Jane Prichard

Jane Elizabeth (Todd) Prichard, 72, of West Lafayette, Indiana, formerly of Moville and Le Mars, passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at her residence after a battle with cancer.

A memorial service was held at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, July 30 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (1201 W. Clifton Ave. in Sioux City). You may sign the guest book and leave memories at www.soller-baker.com.

Jane was born on July 11, 1947 in Sioux City to the late Dr. Guy and Viola (Hauff) Todd. Her father was a long-time practicing Moville veterinarian and her mother taught in the Woodbury Central School System, as well as acting as the Woodbury Central librarian.

Jane grew up in Moville, attending K-12 school and graduating from Woodbury Central in 1965. She received her undergraduate degree from the University of Nebraska and her Master’s degree from the University of Northern Colorado.

Jane was an elementary teacher in the Kingsley-Pierson School District before teaching for 27 years as a special education teacher at Kluckhohn School in Le Mars.

On June 12, 1993, she married William K. Prichard in Le Mars, Iowa. After Jane’s retirement, she and Bill moved to West Lafayette to be near the children and grandchildren.

Jane was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and Delta Delta Delta Sorority. She cherished her family and enjoyed traveling, reading, quilting and genealogy.

Surviving are her husband of 27 years, William; a step-daughter, Karissa Fritz (husband Chris); a step-son, Dustin Prichard (wife Ashley) and step-grandchildren Harper, Karagan and Larson Fritz and Wyatt and Walker Prichard, all from Indiana; her sister, Susan Spooner of Waverly, Iowa; nephews Michael (wife Marisa) of Mason City, Iowa and Jon Spooner (wife Megan) of Waverly, Iowa.