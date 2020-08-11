Plymouth County Supervisors Minutes — July 28, 2020

Plymouth County Board of Supervisors

July 28, 2020

Le Mars, Iowa

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met in Courthouse Boardroom on July 28, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. All members were present. All votes following are aye unless otherwise indicated. Board Chairman Don Kass called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve the July 28, 2020 agenda. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve the minutes of the July 21, 2020 meeting. Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Horton, to approve the July 24, 2020 payroll. Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Horton, to approve the Williams & Co. engagement letters and COVID-19 response letter. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Loutsch, to approve

Resolution #072820

for temporary amendments to the employee handbook in response to COVID-19.

Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Loutsch, to appoint Tim DeBoer as the Perry Township clerk to replace Carol Graham. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve a fireworks permit to Del & Lori Kellen for August 15, 2020. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Loutsch, to approve Kellen Excavating, LLC, a minor subdivision in Section 27 of American Township. All votes-aye; Anderson-abstained. Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Horton, to approve the Plymouth County semi-annual settlement of funds from January 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to table the approval of the construction permit for a bridge over the Road Right of Way on K 49 for Del Kellen. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Loutsch, to approve the removal of Jasmine Bridge. Motion Carried.

The Board of Supervisors adjourned the meeting at 11:10 am.

Stacey Feldman, Plymouth County Auditor

Don Kass, Chairman

Published in The Record

Thursday, August 13, 2020