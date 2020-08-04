Probate — Evan Nettleton

Public Notice

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF THE STATE OF IOWA

IN AND FOR WOODBURY COUNTY

CASE NO. ESPR055886

Notice Of Appointment Of Administrator And Notice To Creditors

To All Persons Interested in the Estate of EVAN G. NETTLETON, Deceased, who died on or about December 24, 2019:

You are hereby notified that on June 30, 2020, the undersigned was appointed administrator of the estate.

Notice is hereby given that all persons indebted to the estate are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned, and creditors having claims against the estate shall file them with the clerk of the above named district court, as provided by law, duly authenticated, for allowance, and unless so filed by the later to occur four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of the mailing of this notice (unless otherwise allowed or paid) a claim is thereafter forever barred.

Dated July 30, 2020.

Sabrina Nettleton

Administrator of the Estate

3312 Parkland Place

Sioux City, IA 51105

Ryan D. Beardshear, ICIS#: AT0012530

Attorney for the Administrator

Metcalf & Beardshear

P.O. Box 454

Moville, IA 51039

Date of second publication

August 13, 2020

Probate Code Section 230

Published in The Record

Thursday, August 6, 2020

and Thursday, August 13, 2020