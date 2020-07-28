Woodbury Central School Board Minutes — July 27, 2020

Woodbury Central School Board

Special Board Meeting

July 27, 2020 – 7:30 pm

On July 27, 2020, the Woodbury Central School Board met in special session in the high school gym with President Gary Frafjord calling the meeting to order at 7:30 pm.

Visitors: 98 community and staff members in attendance

Members Present: Frafjord, Lloyd, Steffen, Reblitz, Thomsen, Koele, Nelson (7:35). Absent: none

Agenda: Moved by Steffen, second by Thomsen to approve the agenda as written. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Buildings, Grounds, & Transportation:

• Moved by Koele, second by Lloyd, to approve the specifications, form of contract and estimated cost for the Wrestling Room Addition. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• President Frafjord opened the public hearing on the Wrestling Room Addition at 7:40. Having no questions the hearing was closed at 7:42.

• Moved by Steffen, second by Thomsen to set the bid deadline, opening, reading and recording of the bids for August 10 at 2:00 pm. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Lloyd, second by Nelson to approve/deny bids on August. 10, 7:30 pm. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Public Hearing on Return to Learn Plan: Frafjord opened the hearing at 7:45 with a reminder to limit comments to 2 minutes.

• Superintendent Glackin presented the school’s plans and information on state and health department guidelines.

• Kevin Grieme, Director of Health at Siouxland District Health, presented information on current guidelines.

• Glackin, Mr. Grieme, and board fielded questions from the visitors.

• Faith Lambert, Head Custodian, presented plan for sanitizing building and classrooms.

• Frafjord closed the hearing at 9:17 after all questions and comments were concluded.

• Board discussed their thoughts on the plan with Glackin.

Adjourn: Moved by Nelson, second by Lloyd to adjourn. Motion carried, all voting aye. Board adjourned at 9:43 pm.

Christen Howrey, Secretary

Gary Frafjord, President

Published in The Record

Thursday, July 30, 2020