Woodbury Central School Board Agenda — August 10, 2020

Woodbury Central Community School

Regular Board Meeting

Woodbury Central Board Room

Moville, Iowa

7:30 p.m.

August 10, 2020

1. Opening

a. Call to order

b. Roll call

c. Approve or amend the agenda

d. Approve minutes

e. Approve bill

2. Reports

a. Mrs. Lambert

b. Mrs. Gilbert

c. Mr. Bormann

d. Mr. Glackin

3. Policies and Procedures

a. Modify/Approve the Return to Learn Plan

b. Act on open enrollment requests:

i. Open enrolled in:

ii. Open enrolled out notification:

c. Approve DDSDP

4. Buildings and Grounds:

a. Approve/Reject bids for wrestling locker rooms

b. Approve/Reject for the sale of the house

5. Personnel:

a. Approve Equity Coordinators: Amy Gilbert and Mary Kay Walker

b. Accept Resignations

c. Offer contracts

6. Co-curricular

7. Board Items

a. Approve Application for SBRC request to transfer $3,392.88 from the general fund to the Proprietary Fund (Day Care)

b. Hearing on the Flexible Spending Transfer to cover excess expenses in the T.A.G. Program with unexpended funds from Core Curriculum or State Preschool Funds.

c. Visitor/Community Comments

d. For the Good of the Cause

8. Adjourn

Published in The Record

Thursday, August 6, 2020