Woodbury County Supervisors Claims — July 7, 2020

| | 0

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors
Vendor Publication Report — Woodbury County  
Payment Date: 07/07/2020

Advanced Correction  Medical    92,304.60
Agrivision Equipment  2020 JD XUV835M Gator    6,900.00
Amazon Capital Services  Apple iPad Air for dro    1,024.94
Axon Enterprise Inc.  Contractual Services    7,350.00
Billion GMC Cadillac  Maintenance Motor Vehicle    85.40
Bomgaars  Lawton Shop    51.30
Boyle***, Terry  Clothing Allowance    48.76
Bronson, City Of  28E Agreement    382.55
C W Suter & Son Inc.  Anthon AC unit repairs    726.61
CADWALLDER***, WILL  Clothing Allowance    200.08
CALHOUN BURNS & ASSOC  Professional services    14,122.40
CALHOUN COMMUNICATIONS  East tower repairs    2,032.11
CENTURYLINK  Shop Telephone    67.20
CLIA LABORATORY PRO  Medical Supplies    180.00
COLONIAL RESEARCH  Janitorial Supplies    216.60
CORRECTIONVILLE CITY OF  Water    12.57
COUNSEL (COLUMBUS,  105618)  Ricoh Maint.    159.18
CUSHING, CITY OF  28E Agreement    352.01
DANBURY, CITY OF  28E Agreement    2,356.19
DANBURY REVIEW  62875  MVAO Publication Nov 2    90.75
DAVY’S & JIM’S FEED  Seed & Fertilizers    136.00
DELTA DENTAL OF IOWA  06/23-06/29/2020  Week    4,248.70
DES MOINES STAMP MFG.  Office Supplies    73.55
ELECTRONIC ENGINEER  Radio and Related    848.23
FEDEX  81003  Postage    8.20
FOLSOM***, DELAYNE  Clothing Allowance    210.00
FORCH***, JOHN F.  Clothing Allowance    207.58
FREMONT TIRE CO (HW 86756)  Oil change and tires    854.30
FRONTIER PRECISION  Mavic 2 Enterprise dro    4,054.99
GRAHAM TIRE CO (SC)  Tires ‘16 Ford #101 (4)    1,349.02
HANCOCK WOODWORKS  Plaque    100.83
HEARTLAND PAPER CO.  Household Supplies    97.96
HEIDMAN LAW FIRM  General Matters    255.00
HORNICK, CITY OF  28E Agreement    853.86
HY VEE FOOD STORES  Warrior Meals    1,463.00
IMKO & DIVERSIFIED  Temps    1,642.25
INLAND TRUCK PARTS  Parts #200    3,278.59
INNOVATIVE BENEFIT  Weekly Flex and HRA Ben    2,146.78
INTERSTATE BATTERY  Batteries    37.15
IOWA DEPT. OF PUBLIC  County Vitals Security    142.45
IOWA DEPT OF REVENUE  State Withholding    4.87
IOWA LAW ENFORCEMENT  School of Instruction    6,875.00
IOWA OFFICE OF STAT  Autopsy Fees    4,909.02
IOWA PRISON IND  Signs    3,066.45
IPERS PROTECTION  IPERS CON OFFICER-PROT    12.71
ISAC DENTAL INSURANCE  Dental Insurance    4,884.77
ITSavvy LLC  500282  LED monitor for Theresa    139.99
JACKS UNIFORMS & EQUIP  Uniforms    3,031.61
JEBRO INC  142321  AMZ Materials    2,156.60
JEPSEN***, JERED  Clothing Allowance    67.38
JIMENEZ***, CANDELA  07/08-14/2020 Weekly    255.07
JOY AUTO SUPPLY INC. 127342  Bar & chain oil/Little    28.98
KINETICO OF SIOUXLAND  Peroxide/SB-BL    320.00
KNOEPFLER CHEVROLET  Parts #56    85.68
L G EVERIST INC.  Crushed quartzite – 3    3,932.37
Linguabee  500217  Press Conf. 6/12 COVID-19    504.00
LOW IMPLEMENT CO.  PTO shaft w/clutch    420.00
MAIL HOUSE  Metering Contract & Po    1,820.28
MARTIN***, JAMES  Clothing Allowance    145.00
Marx Dust Control  Dust Control 330th St    1,176.00
MATHERS CONSTR CO  245691  L-FM(D50)–73-97    180,968.05
