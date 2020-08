Woodbury County Supervisors Claims — July 21, 2020

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

Vendor Publication Report — Woodbury County

Payment Date: 07/21/2020

A & M Services Inc. Mats – COVID related 872.00

Ace Engine & Parts Mower parts 258.95

Advanced Correction Medical 88,082.89

Amazon Capital Serv. Flush valves for South 504.06

Archive Supplies Inc. GIS plotter paper 363.24

Arnold Motor Supply Auto electrical wire 12.58

Barry Motor Co. Parts #42 285.55

Bekins Fire & Safety Fire extinguisher serv 40.25

Boggs***, Jerry D. Clothing Allowance 161.04

Bomgaars 27646 Oil 620.03

Bottjen Implement Exmark Lazer Z 96” mow 11,315.32

C W Suter & Son Inc. Anthon tower AC repair 4.53

CALHOUN COMMUNICATI Homer network outage 237.52

CENTRAL DISTRICT SCHOOL OF INSTRUCTION 400.00

Central Valley Ag Cooperative Tower propane 162.50

CENTURY BUSINESS PRODUCTS contract 65.00

CENTURYLINK Shop Telephone 358.72

CHN GARBAGE SERVICE Garbage 255.40

COMMUNITY ACTION AGENCY Senior Employment Prog. 2,618.00

CORNHUSKER INT TRUCKS Filters #502, #504 393.99

CULLIGAN WATER COND. Maintenance-Buildings 29.50

DELTA DENTAL OF IOWA Weekly Dental Claims 7,632.39

DOUGLAS COUNTY COURT Certified Copies McCau 9.00

DUNWELL LLC Compressor/condenser 380.00

EAKES OFFICE SOLUTIONS Janitorial Supplies 60.56

ElectionSource Voting booths 1,383.34

EMERGENCY MEDICAL Medical Supplies 414.22

EQUIPMENT BLADES INC. Blades #217 862.40

Fairfax Circuit Court Certified Records Belk 20.00

FASTENAL CO Safety hats 75.76

FEDEX 81003 Postage 16.40

FIBERCOMM Phone Service 707.67

GILL HAULING INC. Ditch Cleaning 336.00

Goldberg Group Arch Jail Project 152,898.75

Gordon Flesch Company Printers 450.02

HEARTLAND PAPER CO. Custodial supplies 1,025.36

HISEY, RANDY S. MHMH029202 234.00

HORNICK CITY OF Water 70.93

HUNGRY CANYONS ALLIANCE Membership Dues FY21 4,250.00

IMKO & DIVERSIFIED Temps 1,391.94

Independent Technology Propane Monitors Fee 40.00

INLAND TRUCK PARTS Parts #201 2,073.81

Innovational Water Cooling tower/hydronic 629.00

INNOVATIVE BENEFIT Weekly Flex and Dep Ca 4,766.43

INTAB LLC Election Supplies 293.15

IOWA OFFICE OF STAT Autopsy Fees 483.87

ISAC IOWA STATE ASSOC. fY21 Member Dues 6,275.00

ISTATE TRUCK CENTER Parts #203 110.27

JACKS UNIFORMS & EQUIPMENT Uniforms 3,571.45

JEBRO INC 142321 AMZ Materials 1,221.80

JIMENEZ***, CANDELA Weekly WC TTD 255.07

JOHN DEERE FINANCIAL AgriVision/Brush saws 4,532.31

JOHNSTON EXCAVATING Delivery of 5 loads 1,484.12

JUVENILE DETENTION Coalition Dues 750.00

KOCH***, RONALD E. Hand Sanitizer for off 7.96

L A CARLSON CONTRACT D-38 Culvert Replacement 6,000.00

L G EVERIST INC. Crushed quartzite 864.02

Loffler Companies Metering Contract – BO 656.83

