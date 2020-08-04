Woodbury County Supervisors Minutes — July 14, 2020

JULY 14, 2020

TWENTY-NINTH MEETING OF THE

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

The Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at 4:15 p.m. Board members present were Pottebaum, Radig, De Witt, Ung, and Wright. Staff members present were Karen James, Board Administrative Assistant, Dennis Butler, Budget/Tax Analyst, Melissa Thomas, HR Director, and Michelle Skaff, Deputy Auditor/Clerk to the Board.

The Canvass was held for the Board of Supervisors District 2 Special Election held on July 7, 2020.

It was reported by Steve Hofmeyer, Deputy of Elections:

There were 7 provisional ballots of which all 7 were rejected because the voters had already submitted an absentee ballot. There were 14 after-election ballots of which 13 were accepted and added to the tally. 1 was rejected due to a late postmark.

County Supervisor District 2

Tim Kacena received Four Thousand Two Hundred Forty (4,240) votes

Justin Wright received Four Thousand Eight Hundred Forty-Eight (4,848) votes

Scattering received Twenty (20) votes

Total: Nine Thousand One Hundred Eight (9,108) votes

We therefore declare:

Justin Wright duly elected for the office of County Supervisor District 2 for the residue of the term to end on December 31, 2022.

Motion by Ung second by De Witt to receive for signatures the canvass of the Board of Supervisors District 2 Special Election held on July 7, 2020. Carried 4-0. Copy filed.

The Oath of Office was administered to Justin Wright, Board of Supervisors, by Chief District Court Judge Hoffmeyer.

The regular meeting was called to order with the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag and a Moment of Silence.

There were no citizen concerns.

Motion by De Witt second by Ung to approve the agenda for July 14, 2020. Carried 5-0. Copy Filed.

Motion by De Witt second by Ung to approve the following items by consent:

To approve minutes of the July 7, 2020 meeting. Copy filed.

To approve the claims totaling $914,260.22. Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution approving abatement of taxes for Woodbury-Monona Drainage District #2, parcel #864515300003.

WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

RESOLUTION #13,032

RESOLUTION APPROVING ABATEMENT OF TAXES

WHEREAS, Woodbury-Monona Drainage District #2 is the titleholder of property parcel #864515300003 located in Woodbury County, Iowa and legally described as follows:

WILLOW TOWNSHIP W 40 FT SW º SW º 15-86-45

WHEREAS, the abovestated property has taxes payable including special assessments and the property is owned by Woodbury-Monona Drainage District #2.

WHEREAS, these taxes are uncollectable or impractical to pursue collection through personal judgment or tax sale.

WHEREAS, the Board of Supervisors sees that good cause exists for the abatement of these taxes and;

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors hereby abates the taxes owing on the above parcel according to Code of Iowa, 445.16 for the taxes owed and hereby directs the Woodbury County Treasurer to abate these aforementioned taxes from the tax records.

SO RESOLVED this 14th day of July, 2020.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution approving abatement of taxes for Lake Forest MHC LLC, Vin #04510323D, 1991 Cutlass Mobile Home.

WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

RESOLUTION #13,033

RESOLUTION APPROVING ABATEMENT OF TAXES

WHEREAS, Lake Forest MHC LLC is the titleholder of a mobile home VIN 04510323D located in Woodbury County, Iowa and legally described as follows:

VIN# 04510323D 1991 Cutlass Mobile Home

WHEREAS, the abovestated mobile home has taxes payable including special assessments and the mobile home is owned by Lake Forest MHC LLC.

WHEREAS, these taxes are uncollectable or impractical to pursue collection through personal judgment or tax sale.

WHEREAS, the Board of Supervisors sees that good cause exists for the abatement of these taxes and;

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors hereby abates the taxes owing on the above parcel according to Code of Iowa, 445.16 for the taxes owed and hereby directs the Woodbury County Treasurer to abate these aforementioned taxes from the tax records.

SO RESOLVED this 14th day of July, 2020.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution approving abatement of taxes for Marcy Hutchinson, Vin #48520241DAB (1991 Sun Haven Mobile Home) and parcel #884730301943.

WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

RESOLUTION #13,034

RESOLUTION APPROVING ABATEMENT OF TAXES

WHEREAS, Marcy Hutchinson is the titleholder of a mobile home VIN 48520241DAB and Parcel 884730301943 located in Woodbury County, Iowa and legally described as follows:

VIN 48520241DAB 1991 Sun Haven Mobile Home

Parcel 884730301943 Sergeant Bluff City B/LL Lot 230 LOC on P641374 Rail

Addition Lots 2 & 3 Estates West Mobile Home Park

WHEREAS, the abovestated mobile home has taxes payable including special assessments and the mobile home is owned by Marcy Hutchinson

WHEREAS, these taxes are uncollectable or impractical to pursue collection through personal judgment or tax sale.

WHEREAS, the Board of Supervisors sees that good cause exists for the abatement of these taxes and;

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors hereby abates the taxes owing on the above parcel according to Code of Iowa, 445.16 for the taxes owed and hereby directs the Woodbury County Treasurer to abate these aforementioned taxes from the tax records.

SO, RESOLVED this 14th day of July, 2020.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

To receive Articles of Agreement for Western Iowa Workforce Development Region. Copy filed.

To approve the separation of Derrik Kerns, Temporary Summer Laborer, Secondary Roads Dept., effective 06-30-20. End of Temporary Work.; the reclassification of Rodney Schroeder, Civilian Jailer, County Sheriff Dept., effective 07-13-20, $22.15/hour, 4%=$.86/hour. Per CWA Civilian Officers Contract agreement, from Class 2 to Class 1.; the appointment of Justin Wright, Board Member, Board of Supervisors Dept., effective 7-14-20, $36,049.35/year. Elected Official.; the appointment of Trevor Brass, Asst. County Attorney, County Attorney Dept., effective 7-15-20, $64,612/year. Job Vacancy Posted 5-20-20. Entry Level Salary: $61,508-$71,131/year.; the appointment of Brent Jensen, P/T Courthouse Safety & Security Officer, County Sheriff Dept., effective 7-15-20, $19.01/hour. Job Vacancy Posted 6-24-20. Entry Level Salary: $17.30-$19.01/hour.; the appointment of Timothy Jordan, P/T Youth Worker, Juvenile Detention Dept., effective 7-15-20, $19.83/hour. Job Vacancy Posted 5-13-20. Entry Level Salary: $19.83/hr.; the separation of Joshua Taylor, Civilian Jailer, County Sheriff Dept., effective 7-19-20. Resignation.; and the reclassification of Gabriel Williams, P/T Youth Worker, Juvenile Detention Dept., effective 07-19-20, $21.33/hour, 3%=$.71/hour. Per AFSCME Juvenile Detention Contract agreement, from Grade 1/Step 2 to Grade 1/Step 3. Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign the Authorization to initiate the hiring process for P/T Assistant County Attorney, County Attorney Dept. Wage Plan: $29.57/hour and for Civilian Jailer, County Sheriff Dept. CWA: $20.46/hour. Copy filed.

To approve the purchase of Cyber Insurance for FY 20/21. Copy filed. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to replace the existing Quality Assurance Questionnaire with an edit to increase the threshold to $500,000. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Ernie Colt, Shane Albrecht and Lawrence Goldberg spoke in reference to the Quality Assurance Questionnaire.

Motion by Ung second by Radig to remove approval of a conflict waiver and resolution from the agenda. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Bid letting was held for PCC Crushing – 2020. The bids are as follows:

Schmillen Construction, Marcus, IA — $177,654.00

CAP Recycling, Sioux City, IA — $194,900.00

Peterson Contractors, Inc., Reinbeck, IA — $363,840.00

Motion by Radig second by Ung to return the bids to the County Engineer for review and recommendation. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Bid letting was held for Pavement Markings – 2020. The bids are as follows:

Iowa Plains Signing, Slater, IA — $171,960.00

Motion by De Witt second by Ung to return the bids to the County Engineer for review and recommendation. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by De Witt second by Ung to approve Ordinance #51 adoption of Zoning District Designation Amendment to the Woodbury County Zoning Ordinance for Applicant, Gayle D. Weed. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Ung second by De Witt to approve Ordinance #52 adoption of Zoning District Designation Amendment to the Woodbury County Zoning Ordinance for Applicant, Brian D. Peterson. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Gary Walters, Gayle Weed addressed the Board with concerns about the adoption of the Ordinance for applicant Brian D. Peterson.

