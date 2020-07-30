Page 7: Construction on Kingsley-Pierson’s New Gymnasium By Editor | July 30, 2020 | 0 These photos were taken several days ago, showing construction progressing on Kingsley-Pierson’s new gym. Workers are continuing with brick-laying (Photos by Pam Clark of The Record) See page 7 of this week’s Record to read about the new gym. Posted in Breaking News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Page 4: Memories of Midway Park in Kent’s “Meanderings” July 30, 2020 | No Comments » What’s Cooking on Page 2: Recipe from Esther McElrath July 30, 2020 | No Comments » NEW Savvy Senior Columns for August July 27, 2020 | No Comments »