Plymouth County Supervisors Minutes — July 21, 2020

Plymouth County Board of Supervisors

July 21, 2020

Le Mars, Iowa

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met in Courthouse Boardroom on July 21, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. All members were present; except Mark Loutsch who had an ambulance call to attend to. All votes following are aye unless otherwise indicated. Board Chairman Don Kass called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve the July 21, 2020 agenda. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Loutsch, to approve the minutes of the July 14, 2020 meeting. Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Horton, to approve the July 21, 2020 claims. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Loutsch, to approve Mariah Miller as a Perry Township trustee to replace Larry Vondrak. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to appoint Dan Plueger to the Veteran Affairs Commission to fill the vacancy for Curt Moodie for the unexpired term through December 2020. Motion Carried.

Architect Dale McKinney was present to discuss the Courtroom remodel plans with the Board of Supervisors. The project will proceed with continued planning with the focus to be on finalizing small courtroom plans first.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Horton, to approve

the Plymouth County Multi-Jurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan Resolution #072120.

Anderson-aye; Meis-aye; Kass-aye; Horton-aye; Loutsch-absent. Motion Carried.

The Board of Supervisors adjourned the meeting at 10:58 am.

Stacey Feldman, Plymouth County Auditor

Don Kass, Chairman

Plymouth County – Claims paid on 7-21-2020

A & M Laundry SHOP SUPPLIES 58.00

Access Systems copier contract 407.12

Accurate Reporting depositions 193.25

Ace Refrigeration freezer repairs 249.00

City of Akron utility assistance 300.00

Alpha Wireless maint. agreement 3303.00

American Stamp & Marking election supplies 342.44

Anthony Plumbing, Heating service A/C 819.30

Astech Surface Technologies ASPHALT CONCRETE 239,427.88

Amy Augustine mileage 28.17

Linda Beitelspacher election official 206.00

Lonnie Bohlke cell phone allowance 60.00

Bomgaars supplies 366.53

Bottjen Implement intimidator 2950.00

City of Brunsville UTILITIES 52.50

Budden Plumbing, Heating heating and a/c repairs 405.03

Carroll Construction Supply PARTS 87.99

Casey’s Business fuel 554.71

Central Valley Ag fertilizer cart/oats 429.98

Century Business Products MACHINES & FIXTURES 213.41

Chapman Overhead Door BUILDINGS 85.00

Christensen Bros. construction project 24,052.07

Dockendorf Equipment PARTS 680.65

Eakes Inc. courthouse supplies 1185.66

Fareway kitchen supplies 274.45

Fastenal custodial supplies ..15.33

Stacey Feldman misc. reimbursements 87.80

First Coop Assoc fuel 291.95

Floyd Valley Hospital Comm 1st qtr allocation 37,261.92

Woodward Youth Corporation Juvenile shelter care 1399.50

Frericks Repair vehicle repair 25.36

Frontier phone 2704.95

Galls equipment 1568.00

Godbersen-Smith Construction construction project 76,413.51

Jolynn Goodchild mileage/cell phone 119.80

Gordon Flesch Company copier maint agreement 46.51

Hancock Concrete Products ROADWAY CULVERTS 4764.10

Hardware Hank supplies 119.99

Jamie Hauser mileage 188.60

City of Hinton UTILITIES 123.50

Jenna Hodgson postage 7.80

Hwy. 75 Touchless Auto car wash card 50.00

Hydraulic Sales & Service PARTS 329.91

HyVee inmate meds 127.90

Iowa Division of Labor boiler fee 80.00

Iowa DOT SIGNS 16653.00

Iowa Law Enforcement Academy jail in-service 500.00

Iowa Secretary of State NCOA cards 212.48

ISAC dues 375.00

I-State Truck Center FILTERS 593.14

Jack’s Uniforms uniform 167.80

DuRetta Kelly election official 30.00

KEMPS kitchen supplies 238.08

Kevin Miller rent assistance 300.00

Kimball-Midwest Co. PARTS 622.11

Gerry Sue Krienert election official 149.78

Trish Kunkel cleaning services 1720.00

Lampert Lumber treated lumber 39.94

City of Le Mars utilities 799.65

LeMars Agri Center Aquatic Herbicide 1289.27

LeMars Chamber of Commerce dues 100.00

LeMars Daily Sentinel publications 264.84

Loffler Companies Canon contract 782.52

Mail Services renewal notices 898.87

MD Products PARTS 922.00

Menards supplies 500.57

MidAmerican Energy utilities 8013.68

Midwest Honda Suzuki mower parts 66.89

Midwest Wheel PARTS 493.86

Mike’s Inc. fuel 968.06

O.C. Sanitation garbage pickup 230.00

Shawn Olson misc. reimbursements 256.88

One Office Solutions

supplies 590.03

Pennington County Sheriff service fee 74.08

Ply. Co. Sheriff fees 914.70

Plymouth Co. Solid Waste Agency MISCELLANEOUS 103.79

Ply. Co. Treasurer flex benefit reimb. 6710.82

Polk County Sheriff service fee 55.30

Premier Communications phone 2506.54

Primebank data processing fee 7.50

Indira Probst postage 9.90

Quality Lawn Care lawn care 180.00

Quality Lube Center service 57.35

Darin Raymond supplies/cell phone 331.22

Northwest REC power radio 241.32

Red’s Printing envelopes 529.59

Janice Renken election official 19.20

Joan Renken election official 19.20

Kathy Renken election official 152.65

RICOH USA DHS copier 61.69

Thomas Rohe BATTERIES 276.92

Sapp Bros. fuel 85.17

Schmillen Construction TILE & INTAKES-REIMB. 22864.75

Schorg’s Amoco Service fuel 1025.89

Sherwin Williams paint 126.91

SHRED-IT USA shredding 45.96

SIMPCO Q3 HMGP 6104.00

Sioux County Attorney facility rent 69.00

Siouxland Concrete PIPE CULVERTS 294.44

Shelly Sitzmann cell phone/supplies 93.02

Cheryl S. Smith deposition 76.50

Steve Staab GRANULAR 900.00

Stan Houston Equipment PARTS 98.50

Star Energy annual contract 1680.00

Luke Steeg OFFICE CLEANING 74.00

Steffen Truck Equipment PARTS 739.26

Thomson West Group court library 1475.16

Tool Depot PARTS 19.98

Total Motors repairs 149.95

Town & Country Vet Clinic vaccinations 56.00

Treasurer – State of Iowa cabin taxes 36.00

Union County Electric tower 109.00

U.S. Cellular phone 256.81

US POSTAL SERVICE postage 2750.00

Van’s Sanitation RBWA garbage 206.00

Vanguard Appraisals consult 1125.00

Verizon Wireless cell phone service 729.89

Wagner Auto Supply PARTS 66.56

Wal-Mart supplies 153.96

Duane Walhof cell phone/meal 59.44

WesTel Systems trunk line 415.62

Wex Bank fuel 3662.66

Woodbury County Sheriff service 30.00

Northwest Iowa YES Center Juvenile shelter care 4438.50

Ziegler Inc PARTS 10,274.22

Published in The Record

Thursday, August 13, 2020