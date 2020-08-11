Plymouth County Supervisors Minutes — July 21, 2020

| | 0

Plymouth County Board of Supervisors
July 21, 2020
Le Mars, Iowa

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met in Courthouse Boardroom on July 21, 2020 at 9:30 a.m.  All members were present; except Mark Loutsch who had an ambulance call to attend to.  All votes following are aye unless otherwise indicated.  Board Chairman Don Kass called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve the July 21, 2020 agenda.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Loutsch, to approve the minutes of the July 14, 2020 meeting.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Horton, to approve the July 21, 2020 claims.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Loutsch, to approve Mariah Miller as a Perry Township trustee to replace Larry Vondrak.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to appoint Dan Plueger to the Veteran Affairs Commission to fill the vacancy for Curt Moodie for the unexpired term through December 2020.  Motion Carried.

Architect Dale McKinney was present to discuss the Courtroom remodel plans with the Board of Supervisors.  The project will proceed with continued planning with the focus to be on finalizing small courtroom plans first.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Horton, to approve
the Plymouth County Multi-Jurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan Resolution #072120.  
Anderson-aye; Meis-aye; Kass-aye; Horton-aye; Loutsch-absent.  Motion Carried.

The Board of Supervisors adjourned the meeting at 10:58 am.

Stacey Feldman, Plymouth County Auditor
Don Kass, Chairman

Plymouth County – Claims paid on 7-21-2020
A & M Laundry  SHOP SUPPLIES    58.00
Access Systems  copier contract    407.12
Accurate Reporting  depositions    193.25
Ace Refrigeration  freezer repairs    249.00
City of Akron  utility assistance    300.00
Alpha Wireless  maint. agreement    3303.00
American Stamp & Marking  election supplies    342.44
Anthony Plumbing, Heating  service A/C    819.30
Astech Surface Technologies  ASPHALT CONCRETE    239,427.88
Amy Augustine  mileage    28.17
Linda Beitelspacher  election official    206.00
Lonnie Bohlke  cell phone allowance    60.00
Bomgaars  supplies    366.53
Bottjen Implement  intimidator    2950.00
City of Brunsville  UTILITIES    52.50
Budden Plumbing, Heating  heating and a/c repairs    405.03
Carroll Construction Supply  PARTS    87.99
Casey’s Business  fuel    554.71
Central Valley Ag  fertilizer cart/oats    429.98
Century Business Products  MACHINES & FIXTURES    213.41
Chapman Overhead Door  BUILDINGS    85.00
Christensen Bros.  construction project    24,052.07
Dockendorf Equipment  PARTS    680.65
Eakes Inc.  courthouse supplies    1185.66
Fareway  kitchen supplies    274.45
Fastenal  custodial supplies    ..15.33
Stacey Feldman  misc. reimbursements    87.80
First Coop Assoc  fuel    291.95
Floyd Valley Hospital Comm  1st qtr allocation    37,261.92
Woodward Youth Corporation  Juvenile shelter care    1399.50
Frericks Repair  vehicle repair    25.36
Frontier  phone    2704.95
Galls  equipment    1568.00
Godbersen-Smith Construction  construction project    76,413.51
Jolynn Goodchild  mileage/cell phone    119.80
Gordon Flesch Company  copier maint agreement    46.51
Hancock Concrete Products  ROADWAY CULVERTS    4764.10
Hardware Hank  supplies    119.99
Jamie Hauser  mileage    188.60
City of Hinton  UTILITIES    123.50
Jenna Hodgson  postage    7.80
Hwy. 75 Touchless Auto  car wash card    50.00
Hydraulic Sales & Service  PARTS    329.91
HyVee  inmate meds    127.90
Iowa Division of Labor  boiler fee    80.00
Iowa DOT  SIGNS    16653.00
Iowa Law Enforcement Academy  jail in-service    500.00
Iowa Secretary of State  NCOA cards    212.48
ISAC  dues    375.00
I-State Truck Center  FILTERS    593.14
Jack’s Uniforms  uniform    167.80
DuRetta Kelly  election official    30.00
KEMPS  kitchen supplies    238.08
Kevin Miller  rent assistance    300.00
Kimball-Midwest Co.  PARTS    622.11
Gerry Sue Krienert  election official    149.78
Trish Kunkel  cleaning services    1720.00
Lampert Lumber  treated lumber    39.94
City of Le Mars  utilities    799.65
LeMars Agri Center  Aquatic Herbicide    1289.27
LeMars Chamber of Commerce  dues    100.00
LeMars Daily Sentinel  publications    264.84
Loffler Companies  Canon contract    782.52
Mail Services  renewal notices    898.87
MD Products  PARTS    922.00
Menards  supplies    500.57
MidAmerican Energy  utilities    8013.68
Midwest Honda Suzuki  mower parts    66.89
Midwest Wheel  PARTS    493.86
Mike’s Inc.  fuel    968.06
O.C. Sanitation  garbage pickup    230.00
Shawn Olson  misc. reimbursements    256.88
One Office Solutions
supplies    590.03
Pennington County Sheriff  service fee    74.08
Ply. Co. Sheriff  fees    914.70
Plymouth Co. Solid Waste Agency  MISCELLANEOUS    103.79
Ply. Co. Treasurer  flex benefit reimb.    6710.82
Polk County Sheriff  service fee    55.30
Premier Communications  phone    2506.54
Primebank  data processing fee    7.50
Indira Probst  postage    9.90
Quality Lawn Care  lawn care    180.00
Quality Lube Center  service    57.35
Darin Raymond  supplies/cell phone    331.22
Northwest REC  power radio    241.32
Red’s Printing  envelopes    529.59
Janice Renken  election official    19.20
Joan Renken  election official    19.20
Kathy Renken  election official    152.65
RICOH USA  DHS copier    61.69
Thomas Rohe  BATTERIES    276.92
Sapp Bros.  fuel    85.17
Schmillen Construction  TILE & INTAKES-REIMB.    22864.75
Schorg’s Amoco Service  fuel    1025.89
Sherwin Williams  paint    126.91
SHRED-IT USA  shredding    45.96
SIMPCO  Q3 HMGP    6104.00
Sioux County Attorney  facility rent    69.00
Siouxland Concrete  PIPE CULVERTS    294.44
Shelly Sitzmann  cell phone/supplies    93.02
Cheryl S. Smith  deposition    76.50
Steve Staab  GRANULAR    900.00
Stan Houston Equipment  PARTS    98.50
Star Energy  annual contract    1680.00
Luke Steeg  OFFICE CLEANING    74.00
Steffen Truck Equipment  PARTS    739.26
Thomson West Group  court library    1475.16
Tool Depot  PARTS    19.98
Total Motors  repairs    149.95
Town & Country Vet Clinic  vaccinations    56.00
Treasurer – State of Iowa  cabin taxes    36.00
Union County Electric  tower    109.00
U.S. Cellular  phone    256.81
US POSTAL SERVICE  postage    2750.00
Van’s Sanitation  RBWA garbage    206.00
Vanguard Appraisals  consult    1125.00
Verizon Wireless  cell phone service    729.89
Wagner Auto Supply  PARTS    66.56
Wal-Mart  supplies    153.96
Duane Walhof  cell phone/meal    59.44
WesTel Systems trunk line    415.62
Wex Bank  fuel    3662.66
Woodbury County Sheriff  service    30.00
Northwest Iowa YES Center  Juvenile shelter care    4438.50
Ziegler Inc  PARTS    10,274.22

Published in The Record
Thursday, August 13, 2020

Posted in Public Notices

Leave a Comment