River Valley School Board Minutes & Bills — July 14, 2020

| | 0

River Valley Community School
Regular Board Meeting
07/14/2020 — 5:30 PM
Board Room, Jr./Sr. High School
Correctionville, IA

Attendees
Voting Members
Mr. Scott Knaack, President
Mrs. Kristi Krager, Vice President
Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt, Board Member
Mr. Ted Mammen, Board Member
Mrs. Meagan Foresman, Board Member

1. Call to Order
Meeting called to order at 5:31 p.m. via zoom online.
Please visit  https://simbli.eboardsolutions.com/Index.aspx?S=36030888 for additional school board information and presented items.

2. Pledge of Allegiance

3. Roll Call
The current board welcomed new board member Meagan Forseman who was sworn in on 6/11/20 at 11:30 a.m.

4. Open Forum (Visitors) / Hearings
A visitor addressed the board inquiring about the procedures a student needs to complete to graduate at mid term.  The visitor also informed the board that the after prom committee had elected to send $200 to each senior this year and will be using their remaining funds next year.

5. Consent Items
It is recommended that the consent agenda be approved as presented except the monthly financial statement for June  2020, which will  not be approved until after the audit in September 2020.  Also approving to pay year end invoices thru June 30, 2020.
Motion made by: Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt
Motion seconded by: Mr. Ted Mammen
Voting Unanimously Approved

A. Agenda

B. Minutes of June 8, 2020
It is recommended that the consent agenda be approved as presented except the monthly financial statement for June  2020, which will  not be approved until after the audit in September 2020.  Also approving to pay year end invoices thru June 30, 2020.

C. Business Manager’s Financial Statements
1. Monthly Financial Statement
2. Activity Fund Financials
3. Lunch Fund Financials

D. Audit and Approval of Claims
1. Bills

6. Communication to the Board
A. Correspondence

B. Administrative Reports
1. Elementary Principal and Curriculum Director’s Report
2. JH/HS Principal and AD Report

7. Old Business

8. Information Only
A. Discuss Return to Learn Plan
Discussed the Return to Learn Plan, additional meetings with some staff, administration, and board members will be held in the next couple weeks with a finalized plan to be presented to the board for approval.

9. New Business
A. Resignations

B. Contracts
Approve the contracts as presented.
Motion made by: Mrs. Kristi Krager
Motion seconded by: Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt
Voting Unanimously Approved

C. Participation in the Federal School Lunch Program
Approve participation in the Federal Lunch Program
Motion made by: Mrs. Meagan Foresman
Motion seconded by: Mr. Ted Mammen
Voting Unanimously Approved

D. Pay Rates for FY21
Approve pay rates for FY21 as presented.
Motion made by: Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt
Motion seconded by: Mr. Ted Mammen
Voting Unanimously Approved

E.  Registration and School Lunch Fees
Approve the registration and lunch fees as presented.
Motion made by: Mrs. Meagan Foresman
Motion seconded by: Mr. Ted Mammen
Voting Unanimously Approved

F. Treasurer and Board Secretary for FY21
Approve Tish Evans as the school board secretary and treasurer for FY21.
Motion made by: Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt
Motion seconded by: Mrs. Meagan Foresman
Voting Unanimously Approved

G. Certified School Business Official for FY21
Approve Tish Evans as certified school business official for FY21
Motion made by: Mrs. Kristi Krager
Motion seconded by: Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt
Voting Unanimously Approved

H. Appoint Check Writing Responsibilities for FY21
Approve the school board president and the district treasurer/board secretary for check writing responsibilities for FY21.
Motion made by: Mr. Ted Mammen
Motion seconded by: Mrs. Meagan Foresman
Voting Unanimously Approved

I.  Appoint Newspapers for official publications for FY21
Approve The Record, as the newspaper for our official publications for FY21.
Motion made by: Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt
Motion seconded by: Mrs. Meagan Foresman
Voting Unanimously Approved

J. Saving Account Responsibilities for FY21
Approve the school board president, district treasurer/board secretary, central office secretary, and superintendent for savings account responsibilities.
Motion made by: Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt
Motion seconded by: Mr. Ted Mammen
Voting Unanimously Approved

K.  Appoint County Representatives
Motion made by: Mrs. Meagan Foresman
Motion seconded by: Mrs. Kristi Krager
Voting Unanimously Approved

L.  Agents and Depositories for FY21
Approve FNB and United Bank as our agent of depositories for FY21 with maximum deposit amounts of $2,500,000.00 for both banks.
Motion made by: Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt
Motion seconded by: Mrs. Kristi Krager
Voting Unanimously Approved

