Moville City Council Minutes — July 29, 2020

Moville City Council

Special Meeting — Wednesday July 29, 2020

Mayor Jim Fisher called the special meeting to order at around 6:00 pm. Roll Call: Paul Malm, Mike Ofert, John Parks, and Joel Robinson are present. Tom Conolly is absent. Parks motioned to approve the agenda, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries. No speakers during Open Forum. Guests include Scott Gernhart, and Brad Smith, a representative from SubSurfCo.

Council discussed recent concrete work on Main Street done by contractor SubSurfCo. Council and Mayor discussed a large section of curb that was recently poured with obvious imperfections. Council, Mayor, Gernhart and Smith all agree that the section was not of acceptable quality and it would be cut out and re-poured at SubSurfCo’s expense. No council action taken at this time.

With no further business Robinson motioned to adjourn at around 6:34 pm and Malm seconded. All ayes, motion carries-meeting closed.

Jodi Peterson, City Clerk

Jim Fisher, Mayor

Published in The Record

Thursday, August 13, 2020