LONG LINES LTD (SGT 182816) 911 circuits 400.66

LP GILL, INC 103452 Landfill 1st QTR 54,195.00

MAIL HOUSE Metering Contract/Post 2,740.97

MAIL SERVICES LLC TYPING, PRINTING & BIND 3,147.15

MATHERS CONSTRUCTION CO L-FM(D50)–73-97 64,575.17

MATHESON-LINWELD Welding Supplies 76.83

MENARDS 199721 Staining supplies 134.58

Mercy Health Services WC Test 425.01

MERCYONE SIOUXLAND Weekly physicals 180.00

METAL CULVERTS INC. CP-2020 Pipe Culvert 10,128.00

MEYER BROS COLONIAL 159000 ME Transport 500.00

MID AMERICAN ENERGY WIT tower utilities 1,517.48

MIDWEST ALARM COMPANY Annual alarm fee East 728.00

MIDWEST SPECIAL SERV. Transport 786.00

MIDWEST TURF & IRRIG. Mower wheels/Little Sioux 188.32

MIDWEST WHEEL Parts #203 100.79

MIKE’S REPAIR Tire Repair #504 90.00

Moore, Corbett, Heffernan MHMH028028 54.00

MOVILLE J AND J MOTOR Parts #20 909.74

MURPHY TRACTOR Oil #414 371.57

NATIONAL ACADEMY EM EMD Recert Christensen 50.00

NEW COOPERATIVE INC. Gasoline 16,944.78

NORTHSIDE GLASS SERV. Parts 513.00

NORTHWEST DISTRICT SCHOOL OF INSTRUCTION 350.00

OFFICE ELEMENTS Folders 243.15

ONE OFFICE SOLUTION Office Supplies 2,057.64

PIERSON CITY OF Water 49.12

PLYMOUTH CNTY SHERIFF Delinquency Petition 120.00

POMPS TIRE SERVICE Tire Repair #56 37.00

RECORD PRINTING & COPY Election Supplies 71.70

RICOH USA, INC. copier contract 266.57

RJ Tide Construction PARKING LOT 3,682.00

RUETER & ZENOR CO. Filters #512 143.36

S & S EQUIPMENT INC. Filters #917 686.08

SAPP BROS PETROLEUM Fuel 504.00

SECRETARY OF STATE Harlow Notary 2020 30.00

SIGNS BY TOMORROW box decal 20.00

SIMPCO SIOUXLAND INC. Membership Dues FY21 5,495.00

SINGING HILLS AUTO Car Washes 287.10

SIOUX CITY PAINT Deck & siding stain/SB 429.90

SIOUX CITY TREAS. (4) WCICC Qtr 4 CIP FY20 121,007.31

SIOUXLAND DISTRICT Water testing/DPNC 14.00

SMITH, CHERYL transcript 20.50

SOOLAND BOBCAT Hose, sleeve and coupling 95.12

Sparklight 952 Cable 481.44

SPEE DEE DELIVERY shipping 210.46

STAPLES ADVANTAGE Office Supplies 178.63

THOMSON WEST Legal Research 2,768.19

TRAVELERS INSURANCE Vehicle Insurance 3,604.00

ULINE Office Supplies 201.17

ULTRA NO TOUCH CAR WASH Car Washes 692.85

VANGUARD APPRAISALS SERVICE FEES 2,800.00

VERIZON WIRELESS phone charges: Verizon 8,993.49

WELLMARK BLUE CROSS Weekly Medical Fees 146,178.85

Wells Fargo Financial Ricoh Lease 132.25

WESTERN DISPOSAL INC. Garbage service JU20 2,164.20

WESTERN IOWA TOURISM FY21 Matching Funds 500.00

WIATEL WESTERN IOWA Shop Telephone 570.20

WIGMAN CO. Plumbing supplies 609.89

WILLIGES LLC Annual Parking 650.00

WOODBURY CNTY REC Tower utilities 1,661.95

WOODBURY CNTY TREAS. Paper 390.00

WOODHOUSE SIOUX CITY Parts #20 11.89

ZIEGLER INC. Filters #217 590.78

———————————————

Grand Total: 781,031.00

Published in The Record

Thursday, August 6, 2020