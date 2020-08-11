Lawton City Council Minutes — August 5, 2020

Lawton City Council Meeting

August 5, 2020 — 5:30 p.m.

The Lawton City Council met in regular session at 5:30 p.m. on August 5, 2020, at Lawton Friendship Center. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic it was impossible and impractical to hold this meeting with the public present, therefore this was a conference call meeting. Mayor Jeff Nitzschke called the meeting to order. Roll call was answered by Baltushis, Heiss, Hennings, Otto, and Saunders. Also in attendance: City Clerk Carla Eidenshink, Attorney Glenn Metcalf, Blake Stubbs, Jerry Steffen, City Engineer, Justin Dunnington, Public Works Director, Jamie Joy, Richard Uhl, and Wes Peterson.

Agenda: It was moved by Saunders, second by Baltushis, to approve the agenda as posted. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Public Forum: Richard Uhl was present to discuss damage done while cleaning sewer lines. Labor and materials for cleanup will be reimbursed. Wes Petersen asked that the curb damaged by snow removal on E. Main St. be repaired. A patch will be put in place and a permanent fix will be done at a later date.

PUBLIC HEARING: Mayor Nitzschke opened the public hearing on approval of the Comprehensive Plan at 5:45 pm. No comments were received. The public hearing closed at 5:50pm.

RESOLUTION 2020-13

RESOLUTION APPROVING THE LAWTION, IOWA COMPREHENSIVE PLAN

Motion by Saunders, second by Heiss, to approve Resolution 2020-13 for the Lawton, Iowa, comprehensive plan. Motion carried on a roll call vote with all members voting aye.

Fire Report – June and July reports were presented. June had 2 fires and 1 mutual aid and July had 1 mutual aid. Training with Sioux City Fire was held.

Clerk’s Report – Clerk report stated pet tag sales are going well. Over 225 have been sold. Vandalism at the Lift Station at West Creek was reported, Nelson & Rock have almost completed the work on the culverts and drainage ditch. Clerk attended the Municipal Clerks Academy via zoom. SAM.gov has been updated, renewing CD’s will have an interest rate of .75%. Building permits were received from John Sanders for a driveway addition, Terry Masching for a driveway addition, Aaron Ploen to add stairs on a deck, Braeden Kunkel to add fence, Jesse Pedersen to add a cement pad, and WIATEL to replace their warehouse building. A citizen picked all the weeds in the flower bed at Veteran’s Park. Work order tracking was included in the packets.

Mayor Report – Mayor Nitzschke briefly discussed an employee issue and discussed if we need a permit to spray the pesticide we use and we do not.

Public Works Report –Public Works director reported weeds have been sprayed in the streets, deep cleaned Tara Way Shelter and Friendship Center, repaired benches and picnic tables, checked park equipment for loose screws, etc, got timbers for around the equipment which hasn’t been done yet. Two new tires for the F250 were purchased and pickup sent to have tie-rods repaired.

Sheriff’s Report – Deputy Bauerly was present with the sheriffs report for July. Lawton was patrolled 62 hours and 30 minutes and deputies responded to 6 calls for service.

Public Works Report Continued – Report was presented on the concrete work that has been completed, what is done, and what hasn’t been done yet. Justin is to contact Spencer Griffith if any change requests need to be approved.

Mayor Nitzschke left the meeting at 6:10 pm. Mayor Pro Tem Heiss took over the meeting.

Attorney Report – None

Minutes — It was moved by Saunders, second by Otto, to approve the minutes of the July regular meeting. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Consent Agenda – It was moved by Otto, second by Saunders, to approve the July disbursements, August claims for payment, and financial reports. Motion carried, all voting aye.

RESOLUTION 2020-14

RESOLUTION APPROVING THE 2020 REGIONAL HAZARD MITIGATION PLAN

Motion made by Heiss, second by Saunders, to approve the 2020 regional hazard mitigation plan.

Passed on a roll call vote of aye by all members present.

Special Use Permit — Moved by Saunders, second by Otto, to approve the special use permit from Lawton Exchange for the L-B Football Auction. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Liquor License – Motion by Saunders, second by Otto, to approve the special liquor license for Lawton Exchange for the football auction on August 22. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Culverts – The culvert and drainage ditch projects are almost complete.

Oak Street — Jerry Steffen was present to discuss the seeding on Oak Street. Contractor is looking at end of August or early September as this is the best time. Clerk will email residents to let them know the timeline. Financials of the total cost of the project were presented.

With no further business it was moved by Baltushis, second by Heiss, to adjourn at 7:00pm. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Kevin Heiss, Mayor Pro Tem

Carla Eidenshink, City Clerk

LAWTON CLAIMS & REVENUES REPORT — JULY 2020

EFTPS FED/FICA TAXES $4,860.34

IOWA RURAL WATER ASSOC. VISION INS $31.75

IPERS REGULAR IPERS $2,802.19

JUSTIN DUNNINGTON PR ADVANCE $590.00

JUSTIN DUNNINGTON PR ADVANCE $590.00

MARK ALBENESIUS, INC. PAY ESTIMATE #3 FOR OAK STREET $126,183.75

O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC. BACKUP ALARM FOR FIRETRUCK $30.31

STAPLES – SIOUX CITY WEBCAM & CASE OF PAPER $57.98

TREASURER, STATE OF IOWA SALES TAX $233.00

TREASURER, STATE OF IOWA WATER EXCISE TAX $837.00

TREASURER, STATE OF IOWA PAYROLL DEDUCTION $1,038.45

US POSTMASTER PO BOX RENT $94.00

US POSTMASTER MAIL TRAIL DOCUMENTS $3.60

WELLMARK HEALTH INSURANCE $780.55

WESTERN IOWA TELEPHONE ASS’N TELEPHONE/INTERNET $337.84

WESTERN IOWA TELEPHONE ASS’N TELEPHONE/INTERNET $96.77

TOTAL CLAIMS PAID $138,567.53

TOTAL CLAIMS PAID BY FUND:

GENERAL $3,887.70

FIRE $127.08

ROAD USE TAX $126,513.97

WATER $5,642.33

SEWER $2,396.45

REVENUES BY FUND:

GENERAL $14,497.92

ROAD USE TAX $15,266.07

LOCAL OPTION SALES TAX $9,838.73

TAX INCREMENT FINANCING $10.49

WATER $20,576.49

SEWER $12,010.67

