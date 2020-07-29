River Valley School Board Minutes & Bills — July 14, 2020

River Valley Community School

Regular Board Meeting

07/14/2020 — 5:30 PM

Board Room, Jr./Sr. High School

Correctionville, IA

Attendees

Voting Members

Mr. Scott Knaack, President

Mrs. Kristi Krager, Vice President

Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt, Board Member

Mr. Ted Mammen, Board Member

Mrs. Meagan Foresman, Board Member

1. Call to Order

Meeting called to order at 5:31 p.m. via zoom online.

2. Pledge of Allegiance

3. Roll Call

The current board welcomed new board member Meagan Forseman who was sworn in on 6/11/20 at 11:30 a.m.

4. Open Forum (Visitors) / Hearings

A visitor addressed the board inquiring about the procedures a student needs to complete to graduate at mid term. The visitor also informed the board that the after prom committee had elected to send $200 to each senior this year and will be using their remaining funds next year.

5. Consent Items

It is recommended that the consent agenda be approved as presented except the monthly financial statement for June 2020, which will not be approved until after the audit in September 2020. Also approving to pay year end invoices thru June 30, 2020.

Motion made by: Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt

Motion seconded by: Mr. Ted Mammen

Voting Unanimously Approved

A. Agenda

B. Minutes of June 8, 2020

It is recommended that the consent agenda be approved as presented except the monthly financial statement for June 2020, which will not be approved until after the audit in September 2020. Also approving to pay year end invoices thru June 30, 2020.

C. Business Manager’s Financial Statements

1. Monthly Financial Statement

2. Activity Fund Financials

3. Lunch Fund Financials

D. Audit and Approval of Claims

1. Bills

6. Communication to the Board

A. Correspondence

B. Administrative Reports

1. Elementary Principal and Curriculum Director’s Report

2. JH/HS Principal and AD Report

7. Old Business

8. Information Only

A. Discuss Return to Learn Plan

Discussed the Return to Learn Plan, additional meetings with some staff, administration, and board members will be held in the next couple weeks with a finalized plan to be presented to the board for approval.

9. New Business

A. Resignations

B. Contracts

Approve the contracts as presented.

Motion made by: Mrs. Kristi Krager

Motion seconded by: Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt

Voting Unanimously Approved

C. Participation in the Federal School Lunch Program

Approve participation in the Federal Lunch Program

Motion made by: Mrs. Meagan Foresman

Motion seconded by: Mr. Ted Mammen

Voting Unanimously Approved

D. Pay Rates for FY21

Approve pay rates for FY21 as presented.

Motion made by: Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt

Motion seconded by: Mr. Ted Mammen

Voting Unanimously Approved

E. Registration and School Lunch Fees

Approve the registration and lunch fees as presented.

Motion made by: Mrs. Meagan Foresman

Motion seconded by: Mr. Ted Mammen

Voting Unanimously Approved

F. Treasurer and Board Secretary for FY21

Approve Tish Evans as the school board secretary and treasurer for FY21.

Motion made by: Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt

Motion seconded by: Mrs. Meagan Foresman

Voting Unanimously Approved

G. Certified School Business Official for FY21

Approve Tish Evans as certified school business official for FY21

Motion made by: Mrs. Kristi Krager

Motion seconded by: Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt

Voting Unanimously Approved

H. Appoint Check Writing Responsibilities for FY21

Approve the school board president and the district treasurer/board secretary for check writing responsibilities for FY21.

Motion made by: Mr. Ted Mammen

Motion seconded by: Mrs. Meagan Foresman

Voting Unanimously Approved

I. Appoint Newspapers for official publications for FY21

Approve The Record, as the newspaper for our official publications for FY21.

Motion made by: Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt

Motion seconded by: Mrs. Meagan Foresman

Voting Unanimously Approved

J. Saving Account Responsibilities for FY21

Approve the school board president, district treasurer/board secretary, central office secretary, and superintendent for savings account responsibilities.

Motion made by: Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt

Motion seconded by: Mr. Ted Mammen

Voting Unanimously Approved

K. Appoint County Representatives

Motion made by: Mrs. Meagan Foresman

Motion seconded by: Mrs. Kristi Krager

Voting Unanimously Approved

L. Agents and Depositories for FY21

Approve FNB and United Bank as our agent of depositories for FY21 with maximum deposit amounts of $2,500,000.00 for both banks.

