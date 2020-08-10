Dianna Hanna

Dianna K. Hanna, 59, of Blair, formerly of Sioux City, died Friday, July 31, 2020.

Memorial services were held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, August 7 at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Sioux City. Arrangements are with Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City.

Dianna was born on Sept. 8, 1960 in Sioux City, the daughter of Dale and Dorothy (Brownlee) Laumbach. She graduated from Maple Valley High School in 1979. She continued her education at Morningside College, the University of South Dakota and the University of Iowa.

Dianna worked at Prairie Valley Schools in Gowrie, Iowa; East Green School in Grand Junction, Iowa; and Woodbury Central School (1988-1992) in Moville, Iowa.

She was the music director from 2016-2019 at Redeemer Lutheran Church, and part-time at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church for a few years.

Dianna enjoyed refinishing antiques for her home, watching movies, reading and taking care of her cats. She was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church.

Dianna is survived by her sons: Nathan Van Ness of Sioux City; Mitch Hanna of Altoona, Iowa; and Matt Hanna of Farnhamville, Iowa; her daughter, Misty Hanna of Sioux City; her grandchildren: Tyler (Jordan) Hanna, who she helped raise through the years, and Jonathan, Kyle, Hanna, Savanah, Wyatt, Jacey and Maddox; her great-grandchildren: Hudson, Ellison, Bodey and Buckley; her mother, Dorothy (Richard) Porter of Lake View, Iowa; her brothers, David (Betty) Laumbach of South Sioux City, and Doug (Carolyn) Laumbach of Larrabee, Iowa; and her sister, Debra (Chris) Tyler of Blair.

She was preceded in death by her father, Dale Laumbach.