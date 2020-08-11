Probate — George Cox
Public Notice
IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF THE STATE OF IOWA
IN AND FOR WOODBURY COUNTY
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF LOIS LEANNE COX, DECEASED.
PROBATE NO. ESPR055922
Notice Of Appointment Of Administrator And Notice To Creditors
To All Persons Interested in the Estate of Lois Leanne Cox, Deceased, who died on or about July 2, 2020:
You are hereby notified that on August 7, 2020, the undersigned was appointed administrator of the estate.
Notice is hereby given that all persons indebted to the estate are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned, and creditors having claims against the estate shall file them with the clerk of the above named district court, as provided by law, duly authenticated, for allowance, and unless so filed by the later to occur four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of the mailing of this notice (unless otherwise allowed or paid) a claim is thereafter forever barred.
Dated on August 10, 2020.
/s/ George A. Cox
George A. Cox, Administrator of the Estate
2539 230th Street
Hornick, IA 51026
/s/ Chad Thompson
Chad Thompson, ICIS PIN No: AT0007809
Attorney for the Administrator
Thompson, Phipps & Thompson, LLP
Address: P.O. Box 219, 4 E 2nd Street, Kingsley, IA 51028
Date of second publication
August 20, 2020
Probate Code Section 230
Published in The Record
Thursday, August 13, 2020
and Thursday, August 20, 2020