Motion made by: Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt

Motion seconded by: Mrs. Kristi Krager

Voting Unanimously Approved

M. Appoint District Attorney for FY21

Approve Ahlers and Cooney as our official legal counsel for FY21.

Motion made by: Mrs. Kristi Krager

Motion seconded by: Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt

Voting Unanimously Approved

N. Propane Bid

Approve the bid for propane provided by Johnson Propane for $0.80 per gallon. It also allows us the use of their propane pump.

Motion made by: Mrs. Meagan Foresman

Motion seconded by: Mr. Ted Mammen

Voting Unanimously Approved

10. Discussion Items

A. Board Member Report

B. Superintendent Report

Special board meeting will be held on 8/5/20 at 5:30 p.m. to finalize the Return to Learn plan.

The board retreat will be held on 8/17/20 at 5:30 p.m. with the regular monthly board meeting following this meeting.

11. Adjournment

Meeting was adjourned at 7:12 p.m.

Scott Knaack Board President

Tish Evans, Board Secretary

JULY BILLS TO BE APPROVED

Checking 1 Fund: 10 GENERAL

ADAM BISENIUS PHONE STIPEND 50.00

ANC DBA LONG LINES PHONE SERVICE 354.82

BEELNER SERVICE INC. REPAIR SPRINKLERS 120.00

CHARLES KNAACK PHONE STIPEND 20.00

CORRECTIONVILLE CORNER HARDWARE

TRANSPORTATION SUPPLIES 54.26

GROUNDS SUPPLIES 61.36

Vendor Total: 115.62

DELUXE DRIVING ACADEMY LLC DRIVERS ED 13 STUDENTS 4,550.00

FRONTIER

PHONE EXPENSE 300.59

PHONE EXPENSE 56.67

Vendor Total: 357.26

GOPHER SPORTS EQUIP ELEM. PHYS. ED. SUPPLIES 122.96

HOME DEPOT PRO INSTITUTIONAL

CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES-HAND SANI. 105.46

CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES 206.88

Vendor Total: 312.34

INTERSTATE MECHANICAL

CHANGE FILTERS 208.86

MAY PM 1,482.50

Vendor Total: 1,691.36

IOWA ASSOC. OF SCHOOL BUSINESS OFFICIALS 2020-2021 IASBO MEMBERSHIP FEE 175.00

IOWA ASSOCIATION OF SCHOOL BOARDS

POLICIES REF. SUBSC. 775.00

IASB MEMBERSHIP 20-21 1,935.00

Vendor Total: 2,710.00

IOWA COMMUNICATIONS NETWORK DATA SERVICE 507.37

JCL – SIOUX FALLS BRANCH JANITORIAL SUPPLIES 1,808.75

JOHNSON, JOHNNIE PHONE STIPEND 15.34

JOSTENS DIPLOMA 15.11

JOY AUTO SUPPLY INC. GROUNDS SUPPLIES 16.28

MCQUEEN SOFT WATER CORP.

SALT 113.40

SOLAR SALT 56.70

Vendor Total: 170.10

MELISSA HOLTZ PHONE STIPEND 50.00

NEW COOP

GASOLINE 265.11

CHEMICALS 55.89

Vendor Total: 321.00

PAPER CORPORATION PAPER 1,262.00

PERFECTION LEARNING CORP. MAGAZINES 390.52

QUILL CORPORATION SCIENCE SUPPLIES 44.82

RECORD, THE PUBLICATION NOTICES 445.04

RENAISSANCE LEARNING, INC.

