBER LIABILITY 1,464.50

AUTO POLICY CHANGE (342.00)

AUTO POLICY CHANGE 2,000.00

AUTO POLICY CHANGE 95.00

BLDG/BLANKET INS. 46,100.00

GEN LIAB 5,521.00

INLAND MARINE 330.00

AUTO & BUS INS. 24,873.00

CRIME/GROUP EXCESS 2,083.00

UMBRELLA 3,608.00

POLLUTION 460.00

ERRORS & OMISSIONS 6,684.00

Vendor Total: 92,876.50

SFM WORK COMP INS. 53,684.00

Fund Total: 146,560.50

Checking Account Total: 146,560.50

SALES TAX FUND

Cipafilter RENEWAL 4,056.80

Fund Total: 4,056.80

Checking Account Total: 4,056.80

ACTIVITY FUND

CHIZEK, TRAVIS SB OFFICIAL 105.00

HAUFF MID-AMERICA SPORTS footballs 722.25

Jay Warren OFFICIAL 105.00

MCGREGOR, KEVIN

OFFICIAL 110.00

BB OFFICIAL 110.00

Vendor Total: 220.00

Fund Total: 1,152.25

Checking Account Total: 1,152.25

BMO PAYMENT — JULY 2020

Amount: 12,802.81

Description: INSTR SUPPLIES, GAS, MAINT.

GENERAL SUPPLIES 213.96

GENERAL SUPPLIES 26.48

KV AG GRANT 252.45

PHONE SCREEN 34.99

LB IASBO MEMBERSHIP 125.00

TRACJ/XCCLINIC MEMBERSHIP 213.99

CREDIT REFUND CASE (18.71)

REFUND (0.25)

GASOLINE 168.38

BATTERY 48.14

GROUNDS MAINTENANCE 279.75

GASOLINE 122.71

GASOLINE 31.46

GROUNDS MAINTENANCE 152.42

STATEMENT FEE (WILL RFD) 3.00

MEMBERSHIP (20-21) 561.00

ADMIN OF FLEX ACCT SETUP 150.00

ERROR – CREDIT COMING 36.91

GASOLINE 47.75

REGIST. FEE 160.00

REIMB COLLEGE CREDIT 80.00

EXTERNAL HARD DRIVES (3) 110.97

HEIMAN – LAPTOP 385.00

REMOTE SOFTWARE 99.00

NETFLIX 17.11

LASER PRINTER 239.96

PHONE CASE 33.88

RECYCLE PRINTER 25.00

TV WALL MOUNT 81.68

TV FOR ELEMENTARY 229.99

CAT 5 CABLE 49.99

BATTERIES 39.48

CLEANING SUPPLIES 7,037.40

GARBAGE 1,155.00

PEST CONTROL 57.00

GASOLINE 39.50

TELEPHONE 232.83

SEESAW 1ST GRADE 13.90

BOOK 8.15

MAILINGS to STUDENTS 247.75

SMALL WHITE BOARD FOR TEACHING 9.79

Amount: 2,600.15

Description: ACTIVITY SUPPLIES

AWARDS 84.00

PANTS/BELTS 174.00

CATCHING GEAR 515.89

BATTING CAGE HARDWARE 186.56

BATTING CAGE/SAFETY 1,639.70

Amount: 2,210.86

Description: SUPPLIES

SUPPLIES 2,190.90

FOIL 19.96

Report 1099 Total: 0.00

Report Total: 17,613.82

PREPAID CHECKS — JUNE 2020

OPERATING FUND

American Septic & Portable Service, Inc. SEPTIC DISPOSAL 145.00

CULLIGAN JUNE 20 – KITCHEN RENTAL 73.50

Howrey, Christen MILEAGE AND SUPPLIES REIMB 74.57

ISTATE TRUCK CENTER 13- EXHAUST/INSPECT/REPLACE BELLOWS 1,373.36

JOSTENS HS AWARDS 460.82

Kryger Glass Company 13 – INSTALL WINDOW 45.00

Matheson Tri-Gas, Inc. RENTAL – SHOP TANKS 75.70

Mpire Heating & Cooling SERVICE CALL ROOF UNITES 245.00

NWAEA MENTORING PROG. 19-20 600.00

PAPER CORPORATION, THE PAPER ORDER 1,810.43

Peterbilt of Sioux City 13 – CHECK ENG. LIGHT/CALIBRATE 191.91

SIOUX CITY COMMUNITY SCHOOL DIST. OPEN ENR- CONCURRENT ENROLL 347.44

Stateline Electric & Automation, Inc. OUTLET FOR WATER HEATER 150.00

SUTER SERVICES, C.W. COMMONS AREA – BREAKERS OFF 187.50

THOMAS BUS SALES OF IOWA, INC. 11-2 – WINDOW/BODILY FLUID KIT 43.91

VERIZON WIRELESS CELL PHONES 493.23

WESTERN IOWA TECH COMM COLLEGE COLLEGE COURSES 10,100.49

WESTWOOD COMM. SCHOOLS OPEN ENROLLMENT 7,225.75

Zimco Supply Co. FIELD CHALK 175.00

Fund Total: 24,088.76

Checking Account Total: 24,088.76



SALES TAX FUND

Cannon, Moss, Brygger & Associates SERVICES – WRESTLING/WR ADDITION 3,448.50

EARTH SERVICES & ABATEMENT Asbestos Removal 4,908.00

Fund Total: 8,356.50

Checking Account Total: 8,356.50

ACTIVITY FUND

CHUTE, ROBIN REFUND 360.00

FIVE STAR AWARDS ENGRAVING 18.00

HAUFF MID-AMERICA SPORTS SB SUPPLIES 50.95

Fund Total 428.95

Checking Account Total 428.95

NUTRITION FUND

US FOODS-SIOUX FALLS FOOD 55.34

Fund Total: 55.34

Checking Account Total: 55.34

JUNE 2020 PREPAID CHECKS

ACTIVITY FUND

Buckstead, Jerry OFFICIAL 105.00

COUNTRYMAN, MITCHELL OFFICIAL 80.00

CROW, RICH SB OFFICIAL 105.00

CUTHRELL, DAVE OFFICIAL 110.00

ESHELMAN, IAN OFFICIAL 110.00

LUFT, KEVIN OFFICIAL 105.00

Wickstrom, Stan SB OFFICIAL 105.00

Zalme, Mark OFFICIAL 220.00

Fund Total 940.00

Checking Account Total 940.00