M. Appoint District Attorney for FY21
Approve Ahlers and Cooney as our official legal counsel for FY21.
Motion made by: Mrs. Kristi Krager
Motion seconded by: Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt
Voting Unanimously Approved

N. Propane Bid
Approve the bid for propane provided by Johnson Propane for $0.80 per gallon.  It also allows us the use of their propane pump.
Motion made by: Mrs. Meagan Foresman
Motion seconded by: Mr. Ted Mammen
Voting Unanimously Approved

10. Discussion Items
A. Board Member Report
B. Superintendent Report
Special board meeting will be held on 8/5/20 at 5:30 p.m. to finalize the Return to Learn plan.
The board retreat will be held on 8/17/20 at 5:30 p.m. with the regular monthly board meeting following this meeting.

11. Adjournment
Meeting was adjourned at 7:12 p.m.

Scott Knaack Board President
Tish Evans, Board Secretary

JULY BILLS TO BE APPROVED
Checking 1 Fund: 10 GENERAL
ADAM BISENIUS  PHONE STIPEND    50.00
ANC DBA LONG LINES  PHONE SERVICE    354.82
BEELNER SERVICE INC.  REPAIR SPRINKLERS    120.00
CHARLES KNAACK  PHONE STIPEND    20.00
CORRECTIONVILLE CORNER HARDWARE
TRANSPORTATION SUPPLIES    54.26
GROUNDS SUPPLIES    61.36
    Vendor Total:    115.62
DELUXE DRIVING ACADEMY LLC  DRIVERS ED 13 STUDENTS    4,550.00
FRONTIER
PHONE EXPENSE    300.59
PHONE EXPENSE    56.67
    Vendor Total:    357.26
GOPHER SPORTS EQUIP  ELEM. PHYS. ED. SUPPLIES    122.96
HOME DEPOT PRO INSTITUTIONAL
CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES-HAND SANI.    105.46
CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES    206.88
    Vendor Total:    312.34
INTERSTATE MECHANICAL
CHANGE FILTERS    208.86
MAY PM    1,482.50
    Vendor Total:    1,691.36
IOWA ASSOC. OF SCHOOL BUSINESS OFFICIALS  2020-2021 IASBO MEMBERSHIP FEE    175.00
IOWA ASSOCIATION OF SCHOOL BOARDS
POLICIES REF. SUBSC.    775.00
IASB MEMBERSHIP 20-21    1,935.00
    Vendor Total:    2,710.00
IOWA COMMUNICATIONS NETWORK  DATA SERVICE    507.37
JCL – SIOUX FALLS BRANCH  JANITORIAL SUPPLIES    1,808.75
JOHNSON, JOHNNIE  PHONE STIPEND    15.34
JOSTENS  DIPLOMA    15.11
JOY AUTO SUPPLY INC.  GROUNDS SUPPLIES    16.28
MCQUEEN SOFT WATER CORP.
SALT    113.40
SOLAR SALT    56.70
    Vendor Total:    170.10
MELISSA HOLTZ  PHONE STIPEND    50.00
NEW COOP
GASOLINE    265.11
CHEMICALS    55.89
    Vendor Total:    321.00
PAPER CORPORATION  PAPER    1,262.00
PERFECTION LEARNING CORP.  MAGAZINES    390.52
QUILL CORPORATION  SCIENCE SUPPLIES    44.82
RECORD, THE  PUBLICATION NOTICES    445.04
RENAISSANCE LEARNING, INC.
RENAISSANCE PRODUCTS-ELEM    3,174.00
RENAISSANCE PRODUCTS-HS    2,972.00
    Vendor Total:    6,146.00
RICKS COMPUTERS  COMPUTER REPAIRS    365.00
RURAL SCHOOL ADVOCATES OF IOWA  2021 RSAI DISTRICT MEMBERSHIP    750.00
SHERWIN WILLIAMS  BUILDING SUPPLIES-PAINT    198.84
SLATER, KEN  PHONE STIPEND    50.00
SOFTWARE UNLIMITED INC.  ACCOUNTING SOFTWARE    7,500.00
SUBSCRIPTION SERV. OF AMERICA  MAGAZINE RENEWALS – HS    263.95
TEACHING STRATEGIES  ONLINE ASSESSMENT PORTFOLIOS    418.00
VISA  ELEM SUPPLIES    59.33
WESTERN IOWA TECH COMM. COLLEGE  REPLACE DAMAGED TEXTBOOK    84.00
ZOO PHONICS  PRESCHOOL KIT WITH DIGITAL DISK    417.95
Fund Total:    32,103.76
Checking Account Total:    32,103.76