RENAISSANCE PRODUCTS-ELEM 3,174.00

RENAISSANCE PRODUCTS-HS 2,972.00

Vendor Total: 6,146.00

RICKS COMPUTERS COMPUTER REPAIRS 365.00

RURAL SCHOOL ADVOCATES OF IOWA 2021 RSAI DISTRICT MEMBERSHIP 750.00

SHERWIN WILLIAMS BUILDING SUPPLIES-PAINT 198.84

SLATER, KEN PHONE STIPEND 50.00

SOFTWARE UNLIMITED INC. ACCOUNTING SOFTWARE 7,500.00

SUBSCRIPTION SERV. OF AMERICA MAGAZINE RENEWALS – HS 263.95

TEACHING STRATEGIES ONLINE ASSESSMENT PORTFOLIOS 418.00

VISA ELEM SUPPLIES 59.33

WESTERN IOWA TECH COMM. COLLEGE REPLACE DAMAGED TEXTBOOK 84.00

ZOO PHONICS PRESCHOOL KIT WITH DIGITAL DISK 417.95

Fund Total: 32,103.76

Checking Account Total: 32,103.76

Checking 2 Fund: 21 ACTIVITY

CORRECTIONVILLE CORNER HARDWARE SOFTBALL SUPPLIES 98.08

COWLEY, JASON UMPIRE ASSIGNMENTS 150.00

DAUSEL, KORY BBALL SUPPLIES 374.48

JOSTENS GRADUATION STOLES AND CORDS 153.70

NASSP STUDENT COUNCIL AFFILIATION 95.00

OMNI CHEER DANCE TEAM SUPPLIES 98.88

PORTER, TAMMY BBALL UNIFORM 56.00

Riddell REFURBISH FOOTBALL HELMETS 913.46

rSCHOOL TODAY ACTIVITY SCHEDULER RENEW 300.00

WESTERN VALLEY CONFERENCE 1ST ROUND CONF. TOURN. GATE 880.00

Fund Total: 3,119.60

Checking Account Total: 3,119.60

Checking 3 Fund: 33 LOCAL OPTION SALES & SERV TAX

FORECAST5 ANALYTICS

5SIGHT-LICENSE AGREEMENT 3,182.00

5CAST-LICENSE AGREEMENT 5,091.00

Vendor Total: 8,273.00

RICKS COMPUTERS AEROHIVE MANAGER RENEW 7,755.00

Fund Total: 16,028.00

Checking 3 Fund: 36 PPEL

APPTEGY APPTEGY THRILLSHARE 5,700.00

FRONTLINE TECHNOLOGIES GROUP LLC ABSENCES AND TIME SOLUTION 6,605.56

RICKS COMPUTERS SERVICE LABOR-4TH QTR. 2,155.00

Fund Total: 14,460.56

Checking Account Total: 30,488.56

Checking 4 Fund: 61 SCHOOL NUTRITION

HILAND DAIRY

SFP SUPPLIES 141.81

SFP 319.53

SFP 319.53

SFP 319.53

SFP 234.03

SFP 319.53

SFP 225.57

SFP 319.53

SFP 148.14

Vendor Total: 2,347.20

MARTIN BROS. DISTRIBUTING

SFP 2,536.20

SFP 1,972.79

SFP 2,699.23

SFP 1,120.78

Vendor Total: 8,329.00

Fund Total: 10,676.20

Checking Account Total: 10,676.20

JULY BOARD BILLS PAID PRIOR TO MEETING

Checking 1 Fund: 22 MANAGEMENT LEVY

TRAVELERS-RMD 7/1/20-6/30/21 WORK COMP 77,375.00

Fund Total: 77,375.00

Checking Account Total: 77,375.00

Checking 2 Fund: 21 ACTIVITY

BODE, BRIAN 6/22 SOFTBALL 100.00

COWLEY, JASON

6/15 SB OFFICIAL 100.00

6/29 softball 100.00

V*6/29 softball (100.00)

Vendor Total: 100.00

CUHLMAN, KOREY 6/22 softball 100.00

DALE TOKHEIM 6/22 softball 100.00

FRY, MIKE

6/19 JVR 40.00

6/19 SB OFFICIAL 100.00

Vendor Total: 140.00

GOETTSCH, ERIC

6/15 BB OFFICIAL 100.00

6/19 BB OFFICIAL 100.00

6/29 baseball 100.00

Vendor Total: 300.00

SHEA, MARK

6/19 JVF 40.00

6/19 SB OFFICIAL 100.00

Vendor Total: 140.00

TRAVIS CHIZAK

6/15 SB OFFICIAL 100.00

6/29 100.00

Vendor Total: 200.00

WESSLING, DOUG 6/29 baseball 100.00

WIENER, ARNOLD 6/22 SOFTBALL 100.00

ZAHNLEY, DOUG

6/15 BB OFFICIAL 100.00

6/19 BB OFFICIAL 100.00

6/29 baseball 100.00

Vendor Total: 300.00

Fund Total: 1,680.00

Checking Account Total: 1,680.00

Checking 3 Fund: 40 DEBT SERVICE FUND

BB&T GOVERNMENTAL FINANCE REDEMPTION PRINCIPAL ON BOND 246,077.75

Fund Total: 246,077.75

Checking Account Total: 246,077.75

