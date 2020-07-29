Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto Agenda — August 3, 2020

MAPLE VALLEY-ANTHON OTO

COMMUNITY SCHOOL

BOARD MEETING

• Date: Monday, August 3, 2020

• Time: 7:00 PM

• Place: MVAO High School Library, Mapleton, Iowa

Due to continued caution for COVID-19 and physical distancing protocols, the board meeting will also be livestreamed on the district’s Facebook page. A limited number of seats will be available for guests.

AGENDA:

I. Opening of Meeting

A. Call to Order

B. Roll Call and Declaration of Quorum

II. Discussion Item

A. MVAO Return to Learn Planning and Preparation

III. Announcements

A. Next Meeting – Monday, August 10, 2020 – 7:00 PM – in Anthon

IV. Adjourn

Notice: Attachments contain information for-the-record to be included with the Board Meeting minutes.

Enclosures include background material for consideration by Board Members prior to and during the meeting.

Published in The Record

Thursday, July 30, 2020