Checking 2 Fund: 21 ACTIVITY
CORRECTIONVILLE CORNER HARDWARE  SOFTBALL SUPPLIES    98.08
COWLEY, JASON  UMPIRE ASSIGNMENTS    150.00
DAUSEL, KORY  BBALL SUPPLIES    374.48
JOSTENS GRADUATION STOLES AND CORDS    153.70
NASSP  STUDENT COUNCIL AFFILIATION    95.00
OMNI CHEER  DANCE TEAM SUPPLIES    98.88
PORTER, TAMMY  BBALL UNIFORM    56.00
Riddell  REFURBISH FOOTBALL HELMETS    913.46
rSCHOOL TODAY  ACTIVITY SCHEDULER RENEW    300.00
WESTERN VALLEY CONFERENCE  1ST ROUND CONF. TOURN. GATE    880.00
Fund Total:    3,119.60
Checking Account Total:    3,119.60

Checking 3 Fund: 33 LOCAL OPTION SALES & SERV TAX
FORECAST5 ANALYTICS
5SIGHT-LICENSE AGREEMENT    3,182.00
5CAST-LICENSE AGREEMENT    5,091.00
    Vendor Total:    8,273.00
RICKS COMPUTERS  AEROHIVE MANAGER RENEW    7,755.00
Fund Total:    16,028.00

Checking 3 Fund: 36 PPEL
APPTEGY APPTEGY  THRILLSHARE    5,700.00
FRONTLINE TECHNOLOGIES GROUP LLC  ABSENCES AND TIME SOLUTION    6,605.56
RICKS COMPUTERS  SERVICE LABOR-4TH QTR.    2,155.00
Fund Total:    14,460.56
Checking Account Total:    30,488.56

Checking 4 Fund: 61 SCHOOL NUTRITION
HILAND DAIRY
SFP SUPPLIES    141.81
SFP    319.53
SFP    319.53
SFP    319.53
SFP    234.03
SFP    319.53
SFP    225.57
SFP    319.53
SFP    148.14
    Vendor Total:    2,347.20
MARTIN BROS. DISTRIBUTING
SFP    2,536.20
SFP    1,972.79
SFP    2,699.23
SFP    1,120.78
    Vendor Total:    8,329.00
Fund Total:    10,676.20
Checking Account Total:    10,676.20

JULY BOARD BILLS PAID PRIOR TO MEETING
Checking 1 Fund: 22 MANAGEMENT LEVY
TRAVELERS-RMD 7/1/20-6/30/21 WORK COMP    77,375.00
Fund Total:    77,375.00
Checking Account Total:    77,375.00

Checking 2 Fund: 21 ACTIVITY
BODE, BRIAN  6/22 SOFTBALL    100.00
COWLEY, JASON
6/15 SB OFFICIAL    100.00
6/29 softball    100.00
V*6/29 softball    (100.00)
    Vendor Total:    100.00
CUHLMAN, KOREY  6/22 softball    100.00
DALE TOKHEIM  6/22 softball    100.00
FRY, MIKE
6/19 JVR    40.00
6/19 SB OFFICIAL    100.00
    Vendor Total:    140.00
GOETTSCH, ERIC
6/15 BB OFFICIAL    100.00
6/19 BB OFFICIAL    100.00
6/29 baseball    100.00
    Vendor Total:    300.00
SHEA, MARK
6/19 JVF    40.00
6/19 SB OFFICIAL    100.00
    Vendor Total:    140.00
TRAVIS CHIZAK
6/15 SB OFFICIAL    100.00
6/29    100.00
    Vendor Total:    200.00
WESSLING, DOUG  6/29 baseball    100.00
WIENER, ARNOLD  6/22 SOFTBALL    100.00
ZAHNLEY, DOUG
6/15 BB OFFICIAL    100.00
6/19 BB OFFICIAL    100.00
6/29 baseball    100.00
    Vendor Total:    300.00
Fund Total:    1,680.00
Checking Account Total:    1,680.00

Checking 3 Fund: 40 DEBT SERVICE FUND
BB&T GOVERNMENTAL FINANCE  REDEMPTION PRINCIPAL ON BOND    246,077.75
Fund Total:    246,077.75
Checking Account Total:    246,077.75

Published in The Record
Thursday, July 30, 2020

Posted in Public Notices

Leave a Comment