MCDERMOTT***, PETE  Clothing Allowance    210.00
MENARDS  199721  Paint & supplies/South    651.02
Mercy Health Service 500120  WC Test    1,600.02
MID AMERICAN ENERGY  Gas & Electric    5,807.74
MIDWEST WHEEL Running boards for #20    965.46
MOORE EQUIPMENT CO.  Parts #917    135.71
MOTOROLA INC. (C-IL)  Motorola lease payment    226,144.14
MOVILLE RECORD  Publication Notice    477.00
MURPHY TRACTOR  Filters    1,888.01
NATIONAL RECREATION  NRPA membership renewal    175.00
NORTHEAST NEBR PUBL.  Homer tower utilities    357.00
NORTHSIDE GLASS SERV.  Windshield #601    190.00
NORTHWEST ENVIRONMENTAL 99508  Lec  Cleanup    855.00
OFFICE ELEMENTS  Chairmats, clasp envel    2,000.60
ONE OFFICE SOLUTION  supplies    3,385.67
OTO, CITY OF  180887  28E Agreement    42.99
PATHOLOGY MEDICAL  Autopsy Fees    8,586.02
Pestbusters Inc.  Pest control service    100.00
PETERSEN OIL CO.  Diesel    4,972.35
PETERSEN***, JASON  Clothing Allowance    210.00
PIERSON, CITY OF  28E Agreement    402.44
POMP’S TIRE SERVICE  Tire for ‘16 Chevy #30    267.16
PROPERTY RECORDS  Yearly membership dues    145.00
QUALITY TELECOMMUNICATIONS  phone    180.00
RADIO TIME BILLING  Radio ads – Healthcare    311.00
RECORD PRINTING & COPY Camping remittance env    2,483.14
RESERVE ACCOUNT  Postage    941.85
Rolling Hills Comm.  Balance of Per Capita    350,000.00
ROSAUER, PAUL  Fence    640.00
S & S EQUIPMENT INC.  Repairs to McCormick    5,057.50
SALIX, CITY OF  204700  28E Agreement    453.97
SECURITY NATIONAL BANK  Social Security    12.14
SECURITY NATIONAL BANK  Federal Withholding    8.91
SERGEANT BLUFF ADVOCATE  Sample Ballot    330.00
SHUPE***, DOUGLAS K.  Clothing Allowance    38.82
SIGNS BY TOMORROW  sign    16.00
SIMMERING-CORY INC.  Comp Plan spending    26,895.00
SIOUX CITY JOURNAL  PT Clerk job ad FB20    587.00
SIOUX CITY JOURNAL  Legal Publications    2,121.61
SIOUX CITY TREAS. (4)  Data Processing    185,067.23
SMITHLAND, CITY OF  Clothing Allowance    200.00
STAPLES ADVANTAGE  Office Supplies    427.04
STAPLES CREDIT PLAN  Office Supplies    127.85
STOREY KENWORTHY/MA  Sit to stand workstation    943.38
SUPERIOR VISION  2020 July Vision    5,703.56
THE SEED SHED  Seed & Fertilizers    2,670.00
THOMPSON ELECTRIC  Radio and Related    250.00
TITAN MACHINERY INC.  Parts #526    1,549.95
TNT SALES AND SERVICE  Generator for parks    1,015.00
TRITECH FORENSICS  Uniforms    5,833.53
UHL SEED INC.  Hand Tools    606.00
Unity Point Health  CK Work Comp    141.00
VANGUARD APPRAISALS  Yearly Subscription    16,950.00
VAUGHN***, JAMES  Clothing Allowance    78.43
VOLKERT***, DANIEL  Clothing Allowance    70.91
WELLMARK BLUE CROSS  Weekly Medical Fees    82,431.53
WIATEL WESTERN IOWA  Phone & internet service    127.67
WILLIAMS & COMPANY  Office Supplies    262.62
WOODBURY CNTY LTD.  BEN-LONG TERM DISABILITY..    0.41
WOODBURY CNTY TREAS.  Dust control applied    588.00
WOODBURY CNTY TREAS.  20 cases of 8 1/2 x 11    600.00
XTREAMAIR LLC  Luton Internet    66.99
ZIEGLER INC.  Danbury generator repair    1,630.44
———————————————–
Grand Total:    1,322,460

Published in The Record
Thursday, July 30, 2020

Posted in Public Notices

