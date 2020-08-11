Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto Minutes — August 3, 2020

MAPLE VALLEY-ANTHON OTO

COMMUNITY SCHOOL

BOARD MEETING

• Date: Monday, August 3, 2020

• Time: 7:00 PM

• Place: MVAO High School Library, Mapleton, Iowa

• Present: Wimmer, Kennedy, Mead, Streck, and Schram

• Absent: None

• Others: Approximately 5 guests

AGENDA:

I. Opening of Meeting

President Wimmer declared a quorum and called the meeting to order at 7:00 PM

II. Discussion Item

A. MVAO Return to Learn Planning and Preparation

Mr. Thelander discussed our return to learn plan and preparations for the upcoming school year. MVAO Community School will begin the school year on Monday, August 24th with our On-Site Plan with 100% of students and staff in face to face instruction.

III. Announcements

A. Next Meeting – Monday, August 10, 2020 – 7:00 PM in Anthon

IV. Adjourn – President Wimmer adjourned the meeting at 8:38 PM.

MVAO Board President – Wimmer

MVAO Board Secretary — Klingensmith

Published in The Record

Thursday, August 13, 2020