Motion by Ung second by De Witt to approve Ordinance #53 adoption of Zoning District Designation Amendment to the Woodbury County Zoning Ordinance for Applicant, Chad Swanger. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution of final plat for the Teri Addition Minor Subdivision. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

RESOLUTION #13,035

FINAL PLAT FOR THE TERI ADDITION

MINOR SUBDIVISION

WHEREAS, THE OWNERS AND PROPRIETORS DID ON THE 22ND DAY OF JUNE, 2020, FILE WITH THE WOODBURY COUNTY ZONING COMMISSION A CERTAIN PLAT DESIGNATED AS TERI ADDITION, WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA; AND

WHEREAS, IT APPEARS THAT SAID PLAT CONFORMS WITH ALL OF THE PROVISIONS OF THE CODE OF THE STATE OF IOWA AND ORDINANCES OF WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA, WITH REFERENCE TO THE FILING OF SAME; AND

WHEREAS, THE ZONING COMMISSION OF WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA HAS RECOMMENDED THE ACCEPTANCE AND APPROVAL OF SAID PLAT; AND

WHEREAS, THE COUNTY ENGINEER OF WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA HAS RECOMMENDED THE ACCEPTANCE AND APPROVAL OF SAID PLAT.

NOW THEREFORE, BE, AND IT IS HEREBY RESOLVED BY THE WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS, WOODBURY COUNTY, STATE OF IOWA, THAT THE PLAT OF CLEMZ ADDITION, WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA BE, AND THE SAME IS HEREBY ACCEPTED AND APPROVED, AND THE CHAIRMAN AND SECRETARY OF THE WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS, WOODBURY COUNTY, STATE OF IOWA, ARE HEREBY DIRECTED TO FURNISH TO THE OWNERS AND PROPRIETORS A CERTIFIED COPY OF THIS RESOLUTION AS REQUIRED BY LAW.

PASSED AND APPROVED THIS 14TH DAY JULY, 2020.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to receive the proposed plat for the Walnut View Minor Subdivision. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to receive a letter from The Siouxland Initiative in support of the Walnut View Subdivision. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Ung second by De Witt to approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution of final plat for the Walnut View Minor Subdivision. Carried 4-1, Pottebaum opposed.

Dan Peterson and Brian Peterson spoke in support of the Resolution for the Walnut View Minor Subdivision.

Gary Walters and Greg Trucke spoke in opposition of the Resolution for the Walnut View Minor Subdivision.

BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

RESOLUTION #13,036

FINAL PLAT FOR THE WALNUT VIEW

MINOR SUBDIVISION

WHEREAS, THE OWNERS AND PROPRIETORS DID ON THE 22ND OF JUNE 2020, FILE WITH THE WOODBURY COUNTY ZONING COMMISSION A CERTAIN PLAT DESIGNATED AS WALNUT VIEW, A MINOR SUBDIVISION TO WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA: AND

WHEREAS, IT APPEARS THAT SAID PLAT CONFORMS WITH ALL OF THE PROVISIONS OF THE CODE OF THE STATE OF IOWA AND ORDINANCES OF WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA, WITH REFERENCE TO THE FILING OF SAME; AND

WHEREAS THE ZONING COMMISSION OF WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA HAS RECOMMENDED THE ACCEPTANCE AND APPROVAL OF SAID PLAT; AND

WHEREAS THE COUNTY ENGINEER OF WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA HAS RECOMMENDED THE ACCEPTANCE AND APPROVAL OF SAID PLAT.

NOW THEREFORE, BE, AND IT IS HEREBY RESOLVED BY THE WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS, WOODBURY COUNTY, STATE OF IOWA, THAT THE PLAT OF WALNUT VIEW, A MINOR SUBDIVISION TO WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA BE AND THE SAME IS HEREBY ACCEPTED AND APPROVED, AND THE CHAIRMAN AND SECRETARY OF THE WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS, WOODBURY COUNTY, STATE OF IOWA, ARE HEREBY DIRECTED TO FURNISH TO THE OWNER AND PROPRIETOR A CERTIFIED COPY OF THIS RESOLUTION AS REQUIRED BY LAW.

PASSED AND APPROVED THIS 14th DAY OF JULY 2020.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

Motion by De Witt second by Ung to approve the amended ExecuTime Advanced Scheduling quotation. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

The Board heard reports on committee meetings.

There were no citizen concerns. Board concerns were heard.

The Board adjourned the regular meeting until July 21, 2020.

Meeting sign-in sheet. Copy filed.

Published in The Record

Thursday, August 6, 2020