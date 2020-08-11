Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto Minutes — August 3, 2020
MAPLE VALLEY-ANTHON OTO
COMMUNITY SCHOOL
BOARD MEETING
• Date: Monday, August 3, 2020
• Time: 7:00 PM
• Place: MVAO High School Library, Mapleton, Iowa
• Present: Wimmer, Kennedy, Mead, Streck, and Schram
• Absent: None
• Others: Approximately 5 guests
AGENDA:
I. Opening of Meeting
President Wimmer declared a quorum and called the meeting to order at 7:00 PM
II. Discussion Item
A. MVAO Return to Learn Planning and Preparation
Mr. Thelander discussed our return to learn plan and preparations for the upcoming school year. MVAO Community School will begin the school year on Monday, August 24th with our On-Site Plan with 100% of students and staff in face to face instruction.
III. Announcements
A. Next Meeting – Monday, August 10, 2020 – 7:00 PM in Anthon
IV. Adjourn – President Wimmer adjourned the meeting at 8:38 PM.
MVAO Board President – Wimmer
MVAO Board Secretary — Klingensmith
Published in The Record
Thursday, August 13, 2020