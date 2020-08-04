Probate — Evan Nettleton
Public Notice
IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF THE STATE OF IOWA
IN AND FOR WOODBURY COUNTY
CASE NO. ESPR055886
Notice Of Appointment Of Administrator And Notice To Creditors
To All Persons Interested in the Estate of EVAN G. NETTLETON, Deceased, who died on or about December 24, 2019:
You are hereby notified that on June 30, 2020, the undersigned was appointed administrator of the estate.
Notice is hereby given that all persons indebted to the estate are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned, and creditors having claims against the estate shall file them with the clerk of the above named district court, as provided by law, duly authenticated, for allowance, and unless so filed by the later to occur four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of the mailing of this notice (unless otherwise allowed or paid) a claim is thereafter forever barred.
Dated July 30, 2020.
Sabrina Nettleton
Administrator of the Estate
3312 Parkland Place
Sioux City, IA 51105
Ryan D. Beardshear, ICIS#: AT0012530
Attorney for the Administrator
Metcalf & Beardshear
P.O. Box 454
Moville, IA 51039
Date of second publication
August 13, 2020
Probate Code Section 230
Published in The Record
Thursday, August 6, 2020
and Thursday, August 13, 2020